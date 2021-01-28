Extended Stay America Announces Tax Treatment for 2020 Distributions
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extended Stay America, Inc. and ESH Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) (together, the “Company”), today announced the tax treatment for the aggregate
distributions of $0.26 per paired share (CUSIP: 30224P200) paid to Extended Stay America, Inc.’s common shareholders and ESH Hospitality, Inc.’s Class A and Class B common shareholders during the
calendar year ended December 31, 2020.
For the tax year ended December 31, 2020, ESH Hospitality, Inc.’s aggregate distributions of $0.16 per Class A and Class B common shares were classified as 100% Ordinary Income and 100% Section 199A Qualified Business Income. For the tax year ended December 31, 2020, Extended Stay America Inc.’s aggregate distributions of $0.10 per common share were classified as 100% Qualified Dividend.
Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of ESH Hospitality, Inc.’s and Extended Stay America, Inc.’s distributions.
|Dividend
|Ordinary Income/
|Capital Gain
|Qualified
|per Share
|Section 199A Income
|Income
|Dividend
|Total
|ESH Hospitality, Inc.
|$
|0.16
|100.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00%
|100.00
|%
|Extended Stay America, Inc.
|$
|0.10
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|100.00%
|100.00
|%
|$
|0.26
|ESH
|Extended Stay
|Ordinary Income/
|Qualified
|Amount Per Dividend Date
|Hospitality, Inc.
|America, Inc.
|Total
|Section 199A Income
|Dividend
|Total
|March 26, 2020
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.23
|60.87%
|39.13
|%
|100.00
|%
|June 4, 2020
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.01
|100.00%
|0.00
|%
|100.00
|%
|September 8, 2020
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.01
|100.00%
|0.00
|%
|100.00
|%
|December 8, 2020
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.01
|0.00%
|100.00
|%
|100.00
|%
|Total
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.26
Forward Looking Statements
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare