Extended Stay America Announces Tax Treatment for 2020 Distributions

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extended Stay America, Inc. and ESH Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) (together, the “Company”), today announced the tax treatment for the aggregate distributions of $0.26 per paired share (CUSIP: 30224P200) paid to Extended Stay America, Inc.’s common shareholders and ESH Hospitality, Inc.’s Class A and Class B common shareholders during the calendar year ended December 31, 2020.



For the tax year ended December 31, 2020, ESH Hospitality, Inc.’s aggregate distributions of $0.16 per Class A and Class B common shares were classified as 100% Ordinary Income and 100% Section 199A Qualified Business Income. For the tax year ended December 31, 2020, Extended Stay America Inc.’s aggregate distributions of $0.10 per common share were classified as 100% Qualified Dividend.