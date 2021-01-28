Malaysia’s Ho Wah Genting Berhad Advises Guardion Health Sciences That It Has received Regulatory Product Registration Approval for Second Immune Support Dietary Supplement Designed and Produced by Guardion Health Sciences

The product registration, which is valid for five years and is renewable, is an important step toward commercialization by HWGB. Astramern Astra H comes in capsule form and contains specifically formulated herbs that are believed to help boost the body’s immune system.

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GHSI) (“Guardion” or the “Company”), a specialty health sciences company that develops clinically supported nutrition, medical foods, nutraceuticals and medical devices, with a focus in the ocular health marketplace, announced that its exclusive distributor in Malaysia, Ho Wah Genting Berhad (HWGB), has advised Guardion that Astramern Astra H (formerly Astramern Nutra H), an immune support dietary supplement designed and produced by the Company, has been granted product registration approval by the Malaysian National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (“NPRA”).

This product registration approval is the second such approval received by HWGB using a Guardion-developed product. In August 2020, the Company announced the product registration approval of the vitamin formulation Astramern Nutra V. Previously, in early 2020, HWGB had entered into a Manufacturing and Supply Agreement for Guardion to design and manufacture both immune support dietary supplements, which are to be packaged together for sale by HWGB in Malaysia. HWGB’s healthcare subsidiary, Astramern Sdn Bhd, has an exclusive license to use and distribute these products in certain territories. Guardion fulfilled HWGB’s initial product order of $890,000 in June 2020.

“We have been advised that this product registration will allow HWGB to package both the Nutra V and Astra H products together to provide a more complete immune support product offering to its customers. Importantly, this development helps to expand Guardion’s presence in the Asian nutraceutical market,” said Bret Scholtes, President and CEO of Guardion. “A key part of our strategy includes expansion into foreign markets, either through licensing, supply and distribution agreements, or direct marketing opportunities. Additionally, this relationship with HWGB is important, as it allows the Company to develop new products that widen our scope in terms of health applications. We are very pleased to have a leading role in expanding into immune support in the Asian markets and anticipate a continued expansion of our product offerings that are supported by verified science and superior product development.”