Oncternal Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Dr. Rosemary Mazanet to the Board of Directors
SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies, today announced the appointment of Rosemary Mazanet, M.D., Ph.D., to its Board of Directors, effective January 27, 2021. Dr. Mazanet has extensive experience in all stages of oncology drug development from investigational new drug submission (“IND”) through new drug application (“NDA”) approval and commercial launch.
“Dr. Mazanet brings deep expertise in oncology drug development and commercialization to the Board of Directors. Her broad experience in oncology drug development and commercialization will be a significant asset to Oncternal as we advance our cirmtuzumab, ROR1 CAR-T and TK216 programs for patients with cancer,” said James Breitmeyer, M.D., Ph.D., Oncternal’s President and CEO.
Dr. Mazanet trained in Internal Medicine and Oncology at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital/Dana Farber Cancer Institute before starting her industry career at Amgen as the head of Clinical Research. At Amgen, Rosemary was given broad responsibilities as one of the first U.S. trained clinician scientists in her field, where she led multiple successful product development initiatives (4 INDs and sBLAs, one BLA, CE mark and IDE) including FDA panel presentations. After Amgen, Rosemary moved into public equity and joined Oracle Partners LLC in New York. Since that time, she has been a presence in public and private equity biotech and specialty pharma investments, most recently as a General Partner of Apelles Investment Management. She is currently the Chair of the Scientific Advisory Board and Chief Science Officer at Columbia Care, Inc. In addition to serving as a life sciences management and investment professional, Rosemary has served as a C-suite executive at several biopharma companies and led development programs ranging from IND submission through NDA approval and commercial launch. Among the many boards she is on, Rosemary is a Charter Trustee at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and is the Chair of the Leonard Davis Institute Executive Advisory Board at Wharton.
