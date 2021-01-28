Oncternal Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Dr. Rosemary Mazanet to the Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies, today announced the appointment of Rosemary Mazanet, M.D., Ph.D., to its Board of Directors, effective January 27, 2021. Dr. Mazanet has extensive experience in all stages of oncology drug development from investigational new drug submission (“IND”) through new drug application (“NDA”) approval and commercial launch.

“Dr. Mazanet brings deep expertise in oncology drug development and commercialization to the Board of Directors. Her broad experience in oncology drug development and commercialization will be a significant asset to Oncternal as we advance our cirmtuzumab, ROR1 CAR-T and TK216 programs for patients with cancer,” said James Breitmeyer, M.D., Ph.D., Oncternal’s President and CEO.