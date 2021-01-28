 

ValOre Commences Follow-Up Rhodium Assay Program, Pedra Branca

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 22:00  |  25   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValOre Metals Corp. (“ValOre”; TSXV: VO; OTC: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0, “the Company”) today announced the commencement of a follow-up rhodium (“Rh”) assay program of historical drill core samples (“pulps”, “pulverized rejects”, “coarse rejects”) from ValOre’s 100%-owned Pedra Branca Platinum Group Element (“PGE”) Project in northeastern Brazil.

“Since ValOre acquired the Pedra Branca PGE project in August 2019, the spot price of rhodium has risen from <US$3,700 per ounce to a price of >US$16,000 per ounce today,” stated ValOre’s Chairman and CEO, Jim Paterson. “Based on the encouraging initial results from 71 samples previously released in 2020, we have commenced a much larger rhodium re-assaying program, including all samples grading >2.0 g/t 2PGE+Au from historical drill core intercepts of the Esbarro and Curiu deposits.”

Rhodium Assay Program Highlights:

  • ValOre initially assessed rhodium mineralization at Pedra Branca through the re-assaying of 71 historical drill core pulps (see Rh results presented in ValOre news releases dated March 12 and November 19, 2020);
  • Rh values considered anomalous were returned in 55% of all submitted pulps (71 total), with a high value of 1.44 g/t Rh and an average grade of 0.27 g/t Rh;
  • Strong positive correlation between 2PGE+Au grade and Rh grade is observed, with the number of Rh values considered anomalous increasing to 74% of pulps >5.0 g/t 2PGE+Au;
  • ValOre’s team now increasing the sample set size with a focus on the available historical drill core samples from the Esbarro and Curiu deposits >2.0 g/t 2PGE+Au;
  • Mineralization at Esbarro and Curiu is shallow in nature, with the average Rh-bearing sample starting at 29 metres (“m”) depth;
  • 212 follow-up historical samples (pulps, pulverized rejects and coarse rejects) have been submitted for Rh assay to SGS Geosol, Minas Gerais, Brazil.

ValOre has commenced a follow-up Rh assaying campaign of all available historical drill core samples (pulps, rejects and coarse rejects) grading >2.0 g/t 2PGE+Au from the Esbarro and Curiu PGE deposits at Pedra Branca. This follow-up campaign is based on strong Rh assay results from the two previous Rh programs conducted by ValOre in 2020 (see news releases dated March 12 and November 19, 2020). These programs returned Rh values in 74% of samples grading >5.0 g/t 2PGE+Au, and 55% of all submitted samples (71 total). A strong positive correlation between 2PGE+Au grade and Rh grade has been identified, and much like Pedra Branca’s 2PGE+Au mineralization, the Rh-bearing samples are situated near-surface with an average sample interval depth starting at 29 m.

Seite 1 von 4
ValOre Metals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ValOre Commences Follow-Up Rhodium Assay Program, Pedra Branca VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ValOre Metals Corp. (“ValOre”; TSX‐V: VO; OTC: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0, “the Company”) today announced the commencement of a follow-up rhodium (“Rh”) assay program of historical drill …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
First Majestic Responds to Market Activity
Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 report on 4 February 2021
American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeterna Zentaris Expands Orphan Drug Development Pipeline with Targeted Immunosuppressive ...
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Endeavour Silver Provides 2021 Production and Cost Guidance, Forecasting 3.6-4.3 Million oz Silver ...
Valneva Commences Manufacturing of its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine, Completes Phase ...
Daktronics Partners with Phoenix Suns for Venue-Wide LED Super System
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Closes Upsized $12 Million Bought Deal Financing
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.01.21
ValOre Drills Shallow PGE Mineralization at Santo Amaro Target, Pedra Branca:
13.01.21
ValOre Reports Encouraging Ore Sorting Potential for Pedra Branca PGE Project; 176.52 g/t 2PGE+Au in Historical Core Re-Assay

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
18.12.20
7
ValOre Metals