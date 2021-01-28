ValOre Commences Follow-Up Rhodium Assay Program, Pedra Branca

“Since ValOre acquired the Pedra Branca PGE project in August 2019, the spot price of rhodium has risen from <US$3,700 per ounce to a price of >US$16,000 per ounce today,” stated ValOre’s Chairman and CEO, Jim Paterson. “Based on the encouraging initial results from 71 samples previously released in 2020, we have commenced a much larger rhodium re-assaying program, including all samples grading >2.0 g/t 2PGE+Au from historical drill core intercepts of the Esbarro and Curiu deposits.”

Rhodium Assay Program Highlights:

ValOre initially assessed rhodium mineralization at Pedra Branca through the re-assaying of 71 historical drill core pulps (see Rh results presented in ValOre news releases dated March 12 and November 19, 2020);

Rh values considered anomalous were returned in 55% of all submitted pulps (71 total), with a high value of 1.44 g/t Rh and an average grade of 0.27 g/t Rh;

Strong positive correlation between 2PGE+Au grade and Rh grade is observed, with the number of Rh values considered anomalous increasing to 74% of pulps >5.0 g/t 2PGE+Au;

ValOre’s team now increasing the sample set size with a focus on the available historical drill core samples from the Esbarro and Curiu deposits >2.0 g/t 2PGE+Au;

Mineralization at Esbarro and Curiu is shallow in nature, with the average Rh-bearing sample starting at 29 metres (“m”) depth;

212 follow-up historical samples (pulps, pulverized rejects and coarse rejects) have been submitted for Rh assay to SGS Geosol, Minas Gerais, Brazil.

ValOre has commenced a follow-up Rh assaying campaign of all available historical drill core samples (pulps, rejects and coarse rejects) grading >2.0 g/t 2PGE+Au from the Esbarro and Curiu PGE deposits at Pedra Branca. This follow-up campaign is based on strong Rh assay results from the two previous Rh programs conducted by ValOre in 2020 (see news releases dated March 12 and November 19, 2020). These programs returned Rh values in 74% of samples grading >5.0 g/t 2PGE+Au, and 55% of all submitted samples (71 total). A strong positive correlation between 2PGE+Au grade and Rh grade has been identified, and much like Pedra Branca’s 2PGE+Au mineralization, the Rh-bearing samples are situated near-surface with an average sample interval depth starting at 29 m.