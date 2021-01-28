 

STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Operating Results

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION (“STRATTEC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:STRT) today reported operating results for the fiscal second quarter ended December 27, 2020.

Net sales for the second quarter ended December 27, 2020 were $127.4 million, compared to net sales of $106.3 million for the second quarter ended December 29, 2019. The impact of the General Motors UAW strike reduced the prior year quarter net sales by approximately $7.0 million. Net income was $7.1 million in the current year quarter, compared to a net loss of $1,341,000 in the prior year quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the current year second quarter were $1.85 compared to diluted loss per share of $0.36.

The current year quarter included a customer reimbursement for engineering development costs previously incurred in prior periods that totaled $1,546,000. This reimbursement was recorded as a reduction of engineering expense in the current quarter and increased our diluted earnings per share by $0.26 in the current year quarter in comparison to the prior year quarter. The prior year quarter also was negatively impacted by a $2,245,000 non-cash compensation expense charge relating to the termination of our Defined Benefit Pension Plan which reduced diluted earnings per share in the prior year quarter by $0.46.

For the six months ended December 27, 2020, the Company’s net sales were $253.6 million compared to net sales of $226.2 million in the prior year six month period. The impact of the General Motors UAW strike reduced net sales in the prior six month period by approximately $10.0 million. Net income during the current year six month period was $15.1 million compared to a net loss of $97,000 during the prior year six month period. Diluted earnings per share were $3.96 during the six month period ended December 27, 2020 compared to a diluted loss per share of $.03 during the six month period ended December 29, 2019. The prior year six month period was negatively impacted by a $4,473,000 non-cash compensation charge relating to the termination of our Defined Benefit Pension Plan mentioned above which reduced our diluted earnings per share by $.92 in the prior year period.

Net sales to each of our customers in the current year quarter and prior year quarter were as follows (in millions):

  Three Months Ended
  December 27, 2020   December 29, 2019
           
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles $ 23.2   $ 27.2
General Motors Company   39.0     25.4
Ford Motor Company   16.8     15.3
Tier 1 Customers   18.7     14.7
Commercial and Other OEM Customers   19.6     21.4
Hyundai / Kia   10.1     2.3
TOTAL $ 127.4   $ 106.3

 

Sales to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) in the current year quarter decreased over the same period in the prior year quarter due primarily to lower production of the FCA minivan vehicles for which we supply components. The increase in sales to General Motors Company in the current year quarter compared to the prior year quarter related primarily to higher volumes and content on products we supply to their business, and in particular on the Chevrolet Silverado. The impact of the General Motors UAW strike resulted in lower net sales by an estimated $7.0 million in the prior year quarter. Sales to the Ford Motor Company increased in the current year quarter compared to the prior year quarter due primarily to higher product content in particular for the new power tailgate program on the F-150 pickup trucks starting production during the current year quarter. Sales to Tier 1 customers increased in the current year quarter in comparison to the prior year quarter mainly due to higher sales volume on product ultimately used on General Motors and FCA   vehicles. Sales to Commercial and Other OEM Customers during the current year quarter were slightly lower in comparison to the prior year quarter. These customers, along with the Tier 1 Customers, primarily represent purchasers of vehicle access control products, such as latches, fobs, driver controls and door handles that we have developed in recent years to complement our historic core business of locks and keys. The increased sales to Hyundai / Kia in the current year quarter were principally due to higher levels of production on their recently launched new Kia Sedona minivan for which we supply components.

Our Gross Profit margins improved to 17.5% in the current year quarter compared to 9.7% in the prior year quarter. This margin improvement was generated primarily as a result of cost reductions implemented in our operations in Milwaukee, WI and at our facilities in Mexico, a favorable Mexican Peso to US dollar exchange rate affecting the cost of our Mexican operations between periods and by favorable changes in product sales mix between periods. The prior year quarter gross profit margin was reduced by 1.3% due to a non-cash compensation charge of $1,376,000 relating to the termination of our Defined Benefit Pension Plan.

Engineering, Selling and Administrative expenses as a percent of net sales in the current year quarter were 8.1% compared to 11.4% in the prior year quarter. This decrease in overall Selling, Engineering and Administrative expenses in the current year quarter compared to the prior year quarter was primarily attributed to the customer reimbursement of engineering development costs of $1,546,000 or 1.2% previously mentioned in this press release, and overall improved operating expense management between periods. The prior year quarter Engineering, Selling and Administrative expenses were also higher by .8% due to a non-cash compensation charge of $869,000 relating to the termination of our Defined Benefit Pension Plan.

Included in Other (Expense) Income, Net in the current year quarter compared to the prior year quarter were the following items (in thousands of dollars):


  December 27,
2020 		  December 29,
2019
           
Equity Earnings of VAST LLC Joint Venture $ 1,075   $ 496
Net Foreign Currency Transaction (Loss) Gain   (1,633)     (363)
Other   267     382
  $ (291)   $ 515

 

The increase in equity earnings of VAST LLC in the current year quarter compared to the prior year quarter primarily related to higher net sales and profitability in our VAST China operation. VAST China’s profitability in the current quarter was partially offset with startup costs for their new plant in Jingzhou, China and by the closure of our VAST China plant in Fuzhou, China which operations were consolidated into the new Jingzhou facility. We continue to believe these actions will give VAST China added capacity, greater operating efficiencies and a broader geographic footprint in the China market going forward. VAST LLC (including VAST China) is a crucial part of our global strategy and we anticipate that it will contribute to our overall long term market and financial strength as it continues to grow.

Frank Krejci President and CEO commented: “We are extremely pleased with our performance for the first six months of our new fiscal year. Not only as we continue to manage through challenging times with COVID-19 but we also took that time to effectively launch new product introductions and improve operational efficiencies in our Milwaukee, WI and Mexican operations. At the same time, our VAST LLC operations in China opened a new plant and made significant progress in restoring profitability. Our STRATTEC and VAST associates deserve credit for their efforts to our overall improvement.

We are beginning to see the fruits of years of our new product development efforts. We were one of four companies in the world to win the General Motors Innovation Award in our case for our power tailgate offered on the Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck. As a customer option, the take rate is exceeding initial sales projections. In addition, a similar product for the market share leader Ford F-150 pick-up is just beginning to be introduced.

We also continue to strengthen our balance sheet. Two years ago we transferred our fully funded pension obligations to an insurance company. Even though we were required to take non-cash charges to our earnings in previous periods, this action eliminated the significant future liabilities associated with the pension obligations. In the last 6 months, we have paid down $13 million of debt, reducing our debt to equity ratio from 23% to 13%.

Lastly, thanks to our shareholders who supported us in our efforts to improve the Company’s financial performance and shareholder value.”

STRATTEC designs, develops, manufactures and markets automotive Access Control Products, including mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles and related products. These products are provided to customers in North America, and on a global basis through a unique strategic relationship with WITTE Automotive of Velbert, Germany and ADAC Automotive of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Under this relationship, STRATTEC, WITTE and ADAC market each company’s products to global customers under the “VAST Automotive Group” brand name. STRATTEC’s history in the automotive business spans over 110 years.

Certain statements contained in this release contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “planned,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” and “would.” Such forward-looking statements in this release are inherently subject to many uncertainties in the Company’s operations and business environment. These uncertainties include general economic conditions, in particular, relating to the automotive industry, consumer demand for the Company’s and its customers’ products, competitive and technological developments, customer purchasing actions, changes in warranty provisions and customers’ product recall policies, work stoppages at the Company or at the location of its key customers as a result of labor disputes, foreign currency fluctuations, uncertainties stemming from U.S. trade policies, tariffs and reaction to same from foreign countries, the volume and scope of product returns or customer cost reimbursement actions, adverse business and operational issues resulting from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and costs of operations (including fluctuations in the cost of raw materials). Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release. In addition, such uncertainties and other operational matters are discussed further in the Company’s quarterly and annual filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION
Results of Operations
(In Thousands except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

  Second Quarter Ended   Six Months Ended
  December 27, 2020   December 29, 2019   December 27, 2020   December 29, 2019
                       
Net Sales $ 127,360   $ 106,283   $ 253,594   $ 226,245
                       
Cost of Goods Sold   105,119     95,950     208,842     200,026
                       
Gross Profit   22,241     10,333     44,752     26,219
                       
Engineering, Selling &                      
Administrative Expenses   10,302     12,094     21,616     25,048
                       
Income (Loss) from Operations   11,939     (1,761)     23,136     1,171
                       
Interest Expense   (84)     (248)     (196)     (588)
                       
                       
Other (Expense) Income, Net   (291)     515     274     902
                       
Income (Loss) Before Provision                      
(Benefit) for Income Taxes and                      
Non-Controlling Interest   11,564     (1,494)     23,214     1,485
                       
Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes   1,991     (399)     3,568     (100)
                       
Net Income (Loss)   9,573     (1,095)     19,646     1,585
                       
Net Income Attributable                      
to Non-Controlling Interest   (2,460)     (246)     (4,525)     (1,682)
                       
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to                      
STRATTEC SECURITY                      
CORPORATION $ 7,113   $ (1,341)   $ 15,121   $ (97)
                       
Earnings (Loss) Per Share:                      
Basic $ 1.88   $ (0.36)   $ 4.01   $ (0.03)
Diluted $ 1.85   $ (0.36)   $ 3.96   $ (0.03)
                       
Average Basic                      
Shares Outstanding   3,786     3,741     3,775     3,725
                       
Average Diluted                      
Shares Outstanding   3,842     3,741     3,815     3,725
                       
Other                      
Capital Expenditures $ 3,079   $ 3,086   $ 4,593   $ 7,384
Depreciation $ 4,912   $ 4,847   $ 9,797   $ 9,580

 

STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION
Condensed Balance Sheet Data
(In Thousands)

    December 27, 2020     December 29, 2019
    (Unaudited)      
ASSETS          
  Current Assets:        
  Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,432   $ 11,774
  Receivables, net   85,796     41,955
  Inventories, net   56,333     54,400
  Other current assets   13,348     17,239
  Total Current Assets   165,909     125,368
  Investment in Joint Ventures   25,759     22,068
  Other Long Term Assets   13,482     12,961
  Property, Plant and Equipment, Net   101,819     105,148
    $ 306,969   $ 265,545
             
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
  Current Liabilities:    
  Accounts Payable $ 39,148   $ 18,549
  Other   37,507     29,591
  Total Current Liabilities   76,655     48,140
  Accrued Pension and Post Retirement Obligations   1,980     1,956
  Borrowings Under Credit Facility   22,000     35,000
  Other Long-term Liabilities   4,861     5,008
  Shareholders’ Equity   325,706     309,991
  Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss   (17,492)     (22,113)
  Less: Treasury Stock   (135,629)     (135,656)
  Total STRATTEC SECURITY          
  CORPORATION Shareholders’ Equity   172,585     152,222
  Non-Controlling Interest   28,888     23,219
  Total Shareholders’ Equity   201,473     175,441
    $ 306,969   $ 265,545

 

   STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION
Condensed Cash Flow Statement Data
(In Thousands)
(Unaudited)

   Second Quarter Ended   Six Months Ended 
    December 27, 2020    December 29, 2019   December 27, 2020     December 29, 2019  
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:                      
Net Income (Loss) $ 9,573   $ (1,095)   $ 19,646   $ 1,585
Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income (Loss) to                      
Cash Provided by Operating Activities:                      
Depreciation   4,912     4,847     9,797     9,580
Non-cash Compensation Expense   -     2,245     -     4,473
Equity Earnings in Joint Ventures   (1,075)     (492)     (1,900)     (976)
Loss on disposition of property, plant & equipment   1,203     88     1,426     283
Foreign Currency Transaction Gain   1,913     363     2,312     448
Unrealized Gain on Peso Forward                      
Contracts   (145)     -     (480)     -
Deferred Income Taxes   -     (508)     -     (1,032)
Stock Based Compensation Expense   374     211     582     624
Change in Operating Assets/Liabilities   (7,119)     (160)     (14,562)     5,478
Other, net   120     101     235     145
                       
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities   9,756     5,600     17,056     20,608
                       
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:                      
Investment in Joint Ventures   (100)     -     (100)     -
Additions to Property, Plant and Equipment   (3,079)     (3,086)     (4,593)     (7,384)
Proceeds Received on Sale of                      
Property, Plant and Equipment   -     -     3     15
                       
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities   (3,179)     (3,086)     (4,690)     (7,369)
                       
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:                  
Payments on Line of Credit Facility   (8,000)     (4,000)     (13,000)     (10,000)
Dividends Paid to Non-Controlling Interest                      
of Subsidiary   -     -     (490)     (980)
Dividends Paid   -     (525)     -     (1,047)
Exercise of Stock Options and                      
Employee Stock Purchases   21     280     40     519
                       
Net Cash Used in Financing Activities   (7,979)     (4,245)     (13,450)     (11,508)
                       
Effect of Foreign Currency Fluctuations on Cash   (149)     (225)     (258)     (255)
                       
Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash & Cash Equivalents   (1,551)     (1,956)     (1,342)     1,476
                       
Cash and Cash Equivalents:                      
Beginning of Period   11,983     11,241     11,774     7,809
End of Period $ 10,432   $ 9,285   $ 10,432   $ 9,285

 


Contact: Pat Hansen
Senior Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
414-247-3435
www.strattec.com

 


STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Operating Results MILWAUKEE, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION (“STRATTEC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:STRT) today reported operating results for the fiscal second quarter ended December 27, 2020. Net sales for the second quarter …

