Neuronetics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) (the “Company”), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of its common stock. The Company intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 15% of the shares of its common stock offered in the public offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurances as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. All of the shares to be sold in the proposed offering will be sold by the Company.



The Company currently intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, research and development, marketing and evaluating new clinical indications.