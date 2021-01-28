Neuronetics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) (the “Company”), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing
products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of its common stock. The Company
intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 15% of the shares of its common stock offered in the public offering. The offering is subject to market and other
conditions, and there can be no assurances as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. All of the shares to be sold in the proposed
offering will be sold by the Company.
The Company currently intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, research and development, marketing and evaluating new clinical indications.
Piper Sandler & Co. and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.
The offering is being made pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-233047) that became effective with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on August 15, 2019 and the base prospectus contained therein. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering and the shares of common stock being offered will be filed with the SEC. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in the registration statement, the preliminary prospectus supplement, and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and this offering. Copies of the registration statement, the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus may be obtained, when available, on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or, when available, by contacting: Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by email at prospectus@psc.com, or William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606; via telephone at (800) 621-0687 or via email at prospectus@williamblair.com.
