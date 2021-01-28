Deluxe Inks New Agreement with Truist Financial Corporation

“We are very pleased that Truist is trusting Deluxe to deliver the latest innovations and technology to enhance the exceptional products and service its customers have come to expect,” said Barry McCarthy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Deluxe. “This is a real validation of our One Deluxe approach, being able to provide a wide array of products and services from across all of our segments to our customers. Truist clearly understands that our goal is to collaborate on creating and finding solutions to help their entire portfolio.”

Today, Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a Trusted Business Technology company announced that it has finalized a long-term agreement with Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC), the sixth largest commercial bank in the US, which was formed by the 2019 merger of equals between BB&T Corporation and SunTrust Banks, Inc. This new agreement is anchored by Deluxe’s world class check products, while also expanding the ongoing relationship across the company’s four business segments.

The new deal gives Truist clients – from individual customers to small business owners, corporations to enterprise businesses – access to exceptional Deluxe check products, including the company’s program management system, which will save Truist millions of dollars per year. Further, Deluxe is established across all segments with Truist, from Cloud Solutions to Payments and Promotional Solutions. Truist currently engages Deluxe products from Treasury Management and Marketing Solutions to Digital Engagements services.

Prior to the merger, Deluxe enjoyed a long-term relationship with SunTrust Bank. With the emergence of Truist, Deluxe is furthering the partnership and relationship with the opportunity to bring more of its portfolio to Truist clients.

“As digital platforms become more and more important in how we do business today, checks still play a highly significant role in our economy,” explained Tracy Engelhardt, President of Checks for Deluxe. “Truist clients rely on check services that will help their businesses grow. Deluxe is the original payments company and because of that, we were able to tailor solutions to Truist’s needs that will evolve as their needs evolve.”

About Deluxe

Deluxe, a Trusted Business Technology company, champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay and get paid, accelerate growth, and operate more efficiently. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on our solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful scale supports 4 million small businesses, approximately 4,000 financial institutions, hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands, while processing more than $2.8 trillion in annual payment volume. Our reach, scale and distribution channels position Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com, www.facebook.com/deluxecorp, www.linkedin.com/company/deluxe, or www.twitter.com/Deluxe.

