 

Celanese Corporation Increases Dividend 10 Percent and Declares Quarterly Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.01.2021, 22:15  |  23   |   |   

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, today announced that its board of directors has approved a 10 percent increase in the company’s quarterly common stock cash dividend.

The dividend increase from $0.62 to $0.68 per share of common stock on a quarterly basis and from $2.48 to $2.72 per share of common stock on an annual basis. The new dividend rate will be effective immediately.

“We accelerated the typical timing of the increase to our quarterly dividend this year in light of anticipated earnings growth in 2021 and the strength of our cash generation. We intend to continue growing our quarterly dividend in line with future earnings growth as a foundational component of our total shareholder value creation,” said Lori Ryerkerk, chairman and chief executive officer.

The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.68 per share on its common stock, payable on February 23, 2021 to stockholders of record as of February 9, 2021.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,700 employees worldwide and had 2019 net sales of $6.3 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com or our blog at www.celaneseblog.com.

All registered trademarks are owned by Celanese International Corporation or its affiliates.

Celanese Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Celanese Corporation Increases Dividend 10 Percent and Declares Quarterly Dividend Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, today announced that its board of directors has approved a 10 percent increase in the company’s quarterly common stock cash dividend. The dividend increase from $0.62 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares First Quarter Dividend
Altria Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results; Provides 2021 Full-Year Earnings ...
Zymeworks Advances HER2 Bispecific Antibody-Drug Conjugate, ZW49, into Expansion Cohort Stage of ...
Interactive Brokers Takes Action on Actively Traded Symbols
SL Green Realty Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 EPS of $3.43 Per Share; and FFO of $1.56 Per ...
Raven Aerostar and Persistent Systems Network Constellation of Stratospheric Balloons in Comms Demo
Customers Bancorp Reports Record Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Cresco Labs Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
The GEO Group Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends
TILRAY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Tilray, Inc. - TLRY
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:25 Uhr
Celanese Corporation Reports Full Year 2020 and Fourth Quarter Earnings; Outlines Strong 2021 Growth Outlook
26.01.21
Celanese Extends Power Supply Agreement with Calpine Energy Solutions to Include Solar Energy at Clear Lake Facility
20.01.21
Celanese to Host Virtual 2021 Investor Day
19.01.21
Celanese Announces Engineered Materials Price Increases
12.01.21
Celanese to Build World Class Liquid Crystal Polymer Plant in China
05.01.21
Celanese to Hold Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call on January 29, 2021