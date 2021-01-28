 

Littelfuse Acquires Hartland Controls

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.01.2021, 22:15  |  53   |   |   

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control, and sensing, today announced it has acquired Hartland Controls. Headquartered in Rock Falls, Illinois, Hartland Controls is a manufacturer and leading supplier of electrical components used primarily in heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration (HVAC/R) and other industrial and control systems applications. For 2020, Hartland Controls had sales of approximately $70 million.

“Hartland Controls is a premier provider of control products and assemblies, with an outstanding reputation for quality, engineering, and customer service,” said Peter Kim, Vice President and General Manager, Littelfuse Industrial Business. “We are excited to welcome Hartland Controls’ associates to Littelfuse as we combine our capabilities and strong customer relationships.”

Littelfuse will share additional details about the acquisition during the company’s fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 earnings conference call on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. The live conference call will be available via webcast from www.littelfuse.com. A recording of the call will also be available there.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) is a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in automotive and commercial vehicles, industrial applications, data and telecommunications, medical devices, consumer electronics, and appliances. Our 11,000 worldwide associates partner with customers to design, manufacture and deliver innovative, high-quality solutions, for a safer, greener and increasingly connected world - everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com.

About Hartland Controls

Hartland Controls specializes in the design and manufacture of mission critical custom electrical control solutions and engineered assemblies used in HVAC, refrigeration, overhead door, irrigation, welding, water heating, pool and spa, vehicle charging and other aftermarket applications that require reliable starting and safe stopping. The company engineers, manufactures, and tests electrical components in its Rock Falls, Illinois, and Shanghai, China, facilities to the most rigorous domestic and international standards. Learn more at HartlandControls.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Littelfuse Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Littelfuse Acquires Hartland Controls Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control, and sensing, today announced it has acquired Hartland Controls. Headquartered in Rock Falls, Illinois, Hartland Controls is a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares First Quarter Dividend
Altria Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results; Provides 2021 Full-Year Earnings ...
Raven Aerostar and Persistent Systems Network Constellation of Stratospheric Balloons in Comms Demo
Interactive Brokers Takes Action on Actively Traded Symbols
SL Green Realty Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 EPS of $3.43 Per Share; and FFO of $1.56 Per ...
Customers Bancorp Reports Record Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
MSCI Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Cresco Labs Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
The GEO Group Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends
TILRAY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Tilray, Inc. - TLRY
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
Littelfuse Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
06.01.21
Littelfuse to Release Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 3