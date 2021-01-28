Littelfuse Acquires Hartland Controls

“Hartland Controls is a premier provider of control products and assemblies, with an outstanding reputation for quality, engineering, and customer service,” said Peter Kim, Vice President and General Manager, Littelfuse Industrial Business. “We are excited to welcome Hartland Controls’ associates to Littelfuse as we combine our capabilities and strong customer relationships.”

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control, and sensing, today announced it has acquired Hartland Controls. Headquartered in Rock Falls, Illinois, Hartland Controls is a manufacturer and leading supplier of electrical components used primarily in heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration (HVAC/R) and other industrial and control systems applications. For 2020, Hartland Controls had sales of approximately $70 million.

Littelfuse will share additional details about the acquisition during the company’s fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 earnings conference call on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. The live conference call will be available via webcast from www.littelfuse.com. A recording of the call will also be available there.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) is a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in automotive and commercial vehicles, industrial applications, data and telecommunications, medical devices, consumer electronics, and appliances. Our 11,000 worldwide associates partner with customers to design, manufacture and deliver innovative, high-quality solutions, for a safer, greener and increasingly connected world - everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com.

About Hartland Controls

Hartland Controls specializes in the design and manufacture of mission critical custom electrical control solutions and engineered assemblies used in HVAC, refrigeration, overhead door, irrigation, welding, water heating, pool and spa, vehicle charging and other aftermarket applications that require reliable starting and safe stopping. The company engineers, manufactures, and tests electrical components in its Rock Falls, Illinois, and Shanghai, China, facilities to the most rigorous domestic and international standards. Learn more at HartlandControls.com.