Celanese Corporation Reports Full Year 2020 and Fourth Quarter Earnings; Outlines Strong 2021 Growth Outlook

Celanese also reported fourth quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share of $12.50 and adjusted earnings per share of $2.09. The differences between GAAP and adjusted earnings per share for the fourth quarter and full year were due primarily to Certain Items, including a $1.4 billion gain on the sale of Polyplastics and a pension mark to market adjustment of $95 million.

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, today reported GAAP diluted earnings per share of $16.85 and adjusted earnings per share of $7.64. Net sales for the full year were $5.7 billion, as pricing and volume declined by 6 percent and 5 percent, respectively, from 2019. Amid the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, Celanese executed on controllable actions, including over $200 million in productivity initiatives, to mitigate challenges in 2020. The Company generated resilient operating cash flow of $1.3 billion and free cash flow of $950 million. During 2020, Celanese returned $943 million of cash to shareholders, consisting of $650 million in share repurchases and $293 million in dividends. The Company repurchased 5 percent of total shares outstanding across 2020. The close of the Polyplastics transaction in October provided cash proceeds of approximately $1.6 billion which contributed to $500 million of share repurchases in the second half of the year. With continued cash generation and current cash and short-term investment balances, Celanese has significant capacity to invest in organic and inorganic growth opportunities as well as future share repurchases.

"This past year presented enormous challenges across all of our businesses in every region of the world. The dedication of our employees and the resiliency of our businesses were evident in our 2020 financial performance. I thank our teams for their actions throughout this year to strengthen Celanese despite the headwinds of COVID-19, including driving sustainable productivity and supply chain initiatives, accelerating our turnaround activity, integrating the Elotex acquisition, and taking strategic action on our Engineered Materials joint ventures. As a result of these actions and many others, we are well-positioned to drive strong earnings growth in 2021," said Lori Ryerkerk, chairman and chief executive officer.

Full Year Business Segment Overview

Engineered Materials

Engineered Materials generated net sales of $2.1 billion, down 13 percent over 2019 due to an 11 percent decline in volume and a 3 percent decline in pricing. Volume in 2020 was unfavorably impacted by global demand softness due to COVID-19, particularly in the Western Hemisphere where demand recovery still lags Asia. Despite broad demand recovery at year end, 2020 Engineered Materials volume in the automotive, electronics, consumer, and medical end markets remained below prior year levels. The business delivered GAAP operating profit of $235 million and adjusted EBIT of $403 million in 2020, which included turnaround costs of approximately $70 million for the Bishop, Texas and Frankfurt, Germany POM facilities. GAAP operating profit margin was 11 percent and adjusted EBIT margin was 19 percent in 2020. Affiliate earnings declined 32 percent from 2019, due to depressed demand and pricing conditions as well as the sale of the Polyplastics joint venture (JV) in October.

Acetyl Chain

The Acetyl Chain delivered 2020 net sales of $3.1 billion, a decline of 7 percent over last year. Pricing declined 8 percent due to demand softness from COVID-19 and an overall deflationary backdrop throughout most of 2020. Volume in 2020 was flat compared to the prior year as the business successfully supplied elevated demand levels towards the end of the year. Despite significant industry headwinds during the year, the Acetyl Chain generated GAAP operating profit of $563 million and adjusted EBIT of $568 million, with margins of approximately 18 percent. By delivering adjusted EBIT approaching $600 million during 2020, a threshold that has only been surpassed three times in the last ten years, the Acetyl Chain demonstrated the resiliency of its business model and the unparalleled optionality it exercises.

Acetate Tow

Acetate Tow generated full year net sales of $519 million, which reflected a decline in volume of 14 percent due to the expiration of an acetate flake contract and a modest secular decline in overall global demand. GAAP operating profit was $118 million and adjusted EBIT was $249 million for 2020 and reflected the impact of productivity initiatives and affiliate performance. Dividends from affiliates were $126 million in 2020, 13 percent higher from the prior year due to continued strong Chinese affiliate performance.

Closed the transaction to monetize the Company's equity investment in the Polyplastics JV for cash proceeds of $1.6 billion.

Signed a memorandum of understanding to restructure the Korea Engineering Plastics Co. JV as a manufacturing JV that would give Celanese and its JV partner offtake rights to POM in Asia.

Resumed the project to expand the Clear Lake acetic acid capacity from 1.3 million tons to 2.0 million tons.

Announced the intent to build a world-scale liquid crystal polymer (LCP) polymerization plant in China to come online in 2024 to support growth across 5G, 'Internet of Things' and vehicle electrification applications.

Launched POM ECO-B, a sustainable product containing up to 97% bio-content via a mass-balance approach and supporting the growing demand for materials with renewable content.

Extended a long-term contract with Nanjing Dragon Crown Liquid Chemical Terminal Co. Ltd. for providing terminal services to the Company's integrated chemical facility in Nanjing, China.

Announced a virtual Investor Day for March 25, 2021. The executive management team will provide details on the Company's business strategies and outline the path for growth through 2023.

Engineered Materials

Engineered Materials reported net sales of $572 million in the fourth quarter, resulting from a sequential volume increase of 7 percent. Volume expansion was driven by strong demand recovery across several end markets, particularly automotive in Asia, modest recovery in medical, and continued resiliency in electronics. Pricing in the fourth quarter remained flat sequentially as pricing initiatives across the business helped to offset typical, unfavorable regional mix at year end. Engineered Materials generated GAAP operating income of $62 million and adjusted EBIT of $82 million at margins of 11 percent and 14 percent, respectively, during the fourth quarter. By offsetting higher costs in the fourth quarter due to broad raw material and energy inflation, as well as higher manufacturing spend as plants returned to more normal operations, the business limited the sequential declines in fourth quarter adjusted EBIT to costs associated with the Frankfurt POM turnaround of approximately $30 million and lower affiliate earnings. Despite the major turnaround lasting six weeks, the business successfully met higher demand across the industry. Affiliate earnings declined $6 million sequentially due primarily to the sale of the Polyplastics JV.

Acetyl Chain

The Acetyl Chain generated net sales of $910 million, due to a 10 percent pricing increase and a 6 percent volume increase from the prior quarter. Pricing and volume expanded sequentially due to tightened industry conditions in November and December, particularly in Chinese acetic acid. In anticipation of the Clear Lake acetic acid turnaround, the business sourced approximately 100 kt of acetic acid and VAM early in the quarter to continue to reliably supply customers. The business also successfully offset the impact of year end seasonality, resulting in reduced emulsions sales, by pivoting to sell 7 percent more tonnage in acetic acid and VAM compared to the prior quarter. The Acetyl Chain generated GAAP operating profit of $186 million and adjusted EBIT of $187 million, at margins of 20 percent and 21 percent, respectively. Despite higher raw material costs and the impact of a $10 million turnaround at the Clear Lake facility, the Acetyl Chain leveraged improved industry dynamics to deliver approximately 50 percent earnings growth over the prior quarter.

Acetate Tow

Acetate Tow recorded net sales of $134 million, which reflected a sequential volume increase of 4 percent. Fourth quarter GAAP operating profit was $30 million and adjusted EBIT was $59 million, consistent with the prior quarter and reflecting the stabilized earnings profile of the business. Dividends from affiliates in the fourth quarter were $29 million and flat sequentially.

Cash Flow and Tax

The Company generated 2020 operating cash flow and free cash flow of $1.3 billion and $950 million, respectively. Capital expenditures in 2020 were $364 million and consistent with the prior year. The Company returned $943 million in cash to shareholders during 2020, including $650 million of share repurchases and $293 million of dividends. Celanese completed $389 million of share repurchases during the fourth quarter of 2020 and has approximately $1.1 billion remaining under the current share repurchase authorization as of the end of 2020.

The effective US GAAP tax rate was 11 percent for 2020 compared to 13 percent for 2019, primarily due to the tax impact of certain divestitures and reorganization transactions, partially offset by adjustments to uncertain tax positions and valuation allowances on tax attribute carryforwards for future periods. The tax rate for adjusted earnings per share was 12 percent for 2020, 1 percent lower year over year, due to the utilization of foreign tax credits in 2020.

Outlook

"We were encouraged by the broad continuation in recovery across the fourth quarter and the fact that most end markets have reached pre-COVID demand levels," continued Ryerkerk. "While the pandemic remains a challenge to how we work and we closely monitor the current resurgence in the US and Europe, we successfully ended 2020 with strong performance and entered 2021 with momentum. At this point, we expect current demand conditions, including favorable Acetyl Chain industry dynamics, will persist through the first quarter and anticipate first quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $2.50 to $2.75 per share. Looking to the full year, we expect that contributions from our controllable actions including productivity, turnaround schedules, and share repurchases along with fundamental demand recovery to date will position us to deliver adjusted earnings of approximately $9.50 to $10.00 per share in 2021. With our uniquely positioned businesses and significant firepower to target high-return opportunities, Celanese remains exceptionally well-positioned to drive sustained value creation for shareholders."

The Company is unable to reconcile forecasted adjusted earnings per share growth to US GAAP diluted earnings per share without unreasonable efforts because a forecast of Certain Items, such as mark-to-market pension gains/losses, is not practical. For more information, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

The Company's prepared remarks related to the fourth quarter will be posted on its website at investors.celanese.com under Financial Information/Financial Document Library on January 28, 2021. Information about Non-US GAAP measures is included in a Non-US GAAP Financial Measures and Supplemental Information document posted on our investor relations website under Financial Information/Non-GAAP Financial Measures. See also "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,700 employees worldwide and had 2020 net sales of $5.7 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com or our blog at www.celaneseblog.com.

2019 (In $ millions, except share and per share data) Net sales 1,591 1,411 1,432 Cost of sales (1,215 ) (1,084 ) (1,116 ) Gross profit 376 327 316 Selling, general and administrative expenses (137 ) (106 ) (125 ) Amortization of intangible assets (5 ) (6 ) (6 ) Research and development expenses (20 ) (19 ) (17 ) Other (charges) gains, net (2 ) (10 ) (102 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss), net (3 ) (2 ) 2 Gain (loss) on disposition of businesses and assets, net (6 ) — — Operating profit (loss) 203 184 68 Equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliates 21 25 48 Non-operating pension and other postretirement employee benefit (expense) income (66 ) 28 (71 ) Interest expense (26 ) (28 ) (28 ) Interest income 2 1 2 Dividend income - equity investments 28 29 24 Gain (loss) on sale of investments in affiliates 1,408 — — Other income (expense), net 1 2 (2 ) Earnings (loss) from continuing operations before tax 1,571 241 41 Income tax (provision) benefit (117 ) (30 ) 3 Earnings (loss) from continuing operations 1,454 211 44 Earnings (loss) from operation of discontinued operations (1 ) (2 ) 1 Income tax (provision) benefit from discontinued operations 1 — — Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations — (2 ) 1 Net earnings (loss) 1,454 209 45 Net (earnings) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (1 ) (2 ) (2 ) Net earnings (loss) attributable to Celanese Corporation 1,453 207 43 Amounts attributable to Celanese Corporation Earnings (loss) from continuing operations 1,453 209 42 Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations — (2 ) 1 Net earnings (loss) 1,453 207 43 Earnings (loss) per common share - basic Continuing operations 12.56 1.77 0.35 Discontinued operations — (0.02 ) 0.01 Net earnings (loss) - basic 12.56 1.75 0.36 Earnings (loss) per common share - diluted Continuing operations 12.50 1.76 0.35 Discontinued operations — (0.01 ) 0.01 Net earnings (loss) - diluted 12.50 1.75 0.36 Weighted average shares (in millions) Basic 115.7 118.0 120.3 Diluted 116.3 118.6 120.9

Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 (In $ millions, except share and per share data) Net sales 5,655 6,297 Cost of sales (4,362 ) (4,691 ) Gross profit 1,293 1,606 Selling, general and administrative expenses (482 ) (483 ) Amortization of intangible assets (22 ) (24 ) Research and development expenses (74 ) (67 ) Other (charges) gains, net (39 ) (203 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss), net (5 ) 7 Gain (loss) on disposition of businesses and assets, net (7 ) (2 ) Operating profit (loss) 664 834 Equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliates 134 182 Non-operating pension and other postretirement employee benefit (expense) income 17 (20 ) Interest expense (109 ) (115 ) Refinancing expense — (4 ) Interest income 6 6 Dividend income - equity investments 126 113 Gain (loss) on sale of investments in affiliates 1,408 — Other income (expense), net 5 (8 ) Earnings (loss) from continuing operations before tax 2,251 988 Income tax (provision) benefit (247 ) (124 ) Earnings (loss) from continuing operations 2,004 864 Earnings (loss) from operation of discontinued operations (14 ) (8 ) Income tax (provision) benefit from discontinued operations 2 2 Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations (12 ) (6 ) Net earnings (loss) 1,992 858 Net (earnings) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (7 ) (6 ) Net earnings (loss) attributable to Celanese Corporation 1,985 852 Amounts attributable to Celanese Corporation Earnings (loss) from continuing operations 1,997 858 Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations (12 ) (6 ) Net earnings (loss) 1,985 852 Earnings (loss) per common share - basic Continuing operations 16.95 6.93 Discontinued operations (0.10 ) (0.05 ) Net earnings (loss) - basic 16.85 6.88 Earnings (loss) per common share - diluted Continuing operations 16.85 6.89 Discontinued operations (0.10 ) (0.05 ) Net earnings (loss) - diluted 16.75 6.84 Weighted average shares (in millions) Basic 117.8 123.9 Diluted 118.5 124.7

As of December 31, 2020 2019 (In $ millions) ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 955 463 Trade receivables - third party and affiliates, net 792 850 Non-trade receivables, net 450 331 Inventories 978 1,038 Marketable securities 533 40 Other assets 55 43 Total current assets 3,763 2,765 Investments in affiliates 820 975 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,939 3,713 Operating lease right-of-use assets 232 203 Deferred income taxes 259 96 Other assets 411 338 Goodwill 1,166 1,074 Intangible assets, net 319 312 Total assets 10,909 9,476 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Short-term borrowings and current installments of long-term debt - third party and affiliates 496 496 Trade payables - third party and affiliates 797 780 Other liabilities 680 461 Income taxes payable — 17 Total current liabilities 1,973 1,754 Long-term debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs 3,227 3,409 Deferred income taxes 509 257 Uncertain tax positions 240 165 Benefit obligations 643 589 Operating lease liabilities 208 181 Other liabilities 214 223 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity Treasury stock, at cost (4,494 ) (3,846 ) Additional paid-in capital 257 254 Retained earnings 8,091 6,399 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net (328 ) (300 ) Total Celanese Corporation stockholders' equity 3,526 2,507 Noncontrolling interests 369 391 Total equity 3,895 2,898 Total liabilities and equity 10,909 9,476

Net sales for each of our business segments and the percentage increase or decrease in net sales attributable to price, volume, currency and other factors for each of our business segments.

Cash dividends received from our equity investments.

For those consolidated ventures in which the Company owns or is exposed to less than 100% of the economics, the outside stockholders' interests are shown as NCI. Beginning in 2014, this includes Fairway for which the Company's ownership percentage is 50%. Amounts referred to as "attributable to Celanese Corporation" are net of any applicable NCI.

Table 1 Adjusted EBIT and Operating EBITDA - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Unaudited 2020 Q4 '20 Q3 '20 Q2 '20 Q1 '20 2019 Q4 '19 Q3 '19 Q2 '19 Q1 '19 (In $ millions) Net earnings (loss) attributable to Celanese Corporation 1,985 1,453 207 107 218 852 43 263 209 337 (Earnings) loss from discontinued operations 12 — 2 3 7 6 (1 ) 5 1 1 Interest income (6 ) (2 ) (1 ) (1 ) (2 ) (6 ) (2 ) (1 ) (2 ) (1 ) Interest expense 109 26 28 27 28 115 28 27 29 31 Refinancing expense — — — — — 4 — — 4 — Income tax provision (benefit) 247 117 30 35 65 124 (3 ) 53 28 46 Certain Items attributable to Celanese Corporation (Table 8) (1,216 ) (1,294 ) 24 28 26 381 238 29 107 7 Adjusted EBIT 1,131 300 290 199 342 1,476 303 376 376 421 Depreciation and amortization expense(1) 344 87 88 86 83 329 84 82 82 81 Operating EBITDA 1,475 387 378 285 425 1,805 387 458 458 502 2020 Q4 '20 Q3 '20 Q2 '20 Q1 '20 2019 Q4 '19 Q3 '19 Q2 '19 Q1 '19 (In $ millions) Engineered Materials 5 2 1 — 2 4 2 1 — 1 Acetate Tow — — — — — 9 2 5 2 — Acetyl Chain 1 — — 1 — 10 3 6 — 1 Other Activities(2) — — — — — — — — — — Accelerated depreciation and amortization expense 6 2 1 1 2 23 7 12 2 2 Depreciation and amortization expense(1) 344 87 88 86 83 329 84 82 82 81 Total depreciation and amortization expense 350 89 89 87 85 352 91 94 84 83

Table 2 - Supplemental Segment Data and Reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBIT and Operating EBITDA - Non-GAAP Measures - Unaudited 2020 Q4 '20 Q3 '20 Q2 '20 Q1 '20 2019 Q4 '19 Q3 '19 Q2 '19 Q1 '19 (In $ millions, except percentages) Operating Profit (Loss) / Operating Margin Engineered Materials 235 11.3 % 62 10.8 % 84 16.0 % (13 ) (3.1 ) % 102 18.1 % 446 18.7 % 88 16.3 % 111 18.8 % 103 17.4 % 144 21.7 % Acetate Tow 118 22.7 % 30 22.4 % 30 23.3 % 31 24.4 % 27 20.9 % 52 8.2 % 22 14.9 % 34 21.5 % (44 ) (26.8 ) % 40 24.1 % Acetyl Chain(1) 563 17.9 % 186 20.4 % 121 15.6 % 121 18.3 % 135 16.9 % 678 20.0 % 108 14.0 % 180 20.8 % 188 21.7 % 202 22.7 % Other Activities(2) (252 ) (75 ) (51 ) (56 ) (70 ) (342 ) (150 ) (65 ) (61 ) (66 ) Total 664 11.7 % 203 12.8 % 184 13.0 % 83 7.0 % 194 13.3 % 834 13.2 % 68 4.7 % 260 16.4 % 186 11.7 % 320 19.0 % Less: Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to NCI(1) 7 1 2 2 2 6 2 2 1 1 Operating Profit (Loss) Attributable to Celanese Corporation 657 11.6 % 202 12.7 % 182 12.9 % 81 6.8 % 192 13.2 % 828 13.1 % 66 4.6 % 258 16.3 % 185 11.6 % 319 18.9 % Operating Profit (Loss) / Operating Margin Attributable to Celanese Corporation Engineered Materials 235 11.3 % 62 10.8 % 84 16.0 % (13 ) (3.1 ) % 102 18.1 % 446 18.7 % 88 16.3 % 111 18.8 % 103 17.4 % 144 21.7 % Acetate Tow 118 22.7 % 30 22.4 % 30 23.3 % 31 24.4 % 27 20.9 % 52 8.2 % 22 14.9 % 34 21.5 % (44 ) (26.8 ) % 40 24.1 % Acetyl Chain(1) 556 17.7 % 185 20.3 % 119 15.3 % 119 18.0 % 133 16.6 % 672 19.8 % 106 13.7 % 178 20.5 % 187 21.6 % 201 22.6 % Other Activities(2) (252 ) (75 ) (51 ) (56 ) (70 ) (342 ) (150 ) (65 ) (61 ) (66 ) Total 657 11.6 % 202 12.7 % 182 12.9 % 81 6.8 % 192 13.2 % 828 13.1 % 66 4.6 % 258 16.3 % 185 11.6 % 319 18.9 % Equity Earnings and Dividend Income, Other Income (Expense) Attributable to Celanese Corporation Engineered Materials 115 15 21 26 53 168 45 41 36 46 Acetate Tow 126 29 28 32 37 112 24 27 29 32 Acetyl Chain 5 2 2 — 1 5 1 2 1 1 Other Activities(2) 19 4 5 5 5 2 — 2 1 (1 ) Total 265 50 56 63 96 287 70 72 67 78 Non-Operating Pension and Other Post-Retirement Employee Benefit (Expense) Income Attributable to Celanese Corporation Engineered Materials 1 1 — — — — — — — — Acetate Tow — — — — — — — — — — Acetyl Chain — — — — — — — — — — Other Activities(2) 16 (67 ) 28 27 28 (20 ) (71 ) 17 17 17 Total 17 (66 ) 28 27 28 (20 ) (71 ) 17 17 17 Gain (Loss) on Sale of Investments in Affiliates Engineered Materials 1,408 1,408 — — — — — — — — Acetate Tow — — — — — — — — — — Acetyl Chain — — — — — — — — — — Other Activities(2) — — — — — — — — — — Total 1,408 1,408 — — — — — — — — Certain Items Attributable to Celanese Corporation (Table 8) Engineered Materials (1,356 ) (1,404 ) 11 27 10 7 3 2 9 (7 ) Acetate Tow 5 — 1 1 3 104 8 10 86 — Acetyl Chain 7 — 5 (3 ) 5 50 37 11 1 1 Other Activities(2) 128 110 7 3 8 220 190 6 11 13 Total (1,216 ) (1,294 ) 24 28 26 381 238 29 107 7

Table 2 - Supplemental Segment Data and Reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBIT and Operating EBITDA - Non-GAAP Measures - Unaudited (cont.) 2020 Q4 '20 Q3 '20 Q2 '20 Q1 '20 2019 Q4 '19 Q3 '19 Q2 '19 Q1 '19 (In $ millions, except percentages) Adjusted EBIT / Adjusted EBIT Margin Engineered Materials 403 19.4 % 82 14.3 % 116 22.1 % 40 9.5 % 165 29.3 % 621 26.0 % 136 25.2 % 154 26.1 % 148 25.0 % 183 27.6 % Acetate Tow 249 48.0 % 59 44.0 % 59 45.7 % 64 50.4 % 67 51.9 % 268 42.1 % 54 36.5 % 71 44.9 % 71 43.3 % 72 43.4 % Acetyl Chain 568 18.0 % 187 20.5 % 126 16.2 % 116 17.5 % 139 17.4 % 727 21.4 % 144 18.7 % 191 22.0 % 189 21.8 % 203 22.8 % Other Activities(2) (89 ) (28 ) (11 ) (21 ) (29 ) (140 ) (31 ) (40 ) (32 ) (37 ) Total 1,131 20.0 % 300 18.9 % 290 20.6 % 199 16.7 % 342 23.4 % 1,476 23.4 % 303 21.2 % 376 23.7 % 376 23.6 % 421 25.0 % Depreciation and Amortization Expense(1) Engineered Materials 129 32 33 32 32 127 33 32 31 31 Acetate Tow 36 10 9 9 8 36 8 9 9 10 Acetyl Chain 162 41 41 41 39 151 39 37 38 37 Other Activities(2) 17 4 5 4 4 15 4 4 4 3 Total 344 87 88 86 83 329 84 82 82 81 Operating EBITDA / Operating EBITDA Margin Engineered Materials 532 25.6 % 114 19.9 % 149 28.3 % 72 17.1 % 197 35.0 % 748 31.3 % 169 31.4 % 186 31.5 % 179 30.2 % 214 32.3 % Acetate Tow 285 54.9 % 69 51.5 % 68 52.7 % 73 57.5 % 75 58.1 % 304 47.8 % 62 41.9 % 80 50.6 % 80 48.8 % 82 49.4 % Acetyl Chain 730 23.2 % 228 25.1 % 167 21.5 % 157 23.7 % 178 22.3 % 878 25.9 % 183 23.7 % 228 26.3 % 227 26.2 % 240 27.0 % Other Activities(2) (72 ) (24 ) (6 ) (17 ) (25 ) (125 ) (27 ) (36 ) (28 ) (34 ) Total 1,475 26.1 % 387 24.3 % 378 26.8 % 285 23.9 % 425 29.1 % 1,805 28.7 % 387 27.0 % 458 28.9 % 458 28.8 % 502 29.8 %

