XL Fleet Corp. Announces Redemption of Public Warrants

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) (“XL Fleet” or the “Company”), a leader in vehicle electrification solutions for commercial and municipal fleets, today announced that the Company will redeem all of its outstanding publicly held warrants (the “Public Warrants”). Holders of the Public Warrants have until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) on March 1, 2021 to exercise their Public Warrants. The Public Warrants are exercisable for an aggregate of approximately 7.67 million shares of Common Stock, which reflects the total number of outstanding Public Warrants as of January 27, 2021, at a price of $11.50 per share, representing approximately $88 million in total potential cash proceeds to XL Fleet. Following the redemption, and assuming all outstanding Public Warrants are exercised, XL Fleet expects to have approximately 139 million shares of Common Stock outstanding.

“We believe that the redemption of our Public Warrants will further fortify our financial position by bringing up to an additional $88 million of cash on our balance sheet if all of the Public Warrants are exercised, while further streamlining our capital structure,” said Dimitri Kazarinoff, Chief Executive Officer of XL Fleet. “Following the redemption, we will be armed with up to more than $420 million in cash, positioning us with significant strength and flexibility to execute on our growth initiatives, including further development of our suite of product offerings and applications, international expansion, and potential strategic M&A.”

Public Warrant Details

Under the terms of the agreement governing the Public Warrants (the “Warrant Agreement”), XL Fleet is entitled to redeem all of the outstanding Public Warrants for a redemption price of $0.01 per Public Warrant if the last sales price of the Company’s Common Stock is at least $18.00 per share on each of twenty (20) trading days within any thirty-day (30) trading period ending on the third trading day prior to the date on which a notice of redemption is given. This performance threshold was achieved following the market close on January 25, 2021.

Any Public Warrants that remain unexercised immediately after 5:00 p.m. EST on March 1, 2021, the redemption date, will be void and no longer exercisable, and the holders of those Public Warrants will be entitled to receive $0.01 per Public Warrant.

Warrants to purchase Common Stock that were issued under the Warrant Agreement in a private placement and still held by the initial holders thereof or their permitted transferees are not subject to this redemption.