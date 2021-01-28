 

Five Star Senior Living Inc. Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call Scheduled for Thursday, February 25th

Five Star Senior Living Inc. (Nasdaq: FVE) today announced that it will issue a press release containing its fourth quarter 2020 financial results after the Nasdaq closes on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. On Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, President and Chief Executive Officer Katie Potter, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Jeff Leer and Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Margaret Wigglesworth will host a conference call to discuss these results.

The conference call telephone number is (877) 329-4332.  Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412) 317-5436.  No pass code is necessary to access the call from either number.  Participants should dial in about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.  A replay of the conference call will be available through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 4, 2021. To hear the replay, dial (412) 317-0088.  The replay pass code is 10150786.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen-only mode on the company’s website, which is located at www.fivestarseniorliving.com.  Participants wanting to access the webcast should visit the company’s website about five minutes before the call.  The archived webcast will be available for replay on the company’s website after the call.

FVE is a senior living and rehabilitation and wellness services company. As of September 30, 2020, FVE operated 263 senior living communities (30,544 living units) located in 31 states, including 239 communities (28,232 living units) that it managed and 24 communities (2,312 living units) that it owned or leased. FVE operates communities that include independent living, assisted living, continuing care retirement and skilled nursing. Additionally, FVE's rehabilitation and wellness services segment includes Ageility Physical Therapy Solutions (Ageility), a division providing rehabilitation and wellness services within FVE communities and to external customers. As of September 30, 2020, Ageility operated 209 outpatient rehabilitation clinics and 40 inpatient rehabilitation clinics. FVE is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.



