 

USD Partners Announces Quarterly Distribution and Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date

USD Partners LP (NYSE: USDP) (the “Partnership”) announced today that the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.111 per unit for the fourth quarter of 2020 ($0.444 per unit on an annualized basis), the same amount as distributed in the prior quarter. The distribution is payable on February 19, 2021, to unitholders of record at the close of business on February 10, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

The Partnership plans to report fourth quarter 2020 financial and operating results after market close on Wednesday March 3, 2021. The Partnership will host a conference call and webcast regarding fourth quarter 2020 results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

To listen live over the Internet, participants are advised to log on to the Partnership’s website at www.usdpartners.com and select the “Events & Presentations” sub-tab under the “Investors” tab. To join via telephone, participants may dial (877) 266-7551 domestically or +1 (339) 368-5209 internationally, conference ID 3094936. Participants are advised to dial in at least five minutes prior to the call.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for thirty days by dialing (800) 585-8367 domestically or +1 (404) 537-3406 internationally, conference ID 3094936. In addition, a replay of the audio webcast will be available by accessing the Partnership's website after the call is concluded.

About USD Partners LP

USD Partners LP is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed in 2014 by US Development Group, LLC (“USDG”) to acquire, develop and operate midstream infrastructure and complementary logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels and other energy-related products. The Partnership generates substantially all of its operating cash flows from multi-year, take-or-pay contracts with primarily investment grade customers, including major integrated oil companies, refiners and marketers. The Partnership’s principal assets include a network of crude oil terminals that facilitate the transportation of heavy crude oil from Western Canada to key demand centers across North America. The Partnership’s operations include railcar loading and unloading, storage and blending in on-site tanks, inbound and outbound pipeline connectivity, truck transloading, as well as other related logistics services. In addition, the Partnership provides customers with leased railcars and fleet services to facilitate the transportation of liquid hydrocarbons and biofuels by rail.

