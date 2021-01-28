 

Houlihan Lokey Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.01.2021, 22:15  |  42   |   |   

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) (“Houlihan Lokey” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its third quarter ended December 31, 2020. For the third quarter ended December 31, 2020, revenues were $538 million, compared with $334 million for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Net income was $119 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared with $49 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019. Adjusted net income for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020 was $123 million, or $1.77 per diluted share, compared with $58 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019.

“By almost every measure this was a standout quarter for the firm. Not only did we produce record results in all three business segments, but we were once again recognized for our leading positions in both M&A and Financial Restructuring. I am proud to announce that in 2020 and for the sixth year in a row, we were recognized as the #1 M&A advisor in the U.S. based on number of completed transactions, and in 2020 and for the seventh year in a row, we were recognized as the #1 Restructuring Advisor globally based on number of completed transactions, both per Refinitiv. I am very proud of our employees for achieving these rankings.” stated Scott Beiser, Chief Executive Officer of Houlihan Lokey.

Selected Financial Data

 

(In thousands, except per share data)

U.S. GAAP

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Nine Months Ended December 31,

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Revenues

$

537,876

 

 

$

333,515

 

 

$

1,024,748

 

 

$

856,674

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Employee compensation and benefits

339,743

 

 

213,107

 

 

654,113

 

 

551,056

 

Non-compensation

39,717

 

 

52,392

 

 

102,754

 

 

144,672

 

Operating income

158,416

 

 

68,016

 

 

267,881

 

 

160,946

 

Other (income)/expense, net

(187)

 

 

(1,039)

 

 

(1,544)

 

 

(3,787)

 

Income before provision for income taxes

158,603

 

 

69,055

 

 

269,425

 

 

164,733

 

Provision for income taxes

40,088

 

 

20,161

 

 

56,020

 

 

39,954

 

Net income attributable to Houlihan Lokey, Inc.

$

118,515

 

 

$

48,894

 

 

$

213,405

 

 

$

124,779

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.71

 

 

$

0.75

 

 

$

3.11

 

 

$

1.90

 

Revenues

For the third quarter ended December 31, 2020, revenues were $538 million, compared with $334 million for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019. For the third quarter ended December 31, 2020, Corporate Finance (“CF”) revenues increased 52%, Financial Restructuring (“FR”) revenues increased 92%, and Financial and Valuation Advisory (“FVA”) revenues increased 36% when compared with the third quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Expenses

The Company’s employee compensation and benefits expenses, non-compensation expenses, and provision for income taxes during the periods presented and described below are on a GAAP and an adjusted basis.

 

U.S. GAAP

 

Adjusted (Non-GAAP) *

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Employee compensation and benefits

$

339,743

 

 

$

213,107

 

 

$

334,828

 

 

$

203,430

 

% of Revenues

63.2

%

 

63.9

%

 

62.3

%

 

61.0

%

Non-compensation

$

39,717

 

 

$

52,392

 

 

$

38,523

 

 

$

49,894

 

% of Revenues

7.4

%

 

15.7

%

 

7.2

%

 

15.0

%

Provision for Income Taxes

$

40,088

 

 

$

20,161

 

 

$

41,632

 

 

$

23,719

 

% of Pre-Tax Income

25.3

%

 

29.2

%

 

25.3

%

 

29.2

%

 

Adjusted figures represent non-GAAP information. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the tables at the end of this release for an explanation of the adjustments and reconciliations to the comparable GAAP numbers.

 

U.S. GAAP

 

Adjusted (Non-GAAP) *

 

Nine Months Ended December 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Employee compensation and benefits

$

654,113

 

 

$

551,056

 

 

$

641,878

 

 

$

521,604

 

% of Revenues

63.8

%

 

64.3

%

 

62.6

%

 

60.9

%

Non-compensation

$

102,754

 

 

$

144,672

 

 

$

97,262

 

 

$

131,413

 

% of Revenues

10.0

%

 

16.9

%

 

9.5

%

 

15.3

%

Provision for Income Taxes

$

56,020

 

 

$

39,954

 

 

$

74,008

 

 

$

59,848

 

% of Pre-Tax Income

20.8

%

 

24.3

%

 

25.8

%

 

28.9

%

 

Adjusted figures represent non-GAAP information. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the tables at the end of this release for an explanation of the adjustments and reconciliations to the comparable GAAP numbers.

Employee compensation and benefits expenses were $340 million for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared with $213 million for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019. The increase in GAAP employee compensation and benefits expenses was primarily a result of an increase in fee revenues for the quarter when compared with the same quarter last year. Adjusted employee compensation and benefits expenses were $335 million for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared with $203 million for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019. This resulted in an adjusted compensation ratio of 62.3% for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020, versus 61.0% for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019. The increase in adjusted employee compensation and benefits expenses was primarily a result of an increase in fee revenues for the quarter when compared with the same quarter last year.

Non-compensation expenses were $40 million for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared with $52 million for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019. Adjusted non-compensation expenses were $39 million for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared with $50 million for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019. The decrease in GAAP and adjusted non-compensation expenses was primarily a result of a decrease in travel, meals, and entertainment expenses and other operating expenses. The decrease in travel, meals, and entertainment expenses was primarily driven by reduced travel and entertainment activity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decrease in other operating expenses was due to a reduction in other miscellaneous costs, also driven in large part by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The provision for income taxes was $40 million, representing an effective tax rate of 25.3% for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared with $20 million, representing an effective tax rate of 29.2% for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019. The decrease in the Company’s tax rate during the third quarter ended December 31, 2020 relative to the same period in 2019 was primarily a result of a decrease in non-deductible expenses and state taxes as a result of year-over-year fluctuations in pre-tax income. The adjusted provision for income taxes was $42 million, representing an adjusted effective tax rate of 25.3% for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared with $24 million, representing an adjusted effective tax rate of 29.2% for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Segment Reporting for the Third Quarter

Corporate Finance

CF revenues were $306 million for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared with $201 million for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019, representing an increase of 52%. Revenues increased primarily due to a significant increase in the number of closed transactions and average transaction fee on closed transactions.

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Nine Months Ended December 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Corporate Finance

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

$

306,171

 

 

$

201,137

 

 

$

502,191

 

 

$

490,707

 

# of Managing Directors

123

 

 

122

 

 

123

 

 

122

 

# of Closed transactions (1)

121

 

 

95

 

 

209

 

 

225

 

Financial Restructuring

FR revenues increased 92% to $178 million for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared with $93 million for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019. Revenues increased primarily due to a significant increase in the number of closed transactions and average transaction fee on closed transactions.

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Nine Months Ended December 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Financial Restructuring

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

$

177,995

 

 

$

92,808

 

 

$

392,006

 

 

$

249,438

 

# of Managing Directors

47

 

 

45

 

 

47

 

 

45

 

# of Closed transactions (1)

44

 

 

28

 

 

103

 

 

70

 

Financial and Valuation Advisory

FVA revenues increased 36% to $54 million for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared with $40 million for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019. Revenues increased primarily due to an increase in the number of fee events and average fee per fee event.

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Nine Months Ended December 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Financial and Valuation Advisory

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

$

53,710

 

 

$

39,570

 

 

$

130,551

 

 

$

116,529

 

# of Managing Directors

31

 

 

32

 

 

31

 

 

32

 

# of Fee Events (1)

639

 

 

530

 

 

1,134

 

 

1,086

 

(1)

 

A Fee Event includes any engagement that involves revenue activity during the measurement period based on a revenue minimum of $1,000. References in this press release to closed transactions should be understood to be the same as transactions that are “effectively closed” as described in our periodic reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

COVID-19 Update

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a substantial effect on the global markets, and has created uncertainty, volatility and dislocation among a wide variety of sectors. The scale, scope and duration of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, revenues and operating results are unpredictable and depend on many factors outside of our control. We expect the COVID-19 pandemic to continue to have an effect on our business, revenues, and operating results.

Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation

The Board of Directors of the Company declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share of Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend will be payable on March 15, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 2, 2021.

The Board of Directors of the Company increased the size of our share repurchase program from $125 million to $200 million.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had $868 million of cash and cash equivalents and investment securities, and $49 million of other liabilities and loans payable to former shareholders.

Investor Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call and live webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, January 28, 2021, to discuss its third quarter fiscal 2021 results. The number to call is 1-877-407-4018 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8471 (international). A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. A replay of the conference call will be available from January 28, 2021 through February 4, 2021, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and entering the passcode 13714773#. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available on the Company’s website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by our use of the words “assumes,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “guidance,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors (including the significant effect that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on our business and is expected to continue to have on our business) which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control and could materially affect actual results, performance, or achievements. For a further description of such factors, you should read the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted net income, total and on a per share basis, and certain adjusted items used to determine adjusted net income, are presented and discussed in this earnings press release and are non-GAAP measures that management believes, when presented together with comparable GAAP measures, are useful to investors in understanding the Company’s operating results. These adjusted items remove the significant accounting impact of one-time or non-recurring charges associated with the Company’s one-time/non-recurring matters, as set forth in the tables at the end of this release.

The adjusted items included in this earnings press release as calculated by the Company are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Additionally, these adjusted amounts are not a measurement of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to the Company’s financial information determined under GAAP. For a description of the Company’s use of these adjusted items and a reconciliation with comparable GAAP items, see the section of this press release titled “Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Financial Information.” Please refer to our financial statements, prepared in accordance with GAAP, for purposes of evaluating our financial condition, results of operations, and cash flows.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and valuation. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm’s commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past six consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past seven consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 20 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv (formerly Thomson Reuters).

For more information, please visit www.HL.com.

Appendix

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited)
Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Financial Information (Unaudited)

HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

 

 

December 31,

2020

 

March 31,

2020

(In thousands, except share data and par value)

 

Assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

633,659

 

 

$

380,373

 

Restricted cash

373

 

 

373

 

Investment securities

234,576

 

 

135,389

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts

78,969

 

 

80,912

 

Unbilled work in process, net of allowance for doubtful accounts

53,074

 

 

39,821

 

Income taxes receivable

 

 

4,282

 

Deferred income taxes

9,564

 

 

6,507

 

Property and equipment, net

46,167

 

 

42,372

 

Operating lease right-of-use asset

145,367

 

 

135,240

 

Goodwill and other intangibles, net

866,438

 

 

812,844

 

Other assets

51,612

 

 

38,890

 

Total assets

$

2,119,799

 

 

$

1,677,003

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

Liabilities:

 

 

 

Accrued salaries and bonuses

$

436,438

 

 

$

420,376

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

55,035

 

 

53,883

 

Deferred income

37,008

 

 

26,780

 

Income taxes payable

19,851

 

 

 

Deferred income taxes

35

 

 

664

 

Loans payable to former shareholders

1,007

 

 

1,393

 

Loan payable to non-affiliate

 

 

3,283

 

Operating lease liabilities

168,567

 

 

154,218

 

Other liabilities

47,592

 

 

32,024

 

Total liabilities

765,533

 

 

692,621

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

Class A common stock, $0.001 par value. Authorized 1,000,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 51,623,683 and 46,178,633 shares, respectively

52

 

 

46

 

Class B common stock, $0.001 par value. Authorized 1,000,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 17,472,592 and 19,345,277 shares, respectively

17

 

 

19

 

Additional paid-in capital

851,444

 

 

649,954

 

Retained earnings

523,454

 

 

377,471

 

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)

(20,701)

 

 

(43,108)

 

Total stockholders' equity

1,354,266

 

 

984,382

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

2,119,799

 

 

$

1,677,003

 

HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Nine Months Ended December 31,

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Revenues

$

537,876

 

 

$

333,515

 

 

$

1,024,748

 

 

$

856,674

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Employee compensation and benefits

339,743

 

 

213,107

 

 

654,113

 

 

551,056

 

Travel, meals, and entertainment

1,338

 

 

12,943

 

 

4,416

 

 

32,760

 

Rent

10,086

 

 

9,531

 

 

30,010

 

 

34,454

 

Depreciation and amortization

3,949

 

 

4,336

 

 

11,291

 

 

12,280

 

Information technology and communications

9,281

 

 

7,225

 

 

22,532

 

 

19,477

 

Professional fees

6,188

 

 

6,204

 

 

16,422

 

 

16,494

 

Other operating expenses

8,875

 

 

12,153

 

 

18,083

 

 

29,207

 

Total operating expenses

379,460

 

 

265,499

 

 

756,867

 

 

695,728

 

Operating income

158,416

 

 

68,016

 

 

267,881

 

 

160,946

 

Other (income)/expense, net

(187)

 

 

(1,039)

 

 

(1,544)

 

 

(3,787)

 

Income before provision for income taxes

158,603

 

 

69,055

 

 

269,425

 

 

164,733

 

Provision for income taxes

40,088

 

 

20,161

 

 

56,020

 

 

39,954

 

Net income attributable to Houlihan Lokey, Inc.

$

118,515

 

 

$

48,894

 

 

$

213,405

 

 

$

124,779

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

66,547,587

 

 

62,014,564

 

 

65,680,516

 

 

62,199,716

 

Fully diluted

69,356,347

 

 

65,608,026

 

 

68,596,503

 

 

65,770,056

 

Earnings per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

1.78

 

 

$

0.79

 

 

$

3.25

 

 

$

2.01

 

Fully diluted

$

1.71

 

 

$

0.75

 

 

$

3.11

 

 

$

1.90

 

HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(UNAUDITED)

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Nine Months Ended December 31,

(In thousands, except per share data)

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Revenues

$

537,876

 

 

$

333,515

 

 

$

1,024,748

 

 

$

856,674

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Employee compensation and benefits expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Employee compensation and benefits expenses (GAAP)

$

339,743

 

 

$

213,107

 

 

$

654,113

 

 

$

551,056

 

(Less)/plus: Pre-IPO grant vesting

 

 

(6,193)

 

 

 

 

(18,269)

 

(Less)/plus: Acquisition related retention payments

(4,915)

 

 

(3,484)

 

 

(12,235)

 

 

(11,183)

 

Employee compensation and benefits expenses (adjusted)

334,828

 

 

203,430

 

 

641,878

 

 

521,604

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-compensation expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-compensation expenses (GAAP)

$

39,717

 

 

$

52,392

 

 

$

102,754

 

 

$

144,672

 

(Less)/plus: Secondary offering related costs

 

 

 

 

(418)

 

 

(665)

 

(Less)/plus: Acquisition related costs

 

 

(579)

 

 

(1,258)

 

 

(579)

 

(Less)/plus: Acquisition amortization

(1,194)

 

 

(1,919)

 

 

(3,080)

 

 

(5,184)

 

(Less)/plus: Oracle ERP implementation

 

 

 

 

(736)

 

 

 

(Less)/plus: London office buildout

 

 

 

 

 

 

(6,831)

 

Non-compensation expenses (adjusted)

38,523

 

 

49,894

 

 

97,262

 

 

131,413

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (GAAP)

$

158,416

 

 

$

68,016

 

 

$

267,881

 

 

$

160,946

 

(Less)/plus: Adjustments (1)

6,109

 

 

12,175

 

 

17,727

 

 

42,711

 

Operating income (adjusted)

164,525

 

 

80,191

 

 

285,608

 

 

203,657

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other (income)/expense, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other (income)/expense, net (GAAP)

$

(187)

 

 

$

(1,039)

 

 

$

(1,544)

 

 

$

(3,787)

 

Other (income)/expense, net (adjusted)

(187)

 

 

(1,039)

 

 

(1,544)

 

 

(3,787)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for income taxes (GAAP)

$

40,088

 

 

$

20,161

 

 

$

56,020

 

 

$

39,954

 

(Less)/plus: Impact of the excess tax benefit for stock vesting

 

 

 

 

13,408

 

 

7,605

 

Adjusted provision for income taxes

40,088

 

 

20,161

 

 

69,428

 

 

47,559

 

(Less)/plus: Resulting tax impact (2)

1,544

 

 

3,558

 

 

4,580

 

 

12,289

 

Provision for income taxes (adjusted)

41,632

 

 

23,719

 

 

74,008

 

 

59,848

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (GAAP)

$

118,515

 

 

$

48,894

 

 

$

213,405

 

 

$

124,779

 

(Less)/plus: adjustments (3)

4,565

 

 

8,617

 

 

(261)

 

 

22,817

 

Net income (adjusted)

123,080

 

 

57,511

 

 

213,144

 

 

147,596

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted EPS (GAAP)

$

1.71

 

 

$

0.75

 

 

$

3.11

 

 

$

1.90

 

Diluted EPS (adjusted)

$

1.77

 

 

$

0.88

 

 

$

3.11

 

 

$

2.24

 

(1)

 

The aggregate of adjustments from employee compensation and benefits and non-compensation expenses.

(2)

 

Reflects the tax impact of utilizing the adjusted effective tax rate on the non-tax adjustments identified above.

(3)

 

Consists of all adjustments identified above net of the associated tax impact.

 

Houlihan Lokey Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Houlihan Lokey Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) (“Houlihan Lokey” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its third quarter ended December 31, 2020. For the third quarter ended December 31, 2020, revenues were $538 million, compared with $334 million …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares First Quarter Dividend
Altria Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results; Provides 2021 Full-Year Earnings ...
Raven Aerostar and Persistent Systems Network Constellation of Stratospheric Balloons in Comms Demo
Interactive Brokers Takes Action on Actively Traded Symbols
SL Green Realty Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 EPS of $3.43 Per Share; and FFO of $1.56 Per ...
Customers Bancorp Reports Record Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
MSCI Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Cresco Labs Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
The GEO Group Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends
TILRAY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Tilray, Inc. - TLRY
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
Houlihan Lokey Announces Release Date for Third Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2021