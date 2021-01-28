 

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I Announces Quarterly Distribution

SANDRIDGE MISSISSIPPIAN TRUST I (OTC: SDTTU) today announced a quarterly distribution for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020 (which primarily relates to production attributable to the Trust’s interests from September 1, 2020 to November 30, 2020) of approximately $0.1 million, or $0.0029 per unit. The Trust makes distributions on a quarterly basis on or about the 60th day following the completion of each quarter. The distribution is expected to occur on or before February 26, 2021 to holders of record as of the close of business on February 12, 2021.

During the three-month production period ended November 30, 2020, average natural gas and natural gas liquids (“NGL”) prices increased compared to the three-month period ended August 31, 2020. Combined sales volumes slightly decreased compared to the previous period. As no additional development wells will be drilled, the Trust’s production is expected to decline each quarter during the remainder of its life.

As described in the Trust’s annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), the trust agreement governing the Trust requires the Trust to dissolve and commence winding up of its business and affairs if cash available for distribution for any four consecutive quarters, on a cumulative basis, is less than $1.0 million. As cash available for distribution for the four consecutive quarters ended September 30, 2020, on a cumulative basis, totaled approximately $815,000, the Trust was required to dissolve and commence winding up beginning as of the close of business on November 13, 2020 (the “dissolution trigger date”). Accordingly, the Trustee is required to sell all of the Trust’s assets, either by private sale or public auction, and distribute the net proceeds of the sale to the Trust unitholders after payment, or reasonable provision for payment, of all Trust liabilities, which is expected to include the establishment of cash reserves in such amounts as the Trustee in its discretion deems appropriate for the purpose of making reasonable provision for all claims and obligations of the Trust, including any contingent, conditional or unmatured claims and obligations, in accordance with the Delaware Statutory Trust Act. The sale process will involve costs that will reduce the amounts of any distributions to unitholders during the winding up period. As required by the trust agreement, the Trustee has engaged a third-party advisor to assist with the marketing and sale of the Trust’s assets. As provided in the trust agreement, SandRidge has a right of first refusal with respect to any sale of assets to a third party. The Trustee expects to complete the sale of the Trust’s assets and distribute the net proceeds of the sale to the Trust unitholders by the third quarter of 2021, and the Trust units are expected to be canceled shortly thereafter. Pending the sale or sales of the royalty interests, the Trust anticipates that it will continue to receive income from the royalty interests and will continue to make quarterly distributions to unitholders to the extent there is available cash after payment of Trust expenses and additions to cash reserves. The Trust will remain in existence until the filing of a certificate of cancellation with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware following the completion of the winding up process.

