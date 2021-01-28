 

STORE Capital to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 25, 2021

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020, after the market closes on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held later that day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/2:30 p.m. Scottsdale, Arizona Time, to discuss the results and answer questions.

  • Live conference call: 855-656-0920 (domestic) or 412-542-4168 (international)
  • Conference call replay available through March 11, 2021: 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international)
  • Replay access code: 10152068
  • Live and archived webcast: https://ir.storecapital.com/news-results/webcasts/default.aspx

Participants can pre-register for the conference call to expedite entry into the call and avoid the need to speak to an operator. To pre-register, please visit https://dpregister.com/sreg/10152068/e1ffd0f3f0 and enter your contact information any time prior to the start of the call on February 25, 2021. You will then receive a personalized phone number and PIN to dial into the live conference call.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers. Additional information about STORE Capital can be found on its website at www.storecapital.com.

