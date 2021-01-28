 

Voya Financial Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) announced today that its board of directors has declared a common stock dividend of $0.165 per share for the first quarter of 2021. The common stock dividend is payable on March 29, 2021 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 26, 2021.

“Voya’s business portfolio enables us to meet the needs of our workplace and institutional clients, and our businesses also continue to generate strong free cash flows,” said Rodney O. Martin, Jr., chairman and CEO, Voya Financial, Inc. “The increase in the common stock dividend that we’ve announced today is yet another demonstration of our commitment to being good stewards of shareholder capital and builds upon the approximately $6.5 billion in excess capital that we have returned to shareholders through both share repurchases and dividends since our initial public offering.”

Voya’s board also declared a semi-annual dividend of $30.625 per share on the company’s Series A 6.125% fixed-rate reset non-cumulative preferred stock (the “Series A Preferred Stock”). The board also declared a quarterly dividend of $13.3750 per share on the company’s Series B 5.35% fixed-rate reset non-cumulative preferred stock (the “Series B Preferred Stock”), equivalent to $0.334375 per depositary share, each of which represents a 1/40th ownership interest in a share of Series B Preferred Stock. Both preferred stock dividends are payable on March 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 26, 2021.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), helps Americans plan, invest and protect their savings — to get ready to retire better. Serving the financial needs of approximately 13.8 million individual and institutional customers in the United States, Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $7.5 billion in revenue in 2019. The company had $657 billion in total assets under management and administration as of Sept. 30, 2020. With a clear mission to make a secure financial future possible — one person, one family, one institution at a time — Voya’s vision is to be America’s Retirement Company. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work Institute, Voya is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has been recognized as a 2020 World’s Most Admired Company by Fortune magazine; one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute; as a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index; and as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index by Disability:IN. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Voya.

VOYA-IR VOYA-CF

