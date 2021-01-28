Voya Financial Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends

“Voya’s business portfolio enables us to meet the needs of our workplace and institutional clients, and our businesses also continue to generate strong free cash flows,” said Rodney O. Martin, Jr., chairman and CEO, Voya Financial, Inc. “The increase in the common stock dividend that we’ve announced today is yet another demonstration of our commitment to being good stewards of shareholder capital and builds upon the approximately $6.5 billion in excess capital that we have returned to shareholders through both share repurchases and dividends since our initial public offering.”

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) announced today that its board of directors has declared a common stock dividend of $0.165 per share for the first quarter of 2021. The common stock dividend is payable on March 29, 2021 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 26, 2021.

Voya’s board also declared a semi-annual dividend of $30.625 per share on the company’s Series A 6.125% fixed-rate reset non-cumulative preferred stock (the “Series A Preferred Stock”). The board also declared a quarterly dividend of $13.3750 per share on the company’s Series B 5.35% fixed-rate reset non-cumulative preferred stock (the “Series B Preferred Stock”), equivalent to $0.334375 per depositary share, each of which represents a 1/40th ownership interest in a share of Series B Preferred Stock. Both preferred stock dividends are payable on March 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 26, 2021.

