 

PCB Bancorp Reports Earnings of $5.8 million for Q4 2020 and Declares $0.10 Quarterly Cash Dividend

PCB Bancorp (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PCB), the holding company of Pacific City Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $5.8 million, or $0.38 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $3.4 million, or $0.22 per diluted common share, for the previous quarter and $4.2 million, or $0.26 per diluted common share, for the year-ago quarter.

Q4 2020 Highlights

  • Net income totaled $5.8 million or $0.38 per diluted common share;
    • The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $2.1 million primarily due to increases in special mention and classified loans as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
    • Allowance for loan losses to total loans held-for-investment ratio was 1.67% at December 31, 2020 compared with 1.55% at September 30, 2020 and 0.99% at December 31, 2019. Excluding U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, allowance for loan losses to total loans held-for-investment ratio was 1.83% and 1.70% at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively.
    • Net interest margin was 3.64% for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with 3.43% for the previous quarter and 3.96% for the year-ago quarter.
  • Total assets were $1.92 billion at December 31, 2020, a decrease of $98.3 million, or 4.9%, from $2.02 billion at September 30, 2020, but an increase of $176.5 million, or 10.1%, from $1.75 billion at December 31, 2019;
  • Loans held-for-investment, net of deferred costs (fees), were $1.58 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $4.8 million, or 0.3%, from $1.58 billion at September 30, 2020 and an increase of $132.7 million, or 9.1%, from $1.45 billion at December 31, 2019;
    • SBA PPP loans totaled $135.7 million and $136.4 million at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively.
    • Loans under modified terms related to COVID-19 totaled $36.1 million at December 31, 2020 compared with $171.6 million at September 30, 2020.
  • Total deposits were $1.59 billion at December 31, 2020, a decrease of $52.3 million from $1.65 billion at September 30, 2020, but an increase of $115.5 million, or 7.8%, from $1.48 billion at December 31, 2019;
  • The Company declared and paid a cash dividend of $0.10 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with $0.10 per common share for the third quarter of 2020 and $0.08 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2019.

“In a year of the most challenging financial environment since the great financial crisis, I am proud of the way we have immediately responded to the needs of our valued customers by modifying their loans proactively at the onset of COVID-19 pandemic, and originating more than 1,600 PPP loans totaling $140 million. We have successfully managed to end the year stronger by delivering a solid fourth quarter net income of $5.8 million, or $0.38 per diluted common share. We have also continuously elevated our allowance coverage ratio to 1.67% in spite of reducing modified loans under the CARES Act to $36.1 million, or 2.5% of our loan balance (excluding SBA PPP loans), and maintaining a solid credit portfolio where nonperforming assets were 0.24% of total assets at year-end,” commented Henry Kim, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“As a result of reduction in the cost of our deposits and gradual reduction of our excess liquidity that was accumulated at the onset of COVID-19 pandemic, our net interest margin expanded to 3.64% in the fourth quarter compared with 3.43% in the third quarter.”

“Looking ahead, with additional government economic assistance programs and a wider distribution of the vaccines, I am confident that our solid balance sheet combined with strong capital levels that is complemented by our robust allowance coverage ratio will safely lead our institution pass this unprecedented period and deliver even more value to our shareholders.”

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except per share data)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

12/31/2020

 

9/30/2020

 

% Change

 

12/31/2019

 

% Change

 

12/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

% Change

Net income

 

$

5,787

 

 

$

3,449

 

 

67.8

%

 

$

4,158

 

 

39.2

%

 

$

16,175

 

 

$

24,108

 

 

(32.9)

%

Diluted earnings per common share

 

$

0.38

 

 

$

0.22

 

 

72.7

%

 

$

0.26

 

 

46.2

%

 

$

1.04

 

 

$

1.49

 

 

(30.2)

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

$

17,407

 

 

$

16,853

 

 

3.3

%

 

$

16,660

 

 

4.5

%

 

$

66,189

 

 

$

69,034

 

 

(4.1)

%

Provision for loan losses

 

2,142

 

 

4,326

 

 

(50.5)

%

 

4,030

 

 

(46.8)

%

 

13,219

 

 

4,237

 

 

212.0

%

Noninterest income

 

4,524

 

 

2,272

 

 

99.1

%

 

3,604

 

 

25.5

%

 

11,740

 

 

11,869

 

 

(1.1)

%

Noninterest expense

 

11,550

 

 

9,886

 

 

16.8

%

 

10,265

 

 

12.5

%

 

41,699

 

 

42,315

 

 

(1.5)

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets (1)

 

1.19

%

 

0.69

%

 

 

 

0.96

%

 

 

 

0.84

%

 

1.40

%

 

 

Return on average shareholders’ equity (1), (2)

 

9.92

%

 

5.98

%

 

 

 

7.25

%

 

 

 

7.08

%

 

10.88

%

 

 

Net interest margin (1)

 

3.64

%

 

3.43

%

 

 

 

3.96

%

 

 

 

3.53

%

 

4.11

%

 

 

Efficiency ratio (3)

 

52.67

%

 

51.69

%

 

 

 

50.66

%

 

 

 

53.51

%

 

52.30

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

($ in thousands, except per share data)

 

12/31/2020

 

9/30/2020

 

% Change

 

12/31/2019

 

% Change

Total assets

 

$

1,922,853

 

 

$

2,021,187

 

 

(4.9)

%

 

$

1,746,328

 

 

10.1

%

Net loans held-for-investment

 

1,557,068

 

 

1,554,258

 

 

0.2

%

 

1,436,451

 

 

8.4

%

Total deposits

 

1,594,851

 

 

1,647,107

 

 

(3.2)

%

 

1,479,307

 

 

7.8

%

Book value per common share (2), (4)

 

$

15.19

 

 

$

14.91

 

 

1.9

%

 

$

14.44

 

 

5.2

%

Tier 1 leverage ratio (consolidated)

 

11.94

%

 

11.40

%

 

 

 

13.23

%

 

 

Total shareholders’ equity to total assets (2)

 

12.16

%

 

11.35

%

 

 

 

12.99

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)

Ratios are presented on an annualized basis.

(2)

The Company did not have any intangible equity components for the presented periods.

(3)

The ratios are calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(4)

The ratios are calculated by dividing total shareholdersequity by the number of outstanding common shares.

COVID-19 Pandemic

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and governmental and societal responses thereto, have had a severe impact on recent global economic and market conditions, including significant disruption of, and volatility in, financial markets; global supply chain disruptions; and the institution of social distancing and shelter-in-place requirements that have resulted in temporary closures of many businesses, lost revenues, and increased unemployment throughout the U.S., but also specifically in California, where most of the Company’s operations and a large majority of its customers are located.

Since the beginning of the crisis, the Company has taken a number of steps to protect the safety of its employees and to support its customers. The Company has enabled its staff to work remotely and established safety measures within its bank premises and branches for both employees and customers.

In order to support its customers, the Company has been in close contact with its customers, assessing the level of impact on their businesses, and putting a process in place to evaluate each client’s specific situation and provide relief programs where appropriate. SBA PPP loans totaled $135.7 million (1,585 loans) and loans under modified terms related to the COVID-19 pandemic totaled $36.1 million (39 loan customers) as of December 31, 2020. During the current quarter, the Company received SBA PPP forgiveness of $1.8 million for 57 SBA PPP loans. On January 13, 2021, SBA began accepting applications for second draw PPP loans. The Company is accepting applications and will continue to receive applications as long as funding remains available.

In addition, the Company has been monitoring its liquidity and capital closely. As of December 31, 2020, the Company maintained $194.1 million, or 10.1% of total assets, of cash and cash equivalents and $526.1 million, or 27.4% of total assets, of available borrowing capacity. All regulatory capital ratios were also well above the regulatory well capitalized requirements as of December 31, 2020, while establishing provision for loan losses of $13.2 million for the current year.

At this time, the Company cannot estimate the long term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, but these conditions impacted and are expected to impact its business, results of operations, and financial condition negatively.

Result of Operations (Unaudited)

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

The following table presents the components of net interest income for the periods indicated:

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

($ in thousands)

 

12/31/2020

 

9/30/2020

 

% Change

 

12/31/2019

 

% Change

 

12/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

% Change

Interest income/expense on:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans

 

$

18,929

 

 

$

18,938

 

 

%

 

$

20,888

 

 

(9.4)

%

 

$

76,546

 

 

$

85,667

 

 

(10.6)

%

Investment securities

 

429

 

 

515

 

 

(16.7)

%

 

823

 

 

(47.9)

%

 

2,127

 

 

3,956

 

 

(46.2)

%

Other interest-earning assets

 

150

 

 

167

 

 

(10.2)

%

 

565

 

 

(73.5)

%

 

1,088

 

 

3,322

 

 

(67.2)

%

Total interest-earning assets

 

19,508

 

 

19,620

 

 

(0.6)

%

 

22,276

 

 

(12.4)

%

 

79,761

 

 

92,945

 

 

(14.2)

%

Interest-bearing deposits

 

1,958

 

 

2,599

 

 

(24.7)

%

 

5,514

 

 

(64.5)

%

 

12,958

 

 

23,439

 

 

(44.7)

%

Borrowings

 

143

 

 

168

 

 

(14.9)

%

 

102

 

 

40.2

%

 

614

 

 

472

 

 

30.1

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

2,101

 

 

2,767

 

 

(24.1)

%

 

5,616

 

 

(62.6)

%

 

13,572

 

 

23,911

 

 

(43.2)

%

Net interest income

 

$

17,407

 

 

$

16,853

 

 

3.3

%

 

$

16,660

 

 

4.5

%

 

$

66,189

 

 

$

69,034

 

 

(4.1)

%

Average balance of:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans

 

$

1,592,705

 

 

$

1,564,704

 

 

1.8

%

 

$

1,415,781

 

 

12.5

%

 

$

1,541,740

 

 

$

1,383,562

 

 

11.4

%

Investment securities

 

123,785

 

 

128,212

 

 

(3.5)

%

 

146,454

 

 

(15.5)

%

 

122,726

 

 

160,803

 

 

(23.7)

%

Other interest-earning assets

 

187,592

 

 

260,426

 

 

(28.0)

%

 

108,919

 

 

72.2

%

 

213,124

 

 

134,870

 

 

58.0

%

Total interest-earning assets

 

$

1,904,082

 

 

$

1,953,342

 

 

(2.5)

%

 

$

1,671,154

 

 

13.9

%

 

$

1,877,590

 

 

$

1,679,235

 

 

11.8

%

Interest-bearing deposits

 

$

1,050,369

 

 

$

1,063,962

 

 

(1.3)

%

 

$

1,097,957

 

 

(4.3)

%

 

$

1,088,164

 

 

$

1,120,880

 

 

(2.9)

%

Borrowings

 

91,467

 

 

130,000

 

 

(29.6)

%

 

21,141

 

 

332.7

%

 

94,319

 

 

25,388

 

 

271.5

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

$

1,141,836

 

 

$

1,193,962

 

 

(4.4)

%

 

$

1,119,098

 

 

2.0

%

 

$

1,182,483

 

 

$

1,146,268

 

 

3.2

%

Total funding (1)

 

$

1,691,758

 

 

$

1,746,217

 

 

(3.1)

%

 

$

1,460,781

 

 

15.8

%

 

$

1,669,303

 

 

$

1,475,999

 

 

13.1

%

Annualized average yield/cost of:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans

 

4.73

%

 

4.81

%

 

 

 

5.85

%

 

 

 

4.96

%

 

6.19

%

 

 

Investment securities

 

1.38

%

 

1.60

%

 

 

 

2.23

%

 

 

 

1.73

%

 

2.46

%

 

 

Other interest-earning assets

 

0.32

%

 

0.26

%

 

 

 

2.06

%

 

 

 

0.51

%

 

2.46

%

 

 

Total interest-earning assets

 

4.08

%

 

4.00

%

 

 

 

5.29

%

 

 

 

4.25

%

 

5.53

%

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

0.74

%

 

0.97

%

 

 

 

1.99

%

 

 

 

1.19

%

 

2.09

%

 

 

Borrowings

 

0.62

%

 

0.51

%

 

 

 

1.91

%

 

 

 

0.65

%

 

1.86

%

 

 

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

0.73

%

 

0.92

%

 

 

 

1.99

%

 

 

 

1.15

%

 

2.09

%

 

 

Net interest margin

 

3.64

%

 

3.43

%

 

 

 

3.96

%

 

 

 

3.53

%

 

4.11

%

 

 

Cost of total funding (1)

 

0.49

%

 

0.63

%

 

 

 

1.53

%

 

 

 

0.81

%

 

1.62

%

 

 

Supplementary information

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net accretion of discount on loans

 

$

991

 

 

$

743

 

 

33.4

%

 

$

938

 

 

5.7

%

 

$

3,292

 

 

$

4,022

 

 

(18.2)

%

Net amortization of deferred loan fees (costs)

 

$

913

 

 

$

1,218

 

 

(25.0)

%

 

$

125

 

 

630.4

%

 

$

2,901

 

 

$

452

 

 

541.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)

Total funding is the sum of interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits. The cost of total funding is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by average total funding.

Loans. The decrease in average yield for the current quarter compared with the previous quarter was primarily due to a decrease in net amortization of deferred loan fees and lower interest rates on new loans, partially offset by an increase in net accretion of discount from an increase in loan payoffs. The decreases in average yield for the current quarter and year compared with the same periods of 2019 were primarily due to the lower market rates, the low interest rate on SBA PPP loans, and a decrease in net accretion of discount, partially offset by an increase in net amortization of deferred fees on SBA PPP loans. The increase in average balance for the current quarter compared with the previous quarter was primarily due to an increase in commercial property loans. The increases in average balance for the current quarter and year compared with the same periods of 2019 were primarily due to the SBA PPP loan production as well as an increase in commercial property loans.

The following table presents a composition of total loans by interest rate type accompanied with the weighted-average contractual rates as of the dates indicated:

 

 

12/31/2020

 

9/30/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

 

% to Total
Loans

 

Weighted-
Average
Contractual
Rate

 

% to Total
Loans

 

Weighted-
Average

Contractual
Rate

 

% to Total
Loans

 

Weighted-
Average
Contractual
Rate

Fixed rate loans

 

31.7

%

 

3.86

%

 

32.0

%

 

3.92

%

 

20.6

%

 

5.34

%

Hybrid rate loans

 

20.8

%

 

4.82

%

 

20.8

%

 

4.93

%

 

22.8

%

 

5.07

%

Variable rate loans

 

47.5

%

 

4.06

%

 

47.2

%

 

4.10

%

 

56.6

%

 

5.51

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investment Securities. The decrease in average yield for the current quarter compared with the previous quarter was primarily due to new investment securities purchased at lower market rates and an increase in premium amortization on mortgage backed securities. The decreases in average yield for the current quarter and year compared with the same periods of 2019 were primarily due to the new investment securities purchased, as well as sales of securities available-for-sale of $32.8 million with a weighted-average book yield of 3.02% during the fourth quarter of 2019. During the current quarter and year, the Company purchased investment securities of $2.7 million and $39.4 million, respectively.

Other Interest-Earning Assets. The increase in average yield for the current quarter compared with the previous quarter was primarily due to a decrease in proportion of interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions that had an average yield of 0.10%. The decreases in average yield for the current quarter and year compared with the same periods of 2019 were primarily due to the lower market rates. The increases in average balance for the current quarter and year compared with the same periods of 2019 were primarily due to increases in deposits and other borrowings during the current quarter and year as the Company maintains most of its cash at the Federal Reserve Bank account. For additional detail, please see the discussion for the current quarter in “Deposits” under the “Balance Sheet” discussion.

Interest-Bearing Deposits. The decreases in average cost for the current quarter and year were primarily due to the continuing decreases in market rates.

Borrowings. The increase in average cost for the current quarter compared with the previous quarter was primarily due to matured borrowings with lower interest rates during the current quarter. During the current quarter, FHLB advances of $50.0 million with a weighted-average rate of 0.26% matured. During the current year, the Company maintained a higher balance of Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances as a part of the Company’s liquidity management plan. At December 31, 2020, the Company had a total outstanding FHLB advances of $80.0 million with a weighted-average rate of 0.67%.

Provision for Loan Losses

Provision for loan losses was $2.1 million for the current quarter compared with $4.3 million for the previous quarter and $4.0 million for the year-ago quarter. For the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, provision for loan losses was $13.2 million and $4.2 million, respectively. The provision for the current quarter was primarily due to increases in special mention and classified loans as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The provision for the current year was primarily driven by the increase in risks associated with economic and business conditions, as well as the increases in special mention and classified loans, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company recorded net charge-offs of $178 thousand for the current quarter compared with $28 thousand for the previous quarter and $2.7 million for the year-ago quarter. For the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, the Company recorded net charge-offs of $1.1 million and $3.0 million, respectively.

The following table presents allowance for loan losses to total loans held-for-investment ratio for the dates indicated:

($ in thousands)

 

12/31/2020

 

9/30/2020

 

12/31/2019

Total loans held-for-investment

 

$

1,583,578

 

 

$

1,578,804

 

 

$

1,450,831

 

Less: SBA PPP loans

 

135,654

 

 

136,418

 

 

 

Total loans held-for-investment, excluding SBA PPP loans

 

$

1,447,924

 

 

$

1,442,386

 

 

$

1,450,831

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

$

26,510

 

 

$

24,546

 

 

$

14,380

 

Allowance for loan losses to total loans held-for-investment

 

1.67

%

 

1.55

%

 

0.99

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans held-for-investment, excluding SBA PPP loans

 

1.83

%

 

1.70

%

 

0.99

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest Income

The following table presents the components of noninterest income for the periods indicated:

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

($ in thousands)

 

12/31/2020

 

9/30/2020

 

% Change

 

12/31/2019

 

% Change

 

12/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

% Change

Gain on sale of loans

 

$

3,483

 

 

$

821

 

 

324.2

%

 

$

1,445

 

 

141.0

%

 

$

6,527

 

 

$

5,996

 

 

8.9

%

Gain on sale of securities available-for-sale

 

 

 

 

 

%

 

786

 

 

(100.0)

%

 

 

 

786

 

 

(100.0)

%

Service charges and fees on deposits

 

311

 

 

280

 

 

11.1

%

 

407

 

 

(23.6)

%

 

1,256

 

 

1,544

 

 

(18.7)

%

Loan servicing income

 

398

 

 

856

 

 

(53.5)

%

 

652

 

 

(39.0)

%

 

2,710

 

 

2,309

 

 

17.4

%

Other income

 

332

 

 

315

 

 

5.4

%

 

314

 

 

5.7

%

 

1,247

 

 

1,234

 

 

1.1

%

Total noninterest income

 

$

4,524

 

 

$

2,272

 

 

99.1

%

 

$

3,604

 

 

25.5

%

 

$

11,740

 

 

$

11,869

 

 

(1.1)

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on Sale of Loans. The following table presents information on gain on sale of loans for the periods indicated:

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

($ in thousands)

 

12/31/2020

 

9/30/2020

 

% Change

 

12/31/2019

 

% Change

 

12/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

% Change

Gain on sale of SBA loans

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sold loan balance

 

$

42,413

 

 

$

8,582

 

 

394.2

%

 

$

27,072

 

 

56.7

%

 

$

89,776

 

 

$

99,609

 

 

(9.9)

%

Premium received

 

4,441

 

 

917

 

 

384.3

%

 

2,067

 

 

114.9

%

 

8,456

 

 

8,355

 

 

1.2

%

Gain recognized

 

3,197

 

 

689

 

 

364.0

%

 

1,428

 

 

123.9

%

 

6,038

 

 

5,915

 

 

2.1

%

Gain on sale of residential property loans

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sold loan balance

 

$

27,139

 

 

$

16,585

 

 

63.6

%

 

$

2,636

 

 

929.6

%

 

$

51,921

 

 

$

10,068

 

 

415.7

%

Gain recognized

 

286

 

 

132

 

 

116.7

%

 

17

 

 

1,582.4

%

 

489

 

 

81

 

 

503.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The increase in sale of SBA loans was primarily due to SBA loans held-for-sale of $26.8 million at September 30, 2020, which were sold during the current quarter. The increase in sale of residential property loans was primarily due to residential property loans held-for-sale of $4.0 million at September 30, 2020, which were sold during the current quarter, and an increased demand for refinancing from the lower market rates.

Gain on Sale of Securities Available-For-Sale. The Company sold securities available-for-sale of $32.8 million during the year-ago quarter. The Company did not sell any investment securities during the current year.

Loan Servicing Income. The following table presents information on loan servicing income for the periods indicated:

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

($ in thousands)

 

12/31/2020

 

9/30/2020

 

% Change

 

12/31/2019

 

% Change

 

12/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

% Change

Loan servicing income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Servicing income received

 

$

961

 

 

$

1,244

 

 

(22.7)

%

 

$

1,159

 

 

(17.1)

%

 

$

4,657

 

 

$

4,691

 

 

(0.7)

%

Servicing assets amortization

 

(563)

 

 

(388)

 

 

45.1

%

 

(507)

 

 

11.0

%

 

(1,947)

 

 

(2,382)

 

 

(18.3)

%

Loan servicing income

 

$

398

 

 

$

856

 

 

(53.5)

%

 

$

652

 

 

(39.0)

%

 

$

2,710

 

 

$

2,309

 

 

17.4

%

Underlying loans at end of period

 

$

498,795

 

 

$

484,651

 

 

2.9

%

 

$

498,616

 

 

%

 

$

498,795

 

 

$

498,616

 

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Company services SBA loans and certain residential property loans that are sold to the secondary market. The decrease for the current quarter compared with the previous quarter was primarily due to a decrease in servicing income received and an increase in servicing asset amortization from an increase in loan payoffs. The increase for the current year compared with the previous year was primarily due to a decrease in servicing asset amortization from a decrease in loan payoffs.

Noninterest Expense

The following table presents the components of noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

($ in thousands)

 

12/31/2020

 

9/30/2020

 

% Change

 

12/31/2019

 

% Change

 

12/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

% Change

Salaries and employee benefits

 

$

7,397

 

 

$

6,438

 

 

14.9

%

 

$

6,016

 

 

23.0

%

 

$

26,147

 

 

$

26,139

 

 

%

Occupancy and equipment

 

1,424

 

 

1,416

 

 

0.6

%

 

1,417

 

 

0.5

%

 

5,620

 

 

5,545

 

 

1.4

%

Professional fees

 

625

 

 

325

 

 

92.3

%

 

622

 

 

0.5

%

 

2,256

 

 

2,730

 

 

(17.4)

%

Marketing and business promotion

 

440

 

 

193

 

 

128.0

%

 

501

 

 

(12.2)

%

 

1,360

 

 

1,550

 

 

(12.3)

%

Data processing

 

375

 

 

373

 

 

0.5

%

 

361

 

 

3.9

%

 

1,472

 

 

1,365

 

 

7.8

%

Director fees and expenses

 

146

 

 

125

 

 

16.8

%

 

189

 

 

(22.8)

%

 

599

 

 

751

 

 

(20.2)

%

Regulatory assessments

 

250

 

 

267

 

 

(6.4)

%

 

126

 

 

98.4

%

 

978

 

 

551

 

 

77.5

%

Other expenses

 

893

 

 

749

 

 

19.2

%

 

1,033

 

 

(13.6)

%

 

3,267

 

 

3,684

 

 

(11.3)

%

Total noninterest expense

 

$

11,550

 

 

$

9,886

 

 

16.8

%

 

$

10,265

 

 

12.5

%

 

$

41,699

 

 

$

42,315

 

 

(1.5)

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and Employee Benefits. The increases for the current quarter compared with the previous and year-ago quarters were primarily due to increases in bonus accrual and other employee benefits. The increase for the current year compared with the previous year was primarily due to increases in wages, other employee benefits and vacation accrual, partially offset by direct loan origination costs of $1.1 million related to SBA PPP loan production and a decrease in bonus accrual.

Professional Fees. The increase for the current quarter compared with the previous quarter was primarily due to an increased other professional fees as a part of the year-end processes. The decrease for the current year compared with the previous year was primarily due to a decrease in expenses related to the Bank’s Bank Secrecy Act and Anti-Money Laundering (“BSA/AML”) compliance enhancements. The consent order with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) and California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (“CDFPI”) related to the BSA/AML compliance was terminated during the previous quarter.

Marketing and business promotion. The increase for the current quarter compared with the previous quarter was primarily due to the year-end promotion and an increase in advertisement. The decreases for the current quarter and year compared with the same periods of 2019 were primarily due to fewer marketing activities related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regulatory Assessments. The increases for the current quarter and year compared with the same periods of 2019 were primarily due to a small bank credit received from the FDIC during the year-ago quarter and previous year, as well as an increase in balance sheet. The Company would have recognized regulatory assessments expense of $242 thousand and $895 thousand without the small bank credit for the year-ago quarter and previous year, respectively.

Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

Total assets were $1.92 billion at December 31, 2020, a decrease of $98.3 million, or 4.9%, from $2.02 billion at September 30, 2020, but an increase of $176.5 million, or 10.1%, from $1.75 billion at December 31, 2019. The decrease for the current quarter was primarily due to decreases in cash and cash equivalents, loans held-for-sale and investment securities. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents for the current quarter was primarily due to decreases in deposits and other borrowings, partially offset by cash proceeds from sales of loans held-for-sale and paydowns from investment securities. The increase for the current year was primarily due to increases in loans held-for-investment and cash and cash equivalents. The increase in cash and cash equivalents for the current year was primarily due to increases in deposits and other borrowings, partially offset by cash utilized to support the loan growth.

Loans

The following table presents a composition of total loans (includes both loans held-for-sale and loans held-for-investment, net of deferred costs (fees)) as of the dates indicated:

($ in thousands)

 

12/31/2020

 

9/30/2020

 

% Change

 

12/31/2019

 

% Change

Real estate loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial property

 

$

880,736

 

 

$

853,708

 

 

3.2

%

 

$

803,014

 

 

9.7

%

Residential property

 

198,431

 

 

212,804

 

 

(6.8)

%

 

235,046

 

 

(15.6)

%

SBA property

 

126,570

 

 

128,038

 

 

(1.1)

%

 

129,837

 

 

(2.5)

%

Construction

 

15,199

 

 

19,803

 

 

(23.2)

%

 

19,164

 

 

(20.7)

%

Commercial and industrial loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial term

 

87,250

 

 

90,867

 

 

(4.0)

%

 

103,380

 

 

(15.6)

%

Commercial lines of credit

 

96,087

 

 

92,222

 

 

4.2

%

 

111,768

 

 

(14.0)

%

SBA commercial term

 

21,878

 

 

23,011

 

 

(4.9)

%

 

25,332

 

 

(13.6)

%

SBA PPP

 

135,654

 

 

136,418

 

 

(0.6)

%

 

 

 

%

Other consumer loans

 

21,773

 

 

21,933

 

 

(0.7)

%

 

23,290

 

 

(6.5)

%

Loans held-for-investment

 

1,583,578

 

 

1,578,804

 

 

0.3

%

 

1,450,831

 

 

9.1

%

Loans held-for-sale

 

1,979

 

 

30,878

 

 

(93.6)

%

 

1,975

 

 

0.2

%

Total loans

 

$

1,585,557

 

 

$

1,609,682

 

 

(1.5)

%

 

$

1,452,806

 

 

9.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The increase in loans held-for-investment for the current quarter was primarily due to new funding of $50.7 million and advances on lines of credit of $23.5 million, partially offset by pay-downs and pay-offs of $69.2 million. The increase for the current year was primarily due to new funding of $345.9 million and advances on lines of credit of $100.5 million, partially offset by pay-downs and pay-offs of $311.5 million.

The decrease in loans held-for-sale for the current quarter was primarily due to sales of $69.6 million, partially offset by new funding of $40.7 million. The increase for the current year was primarily due to new funding of $141.2 million and transfers of loans from loans held-for-investment of $1.4 million, partially offset by sales of $141.7 million and a transfer to loans held-for-investment of $697 thousand.

The following table presents a composition of commitments to extend credit as of the dates indicated:

($ in thousands)

 

12/31/2020

 

9/30/2020

 

% Change

 

12/31/2019

 

% Change

Real estate loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial property

 

$

21,016

 

 

$

17,621

 

 

19.3

%

 

$

15,836

 

 

32.7

%

SBA property

 

540

 

 

 

 

%

 

1,405

 

 

(61.6)

%

Construction

 

13,986

 

 

15,366

 

 

(9.0)

%

 

11,557

 

 

21.0

%

Commercial and industrial loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial term

 

1,000

 

 

1,000

 

 

%

 

1,243

 

 

(19.5)

%

Commercial lines of credit

 

156,870

 

 

173,080

 

 

(9.4)

%

 

140,690

 

 

11.5

%

SBA commercial term

 

 

 

 

 

%

 

762

 

 

(100.0)

%

Other consumer loans

 

84

 

 

75

 

 

12.0

%

 

115

 

 

(27.0)

%

Total commitments to extend credit

 

$

193,496

 

 

$

207,142

 

 

(6.6)

%

 

$

171,608

 

 

12.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Credit Quality

The following table presents a summary of non-performing loans, non-performing assets and classified assets as of the dates indicated:

($ in thousands)

 

12/31/2020

 

9/30/2020

 

% Change

 

12/31/2019

 

% Change

Nonaccrual loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Real estate loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial property

 

$

524

 

 

$

 

 

%

 

$

 

 

%

Residential property

 

189

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

 

%

SBA property

 

885

 

 

923

 

 

(4.1)

%

 

442

 

 

100.2

%

Commercial and industrial loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial lines of credit

 

904

 

 

1,525

 

 

(40.7)

%

 

1,888

 

 

(52.1)

%

SBA commercial term

 

595

 

 

378

 

 

57.4

%

 

159

 

 

274.2

%

Other consumer loans

 

66

 

 

67

 

 

(1.5)

%

 

48

 

 

37.5

%

Total nonaccrual loans held-for-investment

 

3,163

 

 

2,893

 

 

9.3

%

 

2,537

 

 

24.7

%

Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing

 

 

 

699

 

 

(100.0)

%

 

287

 

 

(100.0)

%

Non-performing loans (“NPLs”)

 

3,163

 

 

3,592

 

 

(11.9)

%

 

2,824

 

 

12.0

%

Other real estate owned (“OREO”)

 

1,401

 

 

376

 

 

272.6

%

 

 

 

%

Non-performing assets (“NPAs”)

 

$

4,564

 

 

$

3,968

 

 

15.0

%

 

$

2,824

 

 

61.6

%

Loans past due and still accruing:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Past due 30 to 59 days

 

$

302

 

 

$

298

 

 

1.3

%

 

$

893

 

 

(66.2)

%

Past due 60 to 89 days

 

36

 

 

3

 

 

1,100.0

%

 

925

 

 

(96.1)

%

Past due 90 days or more

 

 

 

699

 

 

(100.0)

%

 

287

 

 

(100.0)

%

Total loans past due and still accruing

 

$

338

 

 

$

1,000

 

 

(66.2)

%

 

2,105

 

 

(83.9)

%

Troubled debt restructurings (“TDRs”):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accruing TDRs

 

$

634

 

 

$

649

 

 

(2.3)

%

 

$

700

 

 

(9.4)

%

Nonaccrual TDRs

 

5

 

 

38

 

 

(86.8)

%

 

121

 

 

(95.9)

%

Total TDRs

 

$

639

 

 

$

687

 

 

(7.0)

%

 

$

821

 

 

(22.2)

%

Special mention loans

 

$

16,461

 

 

$

4,746

 

 

246.8

%

 

$

1,783

 

 

823.2

%

Classified assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Classified loans

 

$

10,130

 

 

$

4,860

 

 

108.4

%

 

$

8,862

 

 

14.3

%

OREO

 

1,401

 

 

376

 

 

272.6

%

 

 

 

%

Classified assets

 

$

11,531

 

 

$

5,236

 

 

120.2

%

 

$

8,862

 

 

30.1

%

NPLs to loans held-for-investment

 

0.20

%

 

0.23

%

 

 

 

0.19

%

 

 

NPAs to total assets

 

0.24

%

 

0.20

%

 

 

 

0.16

%

 

 

Classified assets to total assets

 

0.60

%

 

0.26

%

 

 

 

0.51

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The increases in special mention and classified loans were primarily due to downgrades of loans under modified terms related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Loans that are granted modifications related to the COVID-19 pandemic in excess of 6 months, on a cumulative basis, are classified as special mention or classified. As of December 31, 2020, special mention and classified loans included $14.9 million and $1.9 million of loans under modified terms related to the COVID-19 pandemic, respectively. The special mention loans under modified terms related to the COVID-19 pandemic included 2 commercial property loans totaling $10.3 million, 4 commercial term loans totaling $4.4 million, and a SBA property loan of $251 thousand. The classified loans under modified terms related to the COVID-19 pandemic included 2 commercial term loans totaling $1.2 million, a commercial property loan of $706 thousand, and a SBA commercial term loan of $72 thousand.

Loan Modifications Related to the COVID-19 Pandemic

The Company provided modifications, including interest only payments or payment deferrals, to customers that were adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The loan modifications met all criteria under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”). Therefore, the modified loans were not considered TDRs. Total loans under modified terms related to the COVID-19 pandemic were $36.1 million at December 31, 2020, a decrease of $135.5 million, or 79.0%, from $171.6 million at September 30, 2020 and a decrease of $447.9 million, or 92.5%, from $484.0 million at June 30, 2020.

The following table presents a summary of loans under modified terms related to the COVID-19 pandemic by portfolio segment as of December 31, 2020:

 

 

Modification Type

 

 

 

Weighted-
Average
Contractual
Rate

 

Accrued
Interest
Receivable

($ in thousands)

 

Payment
Deferment

 

Interest Only

Payment

 

Total

 

 

Real estate loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial property

 

$

9,688

 

 

$

14,444

 

 

$

24,132

 

 

4.10

%

 

$

151

 

Residential property

 

425

 

 

 

 

425

 

 

4.75

%

 

12

 

SBA property

 

 

 

4,192

 

 

4,192

 

 

4.79

%

 

26

 

Commercial and industrial loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial term

 

2,462

 

 

3,065

 

 

5,527

 

 

3.88

%

 

98

 

SBA commercial term

 

 

 

1,841

 

 

1,841

 

 

5.41

%

 

7

 

Total

 

$

12,575

 

 

$

23,542

 

 

$

36,117

 

 

4.22

%

 

$

294

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investment Securities

On June 30, 2020, the Company transferred securities held-to-maturity to securities available-for-sale as a part of the Company’s liquidity management plan in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company transferred all of securities held-to-maturity of $18.8 million to securities available-for-sale, which resulted in a pre-tax increase to accumulated other comprehensive income of $787 thousand.

Total investment securities were $120.5 million at December 31, 2020, a decrease of $8.5 million, or 6.6%, from $129.0 million at September 30, 2020, but an increase of $2.8 million, or 2.4%, from $117.7 million at December 31, 2019.

The decrease for the current quarter was primarily due to principal pay-downs and calls of $10.9 million and net premium amortization of $282 thousand, partially offset by purchases of $2.7 million. The increase for the current year was primarily due to purchases of $39.4 million and an increase in fair value of securities available-for-sale of $2.8 million, partially offset by principal pay-downs and calls of $38.5 million and net premium amortization of $938 thousand.

Deposits

The following table presents the Company’s deposit mix as of the dates indicated:

 

 

12/31/2020

 

9/30/2020

 

12/31/2019

($ in thousands)

 

Amount

 

% to Total

 

Amount

 

% to Total

 

Amount

 

% to Total

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

 

$

538,009

 

 

33.7

%

 

$

576,086

 

 

35.0

%

 

$

360,039

 

 

24.3

%

Interest-bearing deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Savings

 

10,481

 

 

0.7

%

 

11,124

 

 

0.7

%

 

6,492

 

 

0.4

%

NOW

 

21,604

 

 

1.4

%

 

21,726

 

 

1.3

%

 

17,673

 

 

1.2

%

Retail money market accounts

 

351,739

 

 

22.0

%

 

344,939

 

 

20.9

%

 

307,980

 

 

20.8

%

Brokered money market accounts

 

25,002

 

 

1.6

%

 

30,001

 

 

1.9

%

 

30,034

 

 

2.0

%

Retail time deposits of:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$250,000 or less

 

299,431

 

 

18.7

%

 

312,171

 

 

18.9

%

 

405,004

 

 

27.5

%

More than $250,000

 

168,683

 

 

10.6

%

 

167,208

 

 

10.2

%

 

199,726

 

 

13.5

%

Time deposits from internet rate service providers

 

24,902

 

 

1.6

%

 

31,852

 

 

1.9

%

 

 

 

%

State and brokered time deposits

 

155,000

 

 

9.7

%

 

152,000

 

 

9.2

%

 

152,359

 

 

10.3

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

 

1,056,842

 

 

66.3

%

 

1,071,021

 

 

65.0

%

 

1,119,268

 

 

75.7

%

Total deposits

 

$

1,594,851

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

1,647,107

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

1,479,307

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits for the current year was primarily due to the overall liquid deposit market. A total of $117.9 million of SBA PPP loans were funded through the Bank's noninterest-bearing demand deposits and deposit customers also received $93.5 million of SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans during the past 9-month period; however, the Company believes that most of these funds have been utilized by the customers as of December 31, 2020.

The decrease in retail time deposits for the current quarter was primarily due to matured and closed accounts of $124.0 million, partially offset by new accounts of $23.2 million and renewals of the matured accounts of $86.6 million. The decrease in retail time deposits for the current year was primarily due to matured and closed accounts of $639.5 million, partially offset by new accounts of $97.0 million and renewals of the matured accounts of $391.7 million.

Liquidity

The following table presents a summary of the Company’s liquidity position as of December 31, 2020:

($ in thousands)

 

12/31/2020

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

194,098

 

Cash and cash equivalents to total assets

 

10.1

%

 

 

 

Available borrowing capacity:

 

 

FHLB advances

 

$

425,280

 

Federal Reserve Discount Window

 

35,799

 

Overnight federal funds lines

 

65,000

 

Total

 

$

526,079

 

Total available borrowing capacity to total assets

 

27.4

%

 

 

 

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity was $233.8 million at December 31, 2020, an increase of $4.4 million, or 1.9%, from $229.3 million at September 30, 2020 and an increase of $7.0 million, or 3.1%, from $226.8 million at December 31, 2019. The increase for the current quarter was primarily due to net income, partially offset by a cash dividend declared on common stock of $1.5 million. The increase for the current year was primarily due to net income and an increase in accumulated other comprehensive income, partially offset by repurchases of common stock of $6.5 million (repurchased and retired 428,474 shares) and cash dividends declared on common stock of $6.2 million.

Capital Ratios

Based on changes to the Federal Reserve’s definition of a “Small Bank Holding Company” that increased the threshold to $3 billion in assets in August 2018, the Company is not currently subject to separate minimum capital measurements. At such time as the Company reaches the $3 billion asset level, it will again be subject to capital measurements independent of the Bank. For comparison purposes, the Company’s ratios are included in following discussion. The following table presents capital ratios for the Company and the Bank as of dates indicated:

 

 

12/31/2020

 

9/30/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

Well
Capitalized
Requirements

PCB Bancorp

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)

 

15.97

%

 

15.60

%

 

15.87

%

 

N/A

Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)

 

17.22

%

 

16.86

%

 

16.90

%

 

N/A

Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)

 

15.97

%

 

15.60

%

 

15.87

%

 

N/A

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)

 

11.94

%

 

11.40

%

 

13.23

%

 

N/A

Pacific City Bank

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)

 

15.70

%

 

15.34

%

 

15.68

%

 

6.5

%

Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)

 

16.95

%

 

16.60

%

 

16.71

%

 

10.0

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)

 

15.70

%

 

15.34

%

 

15.68

%

 

8.0

%

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)

 

11.74

%

 

11.21

%

 

13.06

%

 

5.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend

On January 28, 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share. The dividend will be paid on or about February 19, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 10, 2021.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corporation, is the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank, a California state chartered bank, offering a full suite of commercial banking services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals and professionals, primarily in Southern California, and predominantly in Korean-American and other minority communities.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent plans, estimates, objectives, goals, guidelines, expectations, intentions, projections and statements of our beliefs concerning future events, business plans, objectives, expected operating results and the assumptions upon which those statements are based. Forward-looking statements include without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as ‘‘may,’’ “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “aim,” “intend,” “plan,” or words or phases of similar meaning. We caution that the forward-looking statements are based largely on our expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond our control, including but not limited to our borrowers' actual payment performance as loan deferrals related to the COVID-19 pandemic expire, changes to statutes, regulations, or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to COVID-19 pandemic, including the potential adverse impact of loan modifications and payment deferrals implemented consistent with recent regulatory guidance, and the general economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and government and societal responses thereto. These and other important factors are detailed in various securities law filings made periodically by the Company, copies of which are available from the Company without charge. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

PCB Bancorp and Subsidiary

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

12/31/2020

 

9/30/2020

 

% Change

 

12/31/2019

 

% Change

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

 

$

19,605

 

 

$

13,572

 

 

44.5

%

 

$

17,808

 

 

10.1

%

Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions

 

174,493

 

 

243,810

 

 

(28.4)

%

 

128,420

 

 

35.9

%

Total cash and cash equivalents

 

194,098

 

 

257,382

 

 

(24.6)

%

 

146,228

 

 

32.7

%

Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

 

120,527

 

 

128,982

 

 

(6.6)

%

 

97,566

 

 

23.5

%

Securities held-to-maturity

 

 

 

 

 

%

 

20,154

 

 

(100.0)

%

Total investment securities

 

120,527

 

 

128,982

 

 

(6.6)

%

 

117,720

 

 

2.4

%

Loans held-for-sale

 

1,979

 

 

30,878

 

 

(93.6)

%

 

1,975

 

 

0.2

%

Loans held-for-investment, net of deferred loan costs (fees)

 

1,583,578

 

 

1,578,804

 

 

0.3

%

 

1,450,831

 

 

9.1

%

Allowance for loan losses

 

(26,510)

 

 

(24,546)

 

 

8.0

%

 

(14,380)

 

 

84.4

%

Net loans held-for-investment

 

1,557,068

 

 

1,554,258

 

 

0.2

%

 

1,436,451

 

 

8.4

%

Premises and equipment, net

 

4,048

 

 

4,355

 

 

(7.0)

%

 

3,760

 

 

7.7

%

Federal Home Loan Bank and other bank stock

 

8,447

 

 

8,447

 

 

%

 

8,345

 

 

1.2

%

Other real estate owned, net

 

1,401

 

 

376

 

 

272.6

%

 

 

 

%

Deferred tax assets, net

 

8,120

 

 

7,454

 

 

8.9

%

 

5,288

 

 

53.6

%

Servicing assets

 

6,400

 

 

6,166

 

 

3.8

%

 

6,798

 

 

(5.9)

%

Operating lease assets

 

7,616

 

 

7,329

 

 

3.9

%

 

8,991

 

 

(15.3)

%

Accrued interest receivable

 

9,334

 

 

11,246

 

 

(17.0)

%

 

5,136

 

 

81.7

%

Other assets

 

3,815

 

 

4,314

 

 

(11.6)

%

 

5,636

 

 

(32.3)

%

Total assets

 

$

1,922,853

 

 

$

2,021,187

 

 

(4.9)

%

 

$

1,746,328

 

 

10.1

%

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing demand

 

$

538,009

 

 

$

576,086

 

 

(6.6)

%

 

$

360,039

 

 

49.4

%

Savings, NOW and money market accounts

 

408,826

 

 

407,790

 

 

0.3

%

 

362,179

 

 

12.9

%

Time deposits of $250,000 or less

 

379,333

 

 

406,023

 

 

(6.6)

%

 

467,363

 

 

(18.8)

%

Time deposits of more than $250,000

 

268,683

 

 

257,208

 

 

4.5

%

 

289,726

 

 

(7.3)

%

Total deposits

 

1,594,851

 

 

1,647,107

 

 

(3.2)

%

 

1,479,307

 

 

7.8

%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

 

80,000

 

 

130,000

 

 

(38.5)

%

 

20,000

 

 

300.0

%

Operating lease liabilities

 

8,455

 

 

8,204

 

 

3.1

%

 

9,990

 

 

(15.4)

%

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

 

5,759

 

 

6,537

 

 

(11.9)

%

 

10,197

 

 

(43.5)

%

Total liabilities

 

1,689,065

 

 

1,791,848

 

 

(5.7)

%

 

1,519,494

 

 

11.2

%

Commitments and contingent liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, no par value

 

164,140

 

 

163,960

 

 

0.1

%

 

169,221

 

 

(3.0)

%

Retained earnings

 

67,692

 

 

63,443

 

 

6.7

%

 

57,670

 

 

17.4

%

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net

 

1,956

 

 

1,936

 

 

1.0

%

 

(57)

 

 

NM

Total shareholders’ equity

 

233,788

 

 

229,339

 

 

1.9

%

 

226,834

 

 

3.1

%

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

$

1,922,853

 

 

$

2,021,187

 

 

(4.9)

%

 

$

1,746,328

 

 

10.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Outstanding common shares

 

15,385,878

 

 

15,379,538

 

 

 

 

15,707,016

 

 

 

Book value per common share (1)

 

$

15.19

 

 

$

14.91

 

 

 

 

$

14.44

 

 

 

Total loan to total deposit ratio

 

99.42

%

 

97.73

%

 

 

 

98.21

%

 

 

Noninterest-bearing deposits to total deposits

 

33.73

%

 

34.98

%

 

 

 

24.34

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)

The ratios are calculated by dividing total shareholdersequity by the number of outstanding common shares. The Company did not have any intangible equity components for the presented periods.

PCB Bancorp and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

 

12/31/2020

 

9/30/2020

 

% Change

 

12/31/2019

 

% Change

 

12/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

% Change

Interest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and fees on loans

 

$

18,929

 

 

$

18,938

 

 

%

 

$

20,888

 

 

(9.4)

%

 

$

76,546

 

 

$

85,667

 

 

(10.6)

%

Interest on investment securities

 

429

 

 

515

 

 

(16.7)

%

 

823

 

 

(47.9)

%

 

2,127

 

 

3,956

 

 

(46.2)

%

Interest and dividend on other interest-earning assets

 

150

 

 

167

 

 

(10.2)

%

 

565

 

 

(73.5)

%

 

1,088

 

 

3,322

 

 

(67.2)

%

Total interest income

 

19,508

 

 

19,620

 

 

(0.6)

%

 

22,276

 

 

(12.4)

%

 

79,761

 

 

92,945

 

 

(14.2)

%

Interest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest on deposits

 

1,958

 

 

2,599

 

 

(24.7)

%

 

5,514

 

 

(64.5)

%

 

12,958

 

 

23,439

 

 

(44.7)

%

Interest on other borrowings

 

143

 

 

168

 

 

(14.9)

%

 

102

 

 

40.2

%

 

614

 

 

472

 

 

30.1

%

Total interest expense

 

2,101

 

 

2,767

 

 

(24.1)

%

 

5,616

 

 

(62.6)

%

 

13,572

 

 

23,911

 

 

(43.2)

%

Net interest income

 

17,407

 

 

16,853

 

 

3.3

%

 

16,660

 

 

4.5

%

 

66,189

 

 

69,034

 

 

(4.1)

%

Provision for loan losses

 

2,142

 

 

4,326

 

 

(50.5)

%

 

4,030

 

 

(46.8)

%

 

13,219

 

 

4,237

 

 

212.0

%

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

 

15,265

 

 

12,527

 

 

21.9

%

 

12,630

 

 

20.9

%

 

52,970

 

 

64,797

 

 

(18.3)

%

Noninterest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on sale of loans

 

3,483

 

 

821

 

 

324.2

%

 

1,445

 

 

141.0

%

 

6,527

 

 

5,996

 

 

8.9

%

Gain on sale of securities available-for-sale

 

 

 

 

 

%

 

786

 

 

(100.0)

%

 

 

 

786

 

 

(100.0)

%

Service charges and fees on deposits

 

311

 

 

280

 

 

11.1

%

 

407

 

 

(23.6)

%

 

1,256

 

 

1,544

 

 

(18.7)

%

Loan servicing income

 

398

 

 

856

 

 

(53.5)

%

 

652

 

 

(39.0)

%

 

2,710

 

 

2,309

 

 

17.4

%

Other income

 

332

 

 

315

 

 

5.4

%

 

314

 

 

5.7

%

 

1,247

 

 

1,234

 

 

1.1

%

Total noninterest income

 

4,524

 

 

2,272

 

 

99.1

%

 

3,604

 

 

25.5

%

 

11,740

 

 

11,869

 

 

(1.1)

%

Noninterest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

7,397

 

 

6,438

 

 

14.9

%

 

6,016

 

 

23.0

%

 

26,147

 

 

26,139

 

 

%

Occupancy and equipment

 

1,424

 

 

1,416

 

 

0.6

%

 

1,417

 

 

0.5

%

 

5,620

 

 

5,545

 

 

1.4

%

Professional fees

 

625

 

 

325

 

 

92.3

%

 

622

 

 

0.5

%

 

2,256

 

 

2,730

 

 

(17.4)

%

Marketing and business promotion

 

440

 

 

193

 

 

128.0

%

 

501

 

 

(12.2)

%

 

1,360

 

 

1,550

 

 

(12.3)

%

Data processing

 

375

 

 

373

 

 

0.5

%

 

361

 

 

3.9

%

 

1,472

 

 

1,365

 

 

7.8

%

Director fees and expenses

 

146

 

 

125

 

 

16.8

%

 

189

 

 

(22.8)

%

 

599

 

 

751

 

 

(20.2)

%

Regulatory assessments

 

250

 

 

267

 

 

(6.4)

%

 

126

 

 

98.4

%

 

978

 

 

551

 

 

77.5

%

Other expenses

 

893

 

 

749

 

 

19.2

%

 

1,033

 

 

(13.6)

%

 

3,267

 

 

3,684

 

 

(11.3)

%

Total noninterest expense

 

11,550

 

 

9,886

 

 

16.8

%

 

10,265

 

 

12.5

%

 

41,699

 

 

42,315

 

 

(1.5)

%

Income before income taxes

 

8,239

 

 

4,913

 

 

67.7

%

 

5,969

 

 

38.0

%

 

23,011

 

 

34,351

 

 

(33.0)

%

Income tax expense

 

2,452

 

 

1,464

 

 

67.5

%

 

1,811

 

 

35.4

%

 

6,836

 

 

10,243

 

 

(33.3)

%

Net income

 

$

5,787

 

 

$

3,449

 

 

67.8

%

 

$

4,158

 

 

39.2

%

 

$

16,175

 

 

$

24,108

 

 

(32.9)

%

Earnings per common share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.38

 

 

$

0.22

 

 

 

 

$

0.26

 

 

 

 

$

1.05

 

 

$

1.52

 

 

 

Diluted

 

$

0.38

 

 

$

0.22

 

 

 

 

$

0.26

 

 

 

 

$

1.04

 

 

$

1.49

 

 

 

Average shares

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

15,350,742

 

 

15,343,888

 

 

 

 

15,665,010

 

 

 

 

15,384,231

 

 

15,873,383

 

 

 

Diluted

 

15,392,355

 

 

15,377,531

 

 

 

 

15,948,793

 

 

 

 

15,448,892

 

 

16,172,282

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividend paid per common share

 

$

0.10

 

 

$

0.10

 

 

 

 

$

0.08

 

 

 

 

$

0.40

 

 

$

0.25

 

 

 

Return on average assets (1)

 

1.19

%

 

0.69

%

 

 

 

0.96

%

 

 

 

0.84

%

 

1.40

%

 

 

Return on average shareholders’ equity (1), (2)

 

9.92

%

 

5.98

%

 

 

 

7.25

%

 

 

 

7.08

%

 

10.88

%

 

 

Efficiency ratio (3)

 

52.67

%

 

51.69

%

 

 

 

50.66

%

 

 

 

53.51

%

 

52.30

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)

Ratios are presented on an annualized basis.

(2)

The Company did not have any intangible equity components for the presented periods.

(3)

The ratios are calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

PCB Bancorp and Subsidiary

Average Balance, Average Yield, and Average Rate (Unaudited)

($ in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

12/31/2020

 

9/30/2020

 

12/31/2019

 

 

Average
Balance

 

Interest
Income/

Expense

 

Avg.
Yield/Rate

 

Average
Balance

 

Interest
Income/
Expense

 

Avg.
Yield/Rate

 

Average
Balance

 

Interest
Income/
Expense

 

Avg.
Yield/Rate

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-earning assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total loans (1)

 

$

1,592,705

 

 

$

18,929

 

 

4.73

%

 

$

1,564,704

 

 

$

18,938

 

 

4.81

%

 

$

1,415,781

 

 

$

20,888

 

 

5.85

%

Mortgage-backed securities

 

76,787

 

 

275

 

 

1.42

%

 

75,832

 

 

339

 

 

1.78

%

 

75,121

 

 

452

 

 

2.39

%

Collateralized mortgage obligation

 

28,743

 

 

60

 

 

0.83

%

 

33,393

 

 

82

 

 

0.98

%

 

47,032

 

 

216

 

 

1.82

%

SBA loan pool securities

 

12,432

 

 

57

 

 

1.82

%

 

12,996

 

 

57

 

 

1.74

%

 

18,572

 

 

116

 

 

2.48

%

Municipal bonds (2)

 

5,823

 

 

37

 

 

2.53

%

 

5,991

 

 

37

 

 

2.46

%

 

5,729

 

 

39

 

 

2.70

%

Other interest-earning assets

 

187,592

 

 

150

 

 

0.32

%

 

260,426

 

 

167

 

 

0.26

%

 

108,919

 

 

565

 

 

2.06

%

Total interest-earning assets

 

1,904,082

 

 

19,508

 

 

4.08

%

 

1,953,342

 

 

19,620

 

 

4.00

%

 

1,671,154

 

 

22,276

 

 

5.29

%

Noninterest-earning assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

18,188

 

 

 

 

 

 

17,094

 

 

 

 

 

 

18,507

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

(25,699)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(21,268)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(13,232)

 

 

 

 

 

Other assets

 

42,755

 

 

 

 

 

 

42,446

 

 

 

 

 

 

33,941

 

 

 

 

 

Total noninterest-earning assets

 

35,244

 

 

 

 

 

 

38,272

 

 

 

 

 

 

39,216

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

$

1,939,326

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,991,614

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,710,370

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NOW and money market accounts

 

$

383,507

 

 

327

 

 

0.34

%

 

$

365,093

 

 

391

 

 

0.43

%

 

$

349,282

 

 

1,259

 

 

1.43

%

Savings

 

11,037

 

 

1

 

 

0.04

%

 

9,517

 

 

2

 

 

0.08

%

 

7,227

 

 

4

 

 

0.22

%

Time deposits

 

655,825

 

 

1,630

 

 

0.99

%

 

689,352

 

 

2,206

 

 

1.27

%

 

741,448

 

 

4,251

 

 

2.27

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

 

1,050,369

 

 

1,958

 

 

0.74

%

 

1,063,962

 

 

2,599

 

 

0.97

%

 

1,097,957

 

 

5,514

 

 

1.99

%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

 

91,467

 

 

143

 

 

0.62

%

 

130,000

 

 

168

 

 

0.51

%

 

21,141

 

 

102

 

 

1.91

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

1,141,836

 

 

2,101

 

 

0.73

%

 

1,193,962

 

 

2,767

 

 

0.92

%

 

1,119,098

 

 

5,616

 

 

1.99

%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing demand

 

549,922

 

 

 

 

 

 

552,255

 

 

 

 

 

 

341,683

 

 

 

 

 

Other liabilities

 

15,412

 

 

 

 

 

 

15,934

 

 

 

 

 

 

22,117

 

 

 

 

 

Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

 

565,334

 

 

 

 

 

 

568,189

 

 

 

 

 

 

363,800

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

1,707,170

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,762,151

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,482,898

 

 

 

 

 

Total shareholders’ equity

 

232,156

 

 

 

 

 

 

229,463

 

 

 

 

 

 

227,472

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

$

1,939,326

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,991,614

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,710,370

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

 

 

$

17,407

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

16,853

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

16,660

 

 

 

Net interest spread (3)

 

 

 

 

 

3.35

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.08

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.30

%

Net interest margin (4)

 

 

 

 

 

3.64

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.43

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.96

%

Total deposits

 

$

1,600,291

 

 

$

1,958

 

 

0.49

%

 

$

1,616,217

 

 

$

2,599

 

 

0.64

%

 

$

1,439,640

 

 

$

5,514

 

 

1.52

%

Total funding (5)

 

$

1,691,758

 

 

$

2,101

 

 

0.49

%

 

$

1,746,217

 

 

$

2,767

 

 

0.63

%

 

$

1,460,781

 

 

$

5,616

 

 

1.53

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)

Total loans include both loans held-for-sale and loans held-for-investment, net of deferred loan costs (fees).

(2)

The yield on municipal bonds has not been computed on a tax-equivalent basis.

(3)

Net interest spread is calculated by subtracting average rate on interest-bearing liabilities from average yield on interest-earning assets.

(4)

Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets.

(5)

Total funding is the sum of interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits. The cost of total funding is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by average total funding.