PCB Bancorp Reports Earnings of $5.8 million for Q4 2020 and Declares $0.10 Quarterly Cash Dividend

PCB Bancorp (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PCB), the holding company of Pacific City Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $5.8 million, or $0.38 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $3.4 million, or $0.22 per diluted common share, for the previous quarter and $4.2 million, or $0.26 per diluted common share, for the year-ago quarter.

Net income totaled $5.8 million or $0.38 per diluted common share; The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $2.1 million primarily due to increases in special mention and classified loans as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Allowance for loan losses to total loans held-for-investment ratio was 1.67% at December 31, 2020 compared with 1.55% at September 30, 2020 and 0.99% at December 31, 2019. Excluding U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, allowance for loan losses to total loans held-for-investment ratio was 1.83% and 1.70% at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively. Net interest margin was 3.64% for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with 3.43% for the previous quarter and 3.96% for the year-ago quarter.

Total assets were $1.92 billion at December 31, 2020, a decrease of $98.3 million, or 4.9%, from $2.02 billion at September 30, 2020, but an increase of $176.5 million, or 10.1%, from $1.75 billion at December 31, 2019;

Loans held-for-investment, net of deferred costs (fees), were $1.58 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $4.8 million, or 0.3%, from $1.58 billion at September 30, 2020 and an increase of $132.7 million, or 9.1%, from $1.45 billion at December 31, 2019; SBA PPP loans totaled $135.7 million and $136.4 million at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively. Loans under modified terms related to COVID-19 totaled $36.1 million at December 31, 2020 compared with $171.6 million at September 30, 2020.

Total deposits were $1.59 billion at December 31, 2020, a decrease of $52.3 million from $1.65 billion at September 30, 2020, but an increase of $115.5 million, or 7.8%, from $1.48 billion at December 31, 2019;

The Company declared and paid a cash dividend of $0.10 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with $0.10 per common share for the third quarter of 2020 and $0.08 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2019.

“In a year of the most challenging financial environment since the great financial crisis, I am proud of the way we have immediately responded to the needs of our valued customers by modifying their loans proactively at the onset of COVID-19 pandemic, and originating more than 1,600 PPP loans totaling $140 million. We have successfully managed to end the year stronger by delivering a solid fourth quarter net income of $5.8 million, or $0.38 per diluted common share. We have also continuously elevated our allowance coverage ratio to 1.67% in spite of reducing modified loans under the CARES Act to $36.1 million, or 2.5% of our loan balance (excluding SBA PPP loans), and maintaining a solid credit portfolio where nonperforming assets were 0.24% of total assets at year-end,” commented Henry Kim, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“As a result of reduction in the cost of our deposits and gradual reduction of our excess liquidity that was accumulated at the onset of COVID-19 pandemic, our net interest margin expanded to 3.64% in the fourth quarter compared with 3.43% in the third quarter.”

“Looking ahead, with additional government economic assistance programs and a wider distribution of the vaccines, I am confident that our solid balance sheet combined with strong capital levels that is complemented by our robust allowance coverage ratio will safely lead our institution pass this unprecedented period and deliver even more value to our shareholders.”

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 % Change 12/31/2019 % Change 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 % Change Net income $ 5,787 $ 3,449 67.8 % $ 4,158 39.2 % $ 16,175 $ 24,108 (32.9) % Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.38 $ 0.22 72.7 % $ 0.26 46.2 % $ 1.04 $ 1.49 (30.2) % Net interest income $ 17,407 $ 16,853 3.3 % $ 16,660 4.5 % $ 66,189 $ 69,034 (4.1) % Provision for loan losses 2,142 4,326 (50.5) % 4,030 (46.8) % 13,219 4,237 212.0 % Noninterest income 4,524 2,272 99.1 % 3,604 25.5 % 11,740 11,869 (1.1) % Noninterest expense 11,550 9,886 16.8 % 10,265 12.5 % 41,699 42,315 (1.5) % Return on average assets (1) 1.19 % 0.69 % 0.96 % 0.84 % 1.40 % Return on average shareholders’ equity (1), (2) 9.92 % 5.98 % 7.25 % 7.08 % 10.88 % Net interest margin (1) 3.64 % 3.43 % 3.96 % 3.53 % 4.11 % Efficiency ratio (3) 52.67 % 51.69 % 50.66 % 53.51 % 52.30 %

($ in thousands, except per share data) 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 % Change 12/31/2019 % Change Total assets $ 1,922,853 $ 2,021,187 (4.9) % $ 1,746,328 10.1 % Net loans held-for-investment 1,557,068 1,554,258 0.2 % 1,436,451 8.4 % Total deposits 1,594,851 1,647,107 (3.2) % 1,479,307 7.8 % Book value per common share (2), (4) $ 15.19 $ 14.91 1.9 % $ 14.44 5.2 % Tier 1 leverage ratio (consolidated) 11.94 % 11.40 % 13.23 % Total shareholders’ equity to total assets (2) 12.16 % 11.35 % 12.99 %

(1) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis. (2) The Company did not have any intangible equity components for the presented periods. (3) The ratios are calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (4) The ratios are calculated by dividing total shareholders’ equity by the number of outstanding common shares.

COVID-19 Pandemic

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and governmental and societal responses thereto, have had a severe impact on recent global economic and market conditions, including significant disruption of, and volatility in, financial markets; global supply chain disruptions; and the institution of social distancing and shelter-in-place requirements that have resulted in temporary closures of many businesses, lost revenues, and increased unemployment throughout the U.S., but also specifically in California, where most of the Company’s operations and a large majority of its customers are located.

Since the beginning of the crisis, the Company has taken a number of steps to protect the safety of its employees and to support its customers. The Company has enabled its staff to work remotely and established safety measures within its bank premises and branches for both employees and customers.

In order to support its customers, the Company has been in close contact with its customers, assessing the level of impact on their businesses, and putting a process in place to evaluate each client’s specific situation and provide relief programs where appropriate. SBA PPP loans totaled $135.7 million (1,585 loans) and loans under modified terms related to the COVID-19 pandemic totaled $36.1 million (39 loan customers) as of December 31, 2020. During the current quarter, the Company received SBA PPP forgiveness of $1.8 million for 57 SBA PPP loans. On January 13, 2021, SBA began accepting applications for second draw PPP loans. The Company is accepting applications and will continue to receive applications as long as funding remains available.

In addition, the Company has been monitoring its liquidity and capital closely. As of December 31, 2020, the Company maintained $194.1 million, or 10.1% of total assets, of cash and cash equivalents and $526.1 million, or 27.4% of total assets, of available borrowing capacity. All regulatory capital ratios were also well above the regulatory well capitalized requirements as of December 31, 2020, while establishing provision for loan losses of $13.2 million for the current year.

At this time, the Company cannot estimate the long term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, but these conditions impacted and are expected to impact its business, results of operations, and financial condition negatively.

Result of Operations (Unaudited)

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

The following table presents the components of net interest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Year Ended ($ in thousands) 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 % Change 12/31/2019 % Change 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 % Change Interest income/expense on: Loans $ 18,929 $ 18,938 — % $ 20,888 (9.4) % $ 76,546 $ 85,667 (10.6) % Investment securities 429 515 (16.7) % 823 (47.9) % 2,127 3,956 (46.2) % Other interest-earning assets 150 167 (10.2) % 565 (73.5) % 1,088 3,322 (67.2) % Total interest-earning assets 19,508 19,620 (0.6) % 22,276 (12.4) % 79,761 92,945 (14.2) % Interest-bearing deposits 1,958 2,599 (24.7) % 5,514 (64.5) % 12,958 23,439 (44.7) % Borrowings 143 168 (14.9) % 102 40.2 % 614 472 30.1 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,101 2,767 (24.1) % 5,616 (62.6) % 13,572 23,911 (43.2) % Net interest income $ 17,407 $ 16,853 3.3 % $ 16,660 4.5 % $ 66,189 $ 69,034 (4.1) % Average balance of: Loans $ 1,592,705 $ 1,564,704 1.8 % $ 1,415,781 12.5 % $ 1,541,740 $ 1,383,562 11.4 % Investment securities 123,785 128,212 (3.5) % 146,454 (15.5) % 122,726 160,803 (23.7) % Other interest-earning assets 187,592 260,426 (28.0) % 108,919 72.2 % 213,124 134,870 58.0 % Total interest-earning assets $ 1,904,082 $ 1,953,342 (2.5) % $ 1,671,154 13.9 % $ 1,877,590 $ 1,679,235 11.8 % Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,050,369 $ 1,063,962 (1.3) % $ 1,097,957 (4.3) % $ 1,088,164 $ 1,120,880 (2.9) % Borrowings 91,467 130,000 (29.6) % 21,141 332.7 % 94,319 25,388 271.5 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,141,836 $ 1,193,962 (4.4) % $ 1,119,098 2.0 % $ 1,182,483 $ 1,146,268 3.2 % Total funding (1) $ 1,691,758 $ 1,746,217 (3.1) % $ 1,460,781 15.8 % $ 1,669,303 $ 1,475,999 13.1 % Annualized average yield/cost of: Loans 4.73 % 4.81 % 5.85 % 4.96 % 6.19 % Investment securities 1.38 % 1.60 % 2.23 % 1.73 % 2.46 % Other interest-earning assets 0.32 % 0.26 % 2.06 % 0.51 % 2.46 % Total interest-earning assets 4.08 % 4.00 % 5.29 % 4.25 % 5.53 % Interest-bearing deposits 0.74 % 0.97 % 1.99 % 1.19 % 2.09 % Borrowings 0.62 % 0.51 % 1.91 % 0.65 % 1.86 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.73 % 0.92 % 1.99 % 1.15 % 2.09 % Net interest margin 3.64 % 3.43 % 3.96 % 3.53 % 4.11 % Cost of total funding (1) 0.49 % 0.63 % 1.53 % 0.81 % 1.62 % Supplementary information Net accretion of discount on loans $ 991 $ 743 33.4 % $ 938 5.7 % $ 3,292 $ 4,022 (18.2) % Net amortization of deferred loan fees (costs) $ 913 $ 1,218 (25.0) % $ 125 630.4 % $ 2,901 $ 452 541.8 %

(1) Total funding is the sum of interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits. The cost of total funding is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by average total funding.

Loans. The decrease in average yield for the current quarter compared with the previous quarter was primarily due to a decrease in net amortization of deferred loan fees and lower interest rates on new loans, partially offset by an increase in net accretion of discount from an increase in loan payoffs. The decreases in average yield for the current quarter and year compared with the same periods of 2019 were primarily due to the lower market rates, the low interest rate on SBA PPP loans, and a decrease in net accretion of discount, partially offset by an increase in net amortization of deferred fees on SBA PPP loans. The increase in average balance for the current quarter compared with the previous quarter was primarily due to an increase in commercial property loans. The increases in average balance for the current quarter and year compared with the same periods of 2019 were primarily due to the SBA PPP loan production as well as an increase in commercial property loans.

The following table presents a composition of total loans by interest rate type accompanied with the weighted-average contractual rates as of the dates indicated:

12/31/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2019 % to Total

Loans Weighted-

Average

Contractual

Rate % to Total

Loans Weighted-

Average Contractual

Rate % to Total

Loans Weighted-

Average

Contractual

Rate Fixed rate loans 31.7 % 3.86 % 32.0 % 3.92 % 20.6 % 5.34 % Hybrid rate loans 20.8 % 4.82 % 20.8 % 4.93 % 22.8 % 5.07 % Variable rate loans 47.5 % 4.06 % 47.2 % 4.10 % 56.6 % 5.51 %

Investment Securities. The decrease in average yield for the current quarter compared with the previous quarter was primarily due to new investment securities purchased at lower market rates and an increase in premium amortization on mortgage backed securities. The decreases in average yield for the current quarter and year compared with the same periods of 2019 were primarily due to the new investment securities purchased, as well as sales of securities available-for-sale of $32.8 million with a weighted-average book yield of 3.02% during the fourth quarter of 2019. During the current quarter and year, the Company purchased investment securities of $2.7 million and $39.4 million, respectively.

Other Interest-Earning Assets. The increase in average yield for the current quarter compared with the previous quarter was primarily due to a decrease in proportion of interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions that had an average yield of 0.10%. The decreases in average yield for the current quarter and year compared with the same periods of 2019 were primarily due to the lower market rates. The increases in average balance for the current quarter and year compared with the same periods of 2019 were primarily due to increases in deposits and other borrowings during the current quarter and year as the Company maintains most of its cash at the Federal Reserve Bank account. For additional detail, please see the discussion for the current quarter in “Deposits” under the “Balance Sheet” discussion.

Interest-Bearing Deposits. The decreases in average cost for the current quarter and year were primarily due to the continuing decreases in market rates.

Borrowings. The increase in average cost for the current quarter compared with the previous quarter was primarily due to matured borrowings with lower interest rates during the current quarter. During the current quarter, FHLB advances of $50.0 million with a weighted-average rate of 0.26% matured. During the current year, the Company maintained a higher balance of Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances as a part of the Company’s liquidity management plan. At December 31, 2020, the Company had a total outstanding FHLB advances of $80.0 million with a weighted-average rate of 0.67%.

Provision for Loan Losses

Provision for loan losses was $2.1 million for the current quarter compared with $4.3 million for the previous quarter and $4.0 million for the year-ago quarter. For the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, provision for loan losses was $13.2 million and $4.2 million, respectively. The provision for the current quarter was primarily due to increases in special mention and classified loans as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The provision for the current year was primarily driven by the increase in risks associated with economic and business conditions, as well as the increases in special mention and classified loans, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company recorded net charge-offs of $178 thousand for the current quarter compared with $28 thousand for the previous quarter and $2.7 million for the year-ago quarter. For the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, the Company recorded net charge-offs of $1.1 million and $3.0 million, respectively.

The following table presents allowance for loan losses to total loans held-for-investment ratio for the dates indicated:

($ in thousands) 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2019 Total loans held-for-investment $ 1,583,578 $ 1,578,804 $ 1,450,831 Less: SBA PPP loans 135,654 136,418 — Total loans held-for-investment, excluding SBA PPP loans $ 1,447,924 $ 1,442,386 $ 1,450,831 Allowance for loan losses $ 26,510 $ 24,546 $ 14,380 Allowance for loan losses to total loans held-for-investment 1.67 % 1.55 % 0.99 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans held-for-investment, excluding SBA PPP loans 1.83 % 1.70 % 0.99 %

Noninterest Income

The following table presents the components of noninterest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Year Ended ($ in thousands) 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 % Change 12/31/2019 % Change 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 % Change Gain on sale of loans $ 3,483 $ 821 324.2 % $ 1,445 141.0 % $ 6,527 $ 5,996 8.9 % Gain on sale of securities available-for-sale — — — % 786 (100.0) % — 786 (100.0) % Service charges and fees on deposits 311 280 11.1 % 407 (23.6) % 1,256 1,544 (18.7) % Loan servicing income 398 856 (53.5) % 652 (39.0) % 2,710 2,309 17.4 % Other income 332 315 5.4 % 314 5.7 % 1,247 1,234 1.1 % Total noninterest income $ 4,524 $ 2,272 99.1 % $ 3,604 25.5 % $ 11,740 $ 11,869 (1.1) %

Gain on Sale of Loans. The following table presents information on gain on sale of loans for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Year Ended ($ in thousands) 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 % Change 12/31/2019 % Change 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 % Change Gain on sale of SBA loans Sold loan balance $ 42,413 $ 8,582 394.2 % $ 27,072 56.7 % $ 89,776 $ 99,609 (9.9) % Premium received 4,441 917 384.3 % 2,067 114.9 % 8,456 8,355 1.2 % Gain recognized 3,197 689 364.0 % 1,428 123.9 % 6,038 5,915 2.1 % Gain on sale of residential property loans Sold loan balance $ 27,139 $ 16,585 63.6 % $ 2,636 929.6 % $ 51,921 $ 10,068 415.7 % Gain recognized 286 132 116.7 % 17 1,582.4 % 489 81 503.7 %

The increase in sale of SBA loans was primarily due to SBA loans held-for-sale of $26.8 million at September 30, 2020, which were sold during the current quarter. The increase in sale of residential property loans was primarily due to residential property loans held-for-sale of $4.0 million at September 30, 2020, which were sold during the current quarter, and an increased demand for refinancing from the lower market rates.

Gain on Sale of Securities Available-For-Sale. The Company sold securities available-for-sale of $32.8 million during the year-ago quarter. The Company did not sell any investment securities during the current year.

Loan Servicing Income. The following table presents information on loan servicing income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Year Ended ($ in thousands) 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 % Change 12/31/2019 % Change 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 % Change Loan servicing income: Servicing income received $ 961 $ 1,244 (22.7) % $ 1,159 (17.1) % $ 4,657 $ 4,691 (0.7) % Servicing assets amortization (563) (388) 45.1 % (507) 11.0 % (1,947) (2,382) (18.3) % Loan servicing income $ 398 $ 856 (53.5) % $ 652 (39.0) % $ 2,710 $ 2,309 17.4 % Underlying loans at end of period $ 498,795 $ 484,651 2.9 % $ 498,616 — % $ 498,795 $ 498,616 — %

The Company services SBA loans and certain residential property loans that are sold to the secondary market. The decrease for the current quarter compared with the previous quarter was primarily due to a decrease in servicing income received and an increase in servicing asset amortization from an increase in loan payoffs. The increase for the current year compared with the previous year was primarily due to a decrease in servicing asset amortization from a decrease in loan payoffs.

Noninterest Expense

The following table presents the components of noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Year Ended ($ in thousands) 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 % Change 12/31/2019 % Change 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 % Change Salaries and employee benefits $ 7,397 $ 6,438 14.9 % $ 6,016 23.0 % $ 26,147 $ 26,139 — % Occupancy and equipment 1,424 1,416 0.6 % 1,417 0.5 % 5,620 5,545 1.4 % Professional fees 625 325 92.3 % 622 0.5 % 2,256 2,730 (17.4) % Marketing and business promotion 440 193 128.0 % 501 (12.2) % 1,360 1,550 (12.3) % Data processing 375 373 0.5 % 361 3.9 % 1,472 1,365 7.8 % Director fees and expenses 146 125 16.8 % 189 (22.8) % 599 751 (20.2) % Regulatory assessments 250 267 (6.4) % 126 98.4 % 978 551 77.5 % Other expenses 893 749 19.2 % 1,033 (13.6) % 3,267 3,684 (11.3) % Total noninterest expense $ 11,550 $ 9,886 16.8 % $ 10,265 12.5 % $ 41,699 $ 42,315 (1.5) %

Salaries and Employee Benefits. The increases for the current quarter compared with the previous and year-ago quarters were primarily due to increases in bonus accrual and other employee benefits. The increase for the current year compared with the previous year was primarily due to increases in wages, other employee benefits and vacation accrual, partially offset by direct loan origination costs of $1.1 million related to SBA PPP loan production and a decrease in bonus accrual.

Professional Fees. The increase for the current quarter compared with the previous quarter was primarily due to an increased other professional fees as a part of the year-end processes. The decrease for the current year compared with the previous year was primarily due to a decrease in expenses related to the Bank’s Bank Secrecy Act and Anti-Money Laundering (“BSA/AML”) compliance enhancements. The consent order with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) and California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (“CDFPI”) related to the BSA/AML compliance was terminated during the previous quarter.

Marketing and business promotion. The increase for the current quarter compared with the previous quarter was primarily due to the year-end promotion and an increase in advertisement. The decreases for the current quarter and year compared with the same periods of 2019 were primarily due to fewer marketing activities related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regulatory Assessments. The increases for the current quarter and year compared with the same periods of 2019 were primarily due to a small bank credit received from the FDIC during the year-ago quarter and previous year, as well as an increase in balance sheet. The Company would have recognized regulatory assessments expense of $242 thousand and $895 thousand without the small bank credit for the year-ago quarter and previous year, respectively.

Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

Total assets were $1.92 billion at December 31, 2020, a decrease of $98.3 million, or 4.9%, from $2.02 billion at September 30, 2020, but an increase of $176.5 million, or 10.1%, from $1.75 billion at December 31, 2019. The decrease for the current quarter was primarily due to decreases in cash and cash equivalents, loans held-for-sale and investment securities. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents for the current quarter was primarily due to decreases in deposits and other borrowings, partially offset by cash proceeds from sales of loans held-for-sale and paydowns from investment securities. The increase for the current year was primarily due to increases in loans held-for-investment and cash and cash equivalents. The increase in cash and cash equivalents for the current year was primarily due to increases in deposits and other borrowings, partially offset by cash utilized to support the loan growth.

Loans

The following table presents a composition of total loans (includes both loans held-for-sale and loans held-for-investment, net of deferred costs (fees)) as of the dates indicated:

($ in thousands) 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 % Change 12/31/2019 % Change Real estate loans: Commercial property $ 880,736 $ 853,708 3.2 % $ 803,014 9.7 % Residential property 198,431 212,804 (6.8) % 235,046 (15.6) % SBA property 126,570 128,038 (1.1) % 129,837 (2.5) % Construction 15,199 19,803 (23.2) % 19,164 (20.7) % Commercial and industrial loans: Commercial term 87,250 90,867 (4.0) % 103,380 (15.6) % Commercial lines of credit 96,087 92,222 4.2 % 111,768 (14.0) % SBA commercial term 21,878 23,011 (4.9) % 25,332 (13.6) % SBA PPP 135,654 136,418 (0.6) % — — % Other consumer loans 21,773 21,933 (0.7) % 23,290 (6.5) % Loans held-for-investment 1,583,578 1,578,804 0.3 % 1,450,831 9.1 % Loans held-for-sale 1,979 30,878 (93.6) % 1,975 0.2 % Total loans $ 1,585,557 $ 1,609,682 (1.5) % $ 1,452,806 9.1 %

The increase in loans held-for-investment for the current quarter was primarily due to new funding of $50.7 million and advances on lines of credit of $23.5 million, partially offset by pay-downs and pay-offs of $69.2 million. The increase for the current year was primarily due to new funding of $345.9 million and advances on lines of credit of $100.5 million, partially offset by pay-downs and pay-offs of $311.5 million.

The decrease in loans held-for-sale for the current quarter was primarily due to sales of $69.6 million, partially offset by new funding of $40.7 million. The increase for the current year was primarily due to new funding of $141.2 million and transfers of loans from loans held-for-investment of $1.4 million, partially offset by sales of $141.7 million and a transfer to loans held-for-investment of $697 thousand.

The following table presents a composition of commitments to extend credit as of the dates indicated:

($ in thousands) 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 % Change 12/31/2019 % Change Real estate loans: Commercial property $ 21,016 $ 17,621 19.3 % $ 15,836 32.7 % SBA property 540 — — % 1,405 (61.6) % Construction 13,986 15,366 (9.0) % 11,557 21.0 % Commercial and industrial loans: Commercial term 1,000 1,000 — % 1,243 (19.5) % Commercial lines of credit 156,870 173,080 (9.4) % 140,690 11.5 % SBA commercial term — — — % 762 (100.0) % Other consumer loans 84 75 12.0 % 115 (27.0) % Total commitments to extend credit $ 193,496 $ 207,142 (6.6) % $ 171,608 12.8 %

Credit Quality

The following table presents a summary of non-performing loans, non-performing assets and classified assets as of the dates indicated:

($ in thousands) 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 % Change 12/31/2019 % Change Nonaccrual loans: Real estate loans: Commercial property $ 524 $ — — % $ — — % Residential property 189 — — % — — % SBA property 885 923 (4.1) % 442 100.2 % Commercial and industrial loans: Commercial lines of credit 904 1,525 (40.7) % 1,888 (52.1) % SBA commercial term 595 378 57.4 % 159 274.2 % Other consumer loans 66 67 (1.5) % 48 37.5 % Total nonaccrual loans held-for-investment 3,163 2,893 9.3 % 2,537 24.7 % Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing — 699 (100.0) % 287 (100.0) % Non-performing loans (“NPLs”) 3,163 3,592 (11.9) % 2,824 12.0 % Other real estate owned (“OREO”) 1,401 376 272.6 % — — % Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) $ 4,564 $ 3,968 15.0 % $ 2,824 61.6 % Loans past due and still accruing: Past due 30 to 59 days $ 302 $ 298 1.3 % $ 893 (66.2) % Past due 60 to 89 days 36 3 1,100.0 % 925 (96.1) % Past due 90 days or more — 699 (100.0) % 287 (100.0) % Total loans past due and still accruing $ 338 $ 1,000 (66.2) % 2,105 (83.9) % Troubled debt restructurings (“TDRs”): Accruing TDRs $ 634 $ 649 (2.3) % $ 700 (9.4) % Nonaccrual TDRs 5 38 (86.8) % 121 (95.9) % Total TDRs $ 639 $ 687 (7.0) % $ 821 (22.2) % Special mention loans $ 16,461 $ 4,746 246.8 % $ 1,783 823.2 % Classified assets Classified loans $ 10,130 $ 4,860 108.4 % $ 8,862 14.3 % OREO 1,401 376 272.6 % — — % Classified assets $ 11,531 $ 5,236 120.2 % $ 8,862 30.1 % NPLs to loans held-for-investment 0.20 % 0.23 % 0.19 % NPAs to total assets 0.24 % 0.20 % 0.16 % Classified assets to total assets 0.60 % 0.26 % 0.51 %

The increases in special mention and classified loans were primarily due to downgrades of loans under modified terms related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Loans that are granted modifications related to the COVID-19 pandemic in excess of 6 months, on a cumulative basis, are classified as special mention or classified. As of December 31, 2020, special mention and classified loans included $14.9 million and $1.9 million of loans under modified terms related to the COVID-19 pandemic, respectively. The special mention loans under modified terms related to the COVID-19 pandemic included 2 commercial property loans totaling $10.3 million, 4 commercial term loans totaling $4.4 million, and a SBA property loan of $251 thousand. The classified loans under modified terms related to the COVID-19 pandemic included 2 commercial term loans totaling $1.2 million, a commercial property loan of $706 thousand, and a SBA commercial term loan of $72 thousand.

Loan Modifications Related to the COVID-19 Pandemic

The Company provided modifications, including interest only payments or payment deferrals, to customers that were adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The loan modifications met all criteria under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”). Therefore, the modified loans were not considered TDRs. Total loans under modified terms related to the COVID-19 pandemic were $36.1 million at December 31, 2020, a decrease of $135.5 million, or 79.0%, from $171.6 million at September 30, 2020 and a decrease of $447.9 million, or 92.5%, from $484.0 million at June 30, 2020.

The following table presents a summary of loans under modified terms related to the COVID-19 pandemic by portfolio segment as of December 31, 2020:

Modification Type Weighted-

Average

Contractual

Rate Accrued

Interest

Receivable ($ in thousands) Payment

Deferment Interest Only Payment Total Real estate loans: Commercial property $ 9,688 $ 14,444 $ 24,132 4.10 % $ 151 Residential property 425 — 425 4.75 % 12 SBA property — 4,192 4,192 4.79 % 26 Commercial and industrial loans: Commercial term 2,462 3,065 5,527 3.88 % 98 SBA commercial term — 1,841 1,841 5.41 % 7 Total $ 12,575 $ 23,542 $ 36,117 4.22 % $ 294

Investment Securities

On June 30, 2020, the Company transferred securities held-to-maturity to securities available-for-sale as a part of the Company’s liquidity management plan in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company transferred all of securities held-to-maturity of $18.8 million to securities available-for-sale, which resulted in a pre-tax increase to accumulated other comprehensive income of $787 thousand.

Total investment securities were $120.5 million at December 31, 2020, a decrease of $8.5 million, or 6.6%, from $129.0 million at September 30, 2020, but an increase of $2.8 million, or 2.4%, from $117.7 million at December 31, 2019.

The decrease for the current quarter was primarily due to principal pay-downs and calls of $10.9 million and net premium amortization of $282 thousand, partially offset by purchases of $2.7 million. The increase for the current year was primarily due to purchases of $39.4 million and an increase in fair value of securities available-for-sale of $2.8 million, partially offset by principal pay-downs and calls of $38.5 million and net premium amortization of $938 thousand.

Deposits

The following table presents the Company’s deposit mix as of the dates indicated:

12/31/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2019 ($ in thousands) Amount % to Total Amount % to Total Amount % to Total Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 538,009 33.7 % $ 576,086 35.0 % $ 360,039 24.3 % Interest-bearing deposits: Savings 10,481 0.7 % 11,124 0.7 % 6,492 0.4 % NOW 21,604 1.4 % 21,726 1.3 % 17,673 1.2 % Retail money market accounts 351,739 22.0 % 344,939 20.9 % 307,980 20.8 % Brokered money market accounts 25,002 1.6 % 30,001 1.9 % 30,034 2.0 % Retail time deposits of: $250,000 or less 299,431 18.7 % 312,171 18.9 % 405,004 27.5 % More than $250,000 168,683 10.6 % 167,208 10.2 % 199,726 13.5 % Time deposits from internet rate service providers 24,902 1.6 % 31,852 1.9 % — — % State and brokered time deposits 155,000 9.7 % 152,000 9.2 % 152,359 10.3 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,056,842 66.3 % 1,071,021 65.0 % 1,119,268 75.7 % Total deposits $ 1,594,851 100.0 % $ 1,647,107 100.0 % $ 1,479,307 100.0 %

The increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits for the current year was primarily due to the overall liquid deposit market. A total of $117.9 million of SBA PPP loans were funded through the Bank's noninterest-bearing demand deposits and deposit customers also received $93.5 million of SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans during the past 9-month period; however, the Company believes that most of these funds have been utilized by the customers as of December 31, 2020.

The decrease in retail time deposits for the current quarter was primarily due to matured and closed accounts of $124.0 million, partially offset by new accounts of $23.2 million and renewals of the matured accounts of $86.6 million. The decrease in retail time deposits for the current year was primarily due to matured and closed accounts of $639.5 million, partially offset by new accounts of $97.0 million and renewals of the matured accounts of $391.7 million.

Liquidity

The following table presents a summary of the Company’s liquidity position as of December 31, 2020:

($ in thousands) 12/31/2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 194,098 Cash and cash equivalents to total assets 10.1 % Available borrowing capacity: FHLB advances $ 425,280 Federal Reserve Discount Window 35,799 Overnight federal funds lines 65,000 Total $ 526,079 Total available borrowing capacity to total assets 27.4 %

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity was $233.8 million at December 31, 2020, an increase of $4.4 million, or 1.9%, from $229.3 million at September 30, 2020 and an increase of $7.0 million, or 3.1%, from $226.8 million at December 31, 2019. The increase for the current quarter was primarily due to net income, partially offset by a cash dividend declared on common stock of $1.5 million. The increase for the current year was primarily due to net income and an increase in accumulated other comprehensive income, partially offset by repurchases of common stock of $6.5 million (repurchased and retired 428,474 shares) and cash dividends declared on common stock of $6.2 million.

Capital Ratios

Based on changes to the Federal Reserve’s definition of a “Small Bank Holding Company” that increased the threshold to $3 billion in assets in August 2018, the Company is not currently subject to separate minimum capital measurements. At such time as the Company reaches the $3 billion asset level, it will again be subject to capital measurements independent of the Bank. For comparison purposes, the Company’s ratios are included in following discussion. The following table presents capital ratios for the Company and the Bank as of dates indicated:

12/31/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2019 Well

Capitalized

Requirements PCB Bancorp Common tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 15.97 % 15.60 % 15.87 % N/A Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 17.22 % 16.86 % 16.90 % N/A Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 15.97 % 15.60 % 15.87 % N/A Tier 1 capital (to average assets) 11.94 % 11.40 % 13.23 % N/A Pacific City Bank Common tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 15.70 % 15.34 % 15.68 % 6.5 % Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 16.95 % 16.60 % 16.71 % 10.0 % Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 15.70 % 15.34 % 15.68 % 8.0 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets) 11.74 % 11.21 % 13.06 % 5.0 %

Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend

On January 28, 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share. The dividend will be paid on or about February 19, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 10, 2021.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corporation, is the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank, a California state chartered bank, offering a full suite of commercial banking services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals and professionals, primarily in Southern California, and predominantly in Korean-American and other minority communities.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent plans, estimates, objectives, goals, guidelines, expectations, intentions, projections and statements of our beliefs concerning future events, business plans, objectives, expected operating results and the assumptions upon which those statements are based. Forward-looking statements include without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as ‘‘may,’’ “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “aim,” “intend,” “plan,” or words or phases of similar meaning. We caution that the forward-looking statements are based largely on our expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond our control, including but not limited to our borrowers' actual payment performance as loan deferrals related to the COVID-19 pandemic expire, changes to statutes, regulations, or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to COVID-19 pandemic, including the potential adverse impact of loan modifications and payment deferrals implemented consistent with recent regulatory guidance, and the general economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and government and societal responses thereto. These and other important factors are detailed in various securities law filings made periodically by the Company, copies of which are available from the Company without charge. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

PCB Bancorp and Subsidiary Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except share and per share data) 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 % Change 12/31/2019 % Change Assets Cash and due from banks $ 19,605 $ 13,572 44.5 % $ 17,808 10.1 % Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 174,493 243,810 (28.4) % 128,420 35.9 % Total cash and cash equivalents 194,098 257,382 (24.6) % 146,228 32.7 % Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 120,527 128,982 (6.6) % 97,566 23.5 % Securities held-to-maturity — — — % 20,154 (100.0) % Total investment securities 120,527 128,982 (6.6) % 117,720 2.4 % Loans held-for-sale 1,979 30,878 (93.6) % 1,975 0.2 % Loans held-for-investment, net of deferred loan costs (fees) 1,583,578 1,578,804 0.3 % 1,450,831 9.1 % Allowance for loan losses (26,510) (24,546) 8.0 % (14,380) 84.4 % Net loans held-for-investment 1,557,068 1,554,258 0.2 % 1,436,451 8.4 % Premises and equipment, net 4,048 4,355 (7.0) % 3,760 7.7 % Federal Home Loan Bank and other bank stock 8,447 8,447 — % 8,345 1.2 % Other real estate owned, net 1,401 376 272.6 % — — % Deferred tax assets, net 8,120 7,454 8.9 % 5,288 53.6 % Servicing assets 6,400 6,166 3.8 % 6,798 (5.9) % Operating lease assets 7,616 7,329 3.9 % 8,991 (15.3) % Accrued interest receivable 9,334 11,246 (17.0) % 5,136 81.7 % Other assets 3,815 4,314 (11.6) % 5,636 (32.3) % Total assets $ 1,922,853 $ 2,021,187 (4.9) % $ 1,746,328 10.1 % Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 538,009 $ 576,086 (6.6) % $ 360,039 49.4 % Savings, NOW and money market accounts 408,826 407,790 0.3 % 362,179 12.9 % Time deposits of $250,000 or less 379,333 406,023 (6.6) % 467,363 (18.8) % Time deposits of more than $250,000 268,683 257,208 4.5 % 289,726 (7.3) % Total deposits 1,594,851 1,647,107 (3.2) % 1,479,307 7.8 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 80,000 130,000 (38.5) % 20,000 300.0 % Operating lease liabilities 8,455 8,204 3.1 % 9,990 (15.4) % Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 5,759 6,537 (11.9) % 10,197 (43.5) % Total liabilities 1,689,065 1,791,848 (5.7) % 1,519,494 11.2 % Commitments and contingent liabilities Shareholders’ equity Common stock, no par value 164,140 163,960 0.1 % 169,221 (3.0) % Retained earnings 67,692 63,443 6.7 % 57,670 17.4 % Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net 1,956 1,936 1.0 % (57) NM Total shareholders’ equity 233,788 229,339 1.9 % 226,834 3.1 % Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,922,853 $ 2,021,187 (4.9) % $ 1,746,328 10.1 % Outstanding common shares 15,385,878 15,379,538 15,707,016 Book value per common share (1) $ 15.19 $ 14.91 $ 14.44 Total loan to total deposit ratio 99.42 % 97.73 % 98.21 % Noninterest-bearing deposits to total deposits 33.73 % 34.98 % 24.34 %

(1) The ratios are calculated by dividing total shareholders’ equity by the number of outstanding common shares. The Company did not have any intangible equity components for the presented periods.

PCB Bancorp and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 % Change 12/31/2019 % Change 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 % Change Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 18,929 $ 18,938 — % $ 20,888 (9.4) % $ 76,546 $ 85,667 (10.6) % Interest on investment securities 429 515 (16.7) % 823 (47.9) % 2,127 3,956 (46.2) % Interest and dividend on other interest-earning assets 150 167 (10.2) % 565 (73.5) % 1,088 3,322 (67.2) % Total interest income 19,508 19,620 (0.6) % 22,276 (12.4) % 79,761 92,945 (14.2) % Interest expense: Interest on deposits 1,958 2,599 (24.7) % 5,514 (64.5) % 12,958 23,439 (44.7) % Interest on other borrowings 143 168 (14.9) % 102 40.2 % 614 472 30.1 % Total interest expense 2,101 2,767 (24.1) % 5,616 (62.6) % 13,572 23,911 (43.2) % Net interest income 17,407 16,853 3.3 % 16,660 4.5 % 66,189 69,034 (4.1) % Provision for loan losses 2,142 4,326 (50.5) % 4,030 (46.8) % 13,219 4,237 212.0 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 15,265 12,527 21.9 % 12,630 20.9 % 52,970 64,797 (18.3) % Noninterest income: Gain on sale of loans 3,483 821 324.2 % 1,445 141.0 % 6,527 5,996 8.9 % Gain on sale of securities available-for-sale — — — % 786 (100.0) % — 786 (100.0) % Service charges and fees on deposits 311 280 11.1 % 407 (23.6) % 1,256 1,544 (18.7) % Loan servicing income 398 856 (53.5) % 652 (39.0) % 2,710 2,309 17.4 % Other income 332 315 5.4 % 314 5.7 % 1,247 1,234 1.1 % Total noninterest income 4,524 2,272 99.1 % 3,604 25.5 % 11,740 11,869 (1.1) % Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 7,397 6,438 14.9 % 6,016 23.0 % 26,147 26,139 — % Occupancy and equipment 1,424 1,416 0.6 % 1,417 0.5 % 5,620 5,545 1.4 % Professional fees 625 325 92.3 % 622 0.5 % 2,256 2,730 (17.4) % Marketing and business promotion 440 193 128.0 % 501 (12.2) % 1,360 1,550 (12.3) % Data processing 375 373 0.5 % 361 3.9 % 1,472 1,365 7.8 % Director fees and expenses 146 125 16.8 % 189 (22.8) % 599 751 (20.2) % Regulatory assessments 250 267 (6.4) % 126 98.4 % 978 551 77.5 % Other expenses 893 749 19.2 % 1,033 (13.6) % 3,267 3,684 (11.3) % Total noninterest expense 11,550 9,886 16.8 % 10,265 12.5 % 41,699 42,315 (1.5) % Income before income taxes 8,239 4,913 67.7 % 5,969 38.0 % 23,011 34,351 (33.0) % Income tax expense 2,452 1,464 67.5 % 1,811 35.4 % 6,836 10,243 (33.3) % Net income $ 5,787 $ 3,449 67.8 % $ 4,158 39.2 % $ 16,175 $ 24,108 (32.9) % Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.38 $ 0.22 $ 0.26 $ 1.05 $ 1.52 Diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.22 $ 0.26 $ 1.04 $ 1.49 Average shares Basic 15,350,742 15,343,888 15,665,010 15,384,231 15,873,383 Diluted 15,392,355 15,377,531 15,948,793 15,448,892 16,172,282 Dividend paid per common share $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.08 $ 0.40 $ 0.25 Return on average assets (1) 1.19 % 0.69 % 0.96 % 0.84 % 1.40 % Return on average shareholders’ equity (1), (2) 9.92 % 5.98 % 7.25 % 7.08 % 10.88 % Efficiency ratio (3) 52.67 % 51.69 % 50.66 % 53.51 % 52.30 %

(1) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis. (2) The Company did not have any intangible equity components for the presented periods. (3) The ratios are calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

PCB Bancorp and Subsidiary Average Balance, Average Yield, and Average Rate (Unaudited) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2019 Average

Balance Interest

Income/ Expense Avg.

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Avg.

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Avg.

Yield/Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Total loans (1) $ 1,592,705 $ 18,929 4.73 % $ 1,564,704 $ 18,938 4.81 % $ 1,415,781 $ 20,888 5.85 % Mortgage-backed securities 76,787 275 1.42 % 75,832 339 1.78 % 75,121 452 2.39 % Collateralized mortgage obligation 28,743 60 0.83 % 33,393 82 0.98 % 47,032 216 1.82 % SBA loan pool securities 12,432 57 1.82 % 12,996 57 1.74 % 18,572 116 2.48 % Municipal bonds (2) 5,823 37 2.53 % 5,991 37 2.46 % 5,729 39 2.70 % Other interest-earning assets 187,592 150 0.32 % 260,426 167 0.26 % 108,919 565 2.06 % Total interest-earning assets 1,904,082 19,508 4.08 % 1,953,342 19,620 4.00 % 1,671,154 22,276 5.29 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and cash equivalents 18,188 17,094 18,507 Allowance for loan losses (25,699) (21,268) (13,232) Other assets 42,755 42,446 33,941 Total noninterest-earning assets 35,244 38,272 39,216 Total assets $ 1,939,326 $ 1,991,614 $ 1,710,370 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: NOW and money market accounts $ 383,507 327 0.34 % $ 365,093 391 0.43 % $ 349,282 1,259 1.43 % Savings 11,037 1 0.04 % 9,517 2 0.08 % 7,227 4 0.22 % Time deposits 655,825 1,630 0.99 % 689,352 2,206 1.27 % 741,448 4,251 2.27 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,050,369 1,958 0.74 % 1,063,962 2,599 0.97 % 1,097,957 5,514 1.99 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 91,467 143 0.62 % 130,000 168 0.51 % 21,141 102 1.91 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,141,836 2,101 0.73 % 1,193,962 2,767 0.92 % 1,119,098 5,616 1.99 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities Noninterest-bearing demand 549,922 552,255 341,683 Other liabilities 15,412 15,934 22,117 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 565,334 568,189 363,800 Total liabilities 1,707,170 1,762,151 1,482,898 Total shareholders’ equity 232,156 229,463 227,472 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,939,326 $ 1,991,614 $ 1,710,370 Net interest income $ 17,407 $ 16,853 $ 16,660 Net interest spread (3) 3.35 % 3.08 % 3.30 % Net interest margin (4) 3.64 % 3.43 % 3.96 % Total deposits $ 1,600,291 $ 1,958 0.49 % $ 1,616,217 $ 2,599 0.64 % $ 1,439,640 $ 5,514 1.52 % Total funding (5) $ 1,691,758 $ 2,101 0.49 % $ 1,746,217 $ 2,767 0.63 % $ 1,460,781 $ 5,616 1.53 %