 

DermTech Featured in Melanoma Research Foundation Weekly “Ask the Expert” Facebook Live Events Alongside Notable Industry Scientists

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.01.2021, 22:30  |  48   |   |   

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) (“DermTech”), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, announced today its support and presentation in the Melanoma Research Foundation’s (“MRF”) “Ask the Expert” webinar series throughout the month of January.

The events featured leading dermatologists and industry experts to increase awareness and education on melanoma. A key focus of the series was the importance of early detection of skin cancer and the delays in skin cancer screenings and diagnosis resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The recorded webinars are accessible here.

The “Ask the Expert” webinars took place on the MRF Facebook page with the following speakers:

  • Jan. 7, 2021: Dr. Neal Bhatia, Therapeutics Clinical Research.
  • Jan. 14, 2021: Dr. Ann Mazor Reed, Rendon Center Dermatology & Aesthetic Medicine and Skin Care Research.
  • Jan. 21, 2021: Dr. Stephanie Diamond, Advanced Dermatology and Dr. Chris Adigun, Dermatology & Laser Center of Chapel Hill.
  • Jan. 28, 2021: Dr. Julie Karen, Complete Skin MD and New York University Langone Medical Center.

“Education, early detection and prevention are some of the most powerful tools to fight melanoma,” said Burkhard Jansen, M.D., chief medical officer of DermTech. “We are proud to support the MRF and its ‘Ask the Expert’ sessions in raising awareness of this aggressive form of skin cancer.”

“This informative series is a vital element to preventing melanoma in as many people as possible,” said Kyleigh LiPira, MBA, chief executive officer of the MRF. “Our work with DermTech complements our mission of providing the necessary insight and resources to vigilantly prevent and detect melanoma. We are excited to kick off 2021 with new sessions and conversations.”

For more information on the “Ask the Expert” Facebook Live webinars, including additional upcoming topics for discussion, please visit the MRF Facebook page here.

About DermTech

DermTech is the leading genomics company in dermatology and is creating a new category of medicine, precision dermatology, enabled by our non-invasive skin genomics platform. DermTech’s mission is to transform dermatology with our non-invasive skin genomics platform, to democratize access to high quality dermatology care, and to improve the lives of millions. DermTech provides genomic analysis of skin samples collected non-invasively using an adhesive patch rather than a scalpel. DermTech markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, and is developing products that assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. For additional information on DermTech, please visit DermTech’s investor relations site at: www.DermTech.com.

Seite 1 von 3
DermTech Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DermTech Featured in Melanoma Research Foundation Weekly “Ask the Expert” Facebook Live Events Alongside Notable Industry Scientists DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) (“DermTech”), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, announced today its support and presentation in the Melanoma Research Foundation’s (“MRF”) “Ask the Expert” webinar …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares First Quarter Dividend
Altria Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results; Provides 2021 Full-Year Earnings ...
Raven Aerostar and Persistent Systems Network Constellation of Stratospheric Balloons in Comms Demo
Interactive Brokers Takes Action on Actively Traded Symbols
SL Green Realty Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 EPS of $3.43 Per Share; and FFO of $1.56 Per ...
Customers Bancorp Reports Record Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
MSCI Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Cresco Labs Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
The GEO Group Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends
TILRAY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Tilray, Inc. - TLRY
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.01.21
DermTech Chief Scientific Officer Michael Howell Presented at Dermatology Summit 2021
14.01.21
DermTech Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA) to Enrich Melanoma Positivity Nearly Five-Fold in Biopsied Lesions: Findings from a Large US Registry
12.01.21
DermTech Announces Inclusion of Non-Invasive Genomic Patch Testing in the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Cutaneous Melanoma Guidelines
11.01.21
DermTech Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
07.01.21
DermTech Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
06.01.21
DermTech Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
05.01.21
DermTech Announces Appointment of General Counsel