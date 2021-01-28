 

Docebo Maintains Positioning as a Core Leader in the 2021 Fosway 9-Grid for Learning Systems

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.01.2021, 22:30  |  44   |   |   

Docebo Inc. (“Docebo”) (TSX: DCBO; Nasdaq: DCBO) a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform, has maintained their top positioning as a Core Leader by Fosway, Europe’s #1 HR Industry Analyst, on the 2021 Fosway 9-Grid for Learning Systems.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210128006105/en/

2021 Fosway 9 Grid Learning Systems (Graphic: Business Wire)

2021 Fosway 9 Grid Learning Systems (Graphic: Business Wire)

“The recognition as a Core Leader by Fosway can be attributed to our customers dedication to their learning success,” said Jared Cook, VP of Customer Experience at Docebo. “Our mission is picking up momentum as we continue to enhance our customer experience, along with our innovative technology to allow our 2000+ customers to operate at higher levels of performance.”

David Wilson, CEO of Fosway said: “With the pandemic, learning technology has had to evolve rapidly over the last year. Docebo’s position as a Core Leader in the Fosway 9-Grid for Learning Systems reflects their continued growth, innovation and investment in customer success both in reach across Europe and globally.”

Having recently acquired forMetris, a leading SaaS-based learning impact evaluation platform based in France, Docebo is continuing to attract new enterprise customers and talent within the European market. Docebo’s commitment to leadership in the UK and European markets have not gone unnoticed. These recognitions include the Top 15 Highest Performing Learning Technology Providers by the Learning and Performance Institute, the Best Learning Management System by eLearning Industry and most recently appointed as a 2021 Leader for Europe by G2 Crowd.

The 2021 Fosway 9-Grid for Learning Systems is now available here: https://www.fosway.com/9-grid/learning-systems/

About Docebo

Docebo is redefining the way enterprises learn by applying new technologies to the traditional corporate learning management system market. Docebo provides an easy-to-use, highly configurable learning platform with the end-to-end capabilities designed to make customers, partners, and employees love their learning experience.

About Fosway

Fosway Group is Europe’s #1 HR Industry Analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organisations in EMEA. Now in its sixth year, the analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway’s Corporate Research Network of over 150 customer organisations including BP, HSBC, PwC, RBS, Sanofi, Shell and Vodafone.

Visit the Fosway website at www.fosway.com for more information on Fosway Group’s research and services.

Docebo Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Docebo Maintains Positioning as a Core Leader in the 2021 Fosway 9-Grid for Learning Systems Docebo Inc. (“Docebo”) (TSX: DCBO; Nasdaq: DCBO) a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform, has maintained their top positioning as a Core Leader by Fosway, Europe’s #1 HR Industry Analyst, on the 2021 Fosway 9-Grid for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares First Quarter Dividend
Altria Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results; Provides 2021 Full-Year Earnings ...
Raven Aerostar and Persistent Systems Network Constellation of Stratospheric Balloons in Comms Demo
Interactive Brokers Takes Action on Actively Traded Symbols
SL Green Realty Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 EPS of $3.43 Per Share; and FFO of $1.56 Per ...
Customers Bancorp Reports Record Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
MSCI Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Cresco Labs Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
The GEO Group Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends
TILRAY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Tilray, Inc. - TLRY
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
Docebo Announces Closing of Secondary Public Offering in the United States and Canada
22.01.21
Docebo Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering in the United States and Canada
20.01.21
Docebo Announces Secondary Public Offering in the United States and Canada
20.01.21
Docebo Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results