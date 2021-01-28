 

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results on February 4, 2021

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) (“the Company”), the leader in professional hair color, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on February 4, 2021, at 7:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss first quarter financial results.

A copy of the press release announcing the first quarter financial results is expected to be made available before the U.S. financial markets open on February 4, 2021, on the Company's website sallybeautyholdings.com/investor-relations. The earnings conference call and webcast will follow at 7:30 a.m. Central Time and will include a supplemental slide presentation. To view the supplemental slide presentation, please join at the following link SBH Q1 Earnings Presentation.

This conference call and live webcast, which may include discussion of the Company's strategy, financial results and expectations, and other matters relating to its business, will be available to all investors. To listen to the conference call or live webcast, please join via telephone by dialing from the United States, (844) 867-6169 (International: (409) 207-6975) and reference the access code 7453604 or follow this link to the live webcast sallybeautyholdings.com/investor-relations. The teleconference will be held in a "listen-only" mode for all participants other than the Company's sell-side and buy-side investment professionals.

A replay of the earnings conference call will be available on February 4, 2021, starting at 10:30 a.m. Central Time until February 11, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. Central Time and replay access may be dialed from the United States by using (866) 207-1041 or from international locations by using (402) 970-0847 and referencing the access code 9328373. In addition, a website replay will be available on sallybeautyholdings.com/investor-relations.

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH), as the leader in professional hair color, sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses. The Company operates more than 5,000 stores, including 143 franchised locations. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 8,000 products for hair color, hair care, skin care, and nails through proprietary brands such as Ion, Generic Value Products, Beyond the Zone and Silk Elements as well as professional lines such as Wella, Clairol, OPI, Conair and Hot Shot Tools. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf or Armstrong McCall stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 10,500 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell, Wella, Matrix, Schwarzkopf, Kenra, Goldwell, Joico and CHI, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit https://www.sallybeautyholdings.com/.

