Neenah to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings on February 17, 2021

Interested parties are invited to listen live via webcast by registering through the Investor Relations section of the company's web site, www.neenah.com .

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE: NP) announced today it will issue a press release covering fourth quarter and full year financial results after U.S. markets close on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. The company will hold a conference call to discuss earnings and business results at 11:00 AM (EST) on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

Those who wish to actively participate in the call should register for the earnings call in advance by visiting http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5367477. After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call.

An archive of the webcast will be available on the company's web site under Presentations & Events / Event Archive. A replay of the call will be available until February 25, 2021 and can be accessed as follows:

Dial In #: (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642

Access Code #: 5367477

About Neenah

Neenah is a leading global specialty materials company focused on premium niche markets that value performance and image. Key products and markets include advanced filtration media, specialized performance substrates used for digital transfer, tape and abrasive backings, labels and other products, and premium printing and packaging papers. The Company is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and its products are sold worldwide from manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe and the United Kingdom. Additional information can be found at the Company's web site, www.neenah.com.

