Horace Mann advances release date for fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 financial results

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) now plans to release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 results on Tuesday, Feb. 2 after the market closes (one day earlier than originally scheduled). At that time, the quarterly news release and investor supplement will be available on the company’s website at investors.horacemann.com.

Management will host a conference call to discuss the financial results on Wednesday, Feb. 3 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Investors can access the call webcast via the Events page of the company’s investor site or by dialing 844-735-3325. For the webcast, please log on to the site several minutes in advance to register and download any required audio software. On-demand replay will be available later that day.