Byline Bancorp, Inc. Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Alberto J. Paracchini, President and Chief Executive Officer of Byline, commented, “We continued to see an improvement in business activity during the fourth quarter, resulting in an increase in loan and lease growth excluding runoff of PPP loans, strong inflows of commercial noninterest-bearing deposits, and higher net interest income. Combined with our continued expense discipline, we produced a strong quarter of earnings and pre-tax, pre-provision income. Importantly, asset quality remains strong as we saw a decline in non-performing assets during the quarter, although we remain conservative with respect to our reserves and further increased our allowance to 1.53% of total loans.

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company” or “Byline”)(NYSE: BY), the parent company of Byline Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $12.3 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with net income of $13.1 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020. The Company's financial results for 2020 include impairment charges on assets held for sale. Excluding these charges, adjusted net income 1 was $15.2 million, or $0.38 per adjusted diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $13.1 million, or $0.34 per adjusted diluted share 1 , for the third quarter of 2020.

“Since the recap in 2013, we have consistently executed well on our strategies to enhance the value of the Byline franchise and we believe we are well positioned to deliver another strong year in 2021. Our loan pipeline continues to build as the banking teams we added over the past two years gain traction and overall loan demand improves. With a more efficient and productive retail branch network following our recent branch consolidations, we believe that we can effectively manage expenses and realize more operating leverage as we continue to grow our balance sheet. We believe that the actions we have taken to enhance efficiencies combined with the investments we have made to improve our ability to serve existing customers and attract new customers to Byline will continue to result in a higher level of earnings and profitability in the years to come. Given our strong financial performance and healthy outlook, we are well positioned to increase the amount of capital that we return to shareholders through our quarterly dividend, doubling to $0.06 per share, along with the resumption on our stock repurchase program as market conditions permit,” said Mr. Paracchini.

On January 28, 2021, the Board approved the appointment of the Company’s Chairman, Roberto R. Herencia, as executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Byline Bancorp, Inc., effective February 12, 2021. Alberto J. Paracchini will continue in his role as President of Byline Bancorp, Inc. Mr. Paracchini will also continue in his role as President and Chief Executive Officer of Byline Bank, reporting directly to Mr. Herencia, and remains a director of Byline Bancorp, Inc. and Byline Bank. Mr. Herencia is a founder of the Company and has been Chairman of the Board since 2013. In his role as non-executive Chairman, he has been closely involved with overseeing management execution of the Company’s long-term strategy.

The changes are intended to accelerate and support the execution of the Company’s strategic plan, specifically its growth strategy, as a leading commercial bank in the Chicago MSA.

"Having Roberto and Alberto work together in this capacity doubles up on their considerable talents and close relationship for the benefit of the Company,” said Antonio Del Valle Perochena, director and chair of the Governance and Nominating Committee of Byline Bancorp and Byline Bank. “I welcome the continued support and close collaboration with Roberto, as we work to accelerate our growth strategy,” said Alberto Paracchini. “Alberto and I have worked together for almost 30 years and I am delighted to continue to do so,” added Herencia.

Board Declares Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share

On January 26, 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per share, payable on February 23, 2021, to stockholders of record of the Company’s common stock as of February 9, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Updates

Branch Update

On December 31, 2020, as previously announced, we closed 11 branches. The branch consolidations resulted in one‐time charges of approximately $6.2 million, of which $5.1 million was recorded during the fourth quarter of 2020 related to premises and equipment.

Byline Bank currently operates 46 branch locations: 45 located in the Chicagoland area and one in the Milwaukee area. In response to COVID-19 safety concerns, 22 branches are operating as drive-thru only locations and 24 branches are offering full lobby service.

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)

As of December 31, 2020, over $366.9 million of PPP loans were in various stages of the SBA forgiveness process, with over $110.1 million approved for forgiveness by the SBA. Byline Bank began accepting applications for the second round of PPP financing on January 11, 2021 and on January 19, 2021, the SBA opened its portal for all participating lenders to submit PPP applications. As of January 26, 2021, we have received over 1,900 applications and approved the funding of $166.1 million.

The following table presents the net PPP loans outstanding as of December 31, 2020:

PPP Loan Size (dollars in thousands) $0 - $50,000 $50,001 - $150,000 $150,001 - $2,000,000 Over $2,000,000 Total Principal outstanding $ 29,003 $ 67,338 $ 346,063 $ 84,640 $ 527,044 Unearned processing fee (1,009 ) (2,270 ) (8,517 ) (537 ) (12,333 ) Deferred cost 1,519 787 772 26 3,104 PPP loans, net $ 29,513 $ 65,855 $ 338,318 $ 84,129 $ 517,815 Number of loans 1,538 820 803 27 3,188

Loan and Lease Deferrals

In support of our customers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and keeping with regulatory guidance, we began offering relief through payment deferrals during the first quarter of 2020. Under the CARES Act the SBA was authorized to pay principal and interest on covered 7(a) loans. Beginning in the fourth quarter, this payment subsidy expired for some borrowers, and we began offering payment deferrals on SBA 7(a) loans. Under the Economic Aid Act enacted on December 27, 2020, the SBA will again make payments on covered loans for three months beginning with the first payment due on the loan on or after February 1, 2021. We estimate that approximately 95% of our active government guaranteed deferrals as of December 31, 2020 will receive this subsidy. Certain borrowers in the most impacted industries, including accommodation and food service, will receive three months plus an addition five months of principal and interest payments. We estimate that approximately 60% of our active government guaranteed deferrals as of December 31, 2020 will receive this additional five months of subsidy.

The following table shows active deferrals by category at the dates indicated (dollars in thousands):

Active Deferrals As of December 31, 2020 As of September 30, 2020 December 31, 2020 Change from

September 30, 2020 Count Amount Percentage of

Total Loans

and Leases(2) Count Amount Percentage of

Total Loans

and Leases(2) Count Amount Commercial Banking 21 $ 22,905 0.60 % 19 $ 23,027 0.61 % 2 $ (122 ) Consumer Loans 2 703 0.02 % 11 1,945 0.05 % (9 ) $ (1,242 ) Leasing 30 1,528 0.04 % 46 1,829 0.03 % (16 ) $ (301 ) Government Guaranteed Lending 262 75,444 1.97 % 3 1,141 0.05 % 259 $ 74,303 Total 315 $ 100,580 2.63 % 79 $ 27,942 0.74 % 236 72,638

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Net Interest Income

The following table presents net interest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Percentage Change from December 31, September 30, December 31, September 30, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 53,441 $ 51,036 $ 58,203 4.7 % (8.2 )% Interest on securities 6,252 7,070 7,212 (11.6 )% (13.3 )% Other interest and dividend income 232 128 500 82.4 % (53.5 )% Total interest and dividend income 59,925 58,234 65,915 2.9 % (9.1 )% INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 1,814 2,760 9,325 (34.3 )% (80.6 )% Other borrowings 480 465 1,989 3.3 % (75.9 )% Subordinated notes and debentures 1,611 1,485 687 8.5 % 134.6 % Total interest expense 3,905 4,710 12,001 (17.1 )% (67.5 )% Net interest income $ 56,020 $ 53,524 $ 53,914 4.7 % 3.9 %

The following table presents the average interest-earning assets and average interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Net interest income and margin are adjusted to reflect tax-exempt interest income on an equivalent before-tax basis using tax rates effective as of the end of the period:

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 (dollars in thousands) Average Balance(5) Interest Inc / Exp Average Yield / Rate Average Balance(5) Interest Inc / Exp Average Yield / Rate ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 39,500 $ 21 0.22 % $ 48,678 $ 25 0.20 % Loans and leases(1) 4,340,388 53,441 4.90 % 4,360,203 51,036 4.66 % Taxable securities 1,364,980 5,555 1.62 % 1,364,516 6,341 1.85 % Tax-exempt securities(2) 168,878 1,148 2.71 % 143,157 1,054 2.93 % Total interest-earning assets $ 5,913,746 $ 60,165 4.05 % $ 5,916,554 $ 58,456 3.93 % Allowance for loan and lease losses (63,891 ) (53,964 ) All other assets 550,766 538,700 TOTAL ASSETS $ 6,400,621 $ 6,401,290 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits Interest checking $ 578,520 $ 287 0.20 % $ 565,917 $ 226 0.16 % Money market accounts 1,152,012 444 0.15 % 1,202,016 634 0.21 % Savings 554,633 66 0.05 % 535,396 64 0.05 % Time deposits 802,409 1,017 0.50 % 870,227 1,836 0.84 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,087,574 1,814 0.23 % 3,173,556 2,760 0.35 % Other borrowings 577,309 480 0.33 % 538,237 465 0.34 % Subordinated notes and debentures 109,704 1,611 5.84 % 100,756 1,485 5.86 % Total borrowings 687,013 2,091 1.21 % 638,993 1,950 1.21 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,774,587 $ 3,905 0.41 % $ 3,812,549 $ 4,710 0.49 % Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 1,761,902 1,742,787 Other liabilities 58,539 54,843 Total stockholders’ equity 805,593 791,111 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 6,400,621 $ 6,401,290 Net interest spread(3) 3.64 % 3.44 % Net interest income, fully taxable equivalent $ 56,260 $ 53,746 Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent(2)(4) 3.78 % 3.61 % Tax-equivalent adjustment (240 ) 0.01 % (222 ) 0.01 % Net interest income $ 56,020 $ 53,524 Net interest margin(4) 3.77 % 3.60 % Net loan accretion impact on margin $ 2,304 0.16 % $ 3,911 0.26 %

(1) Loan and lease balances are net of deferred origination fees and costs and initial indirect costs. Non-accrual loans and leases are included in total loan and lease balances. (2) Interest income and rates include the effects of a tax equivalent adjustment to adjust tax exempt investment income on tax exempt investment securities to a fully taxable basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%. (3) Represents the average rate earned on interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Represents net interest income (annualized) divided by total average earning assets. (5) Average balances are average daily balances.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $56.0 million, an increase of $2.5 million, or 4.7%, from the third quarter of 2020.

The increase in net interest income was primarily due to:

An increase of $2.4 million in interest income on loans and leases, due to the recognition of net fee income related to PPP loan forgiveness; and

A decrease of $946,000 in interest expense on deposits, due to maturities of higher-rate time deposits and lower rates paid on money market accounts;

Partially offset by:

A decrease of $818,000 in interest income on securities, due to elevated prepayment speeds and runoff of higher yielding securities resulting in lower yields.

Tax-equivalent net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 3.78%, an increase of 17 basis points compared to 3.61% for the third quarter of 2020. Total net accretion income on acquired loans contributed 16 basis points to the net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 26 basis points for the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 10 basis points. PPP interest and net fees combined were $5.5 million, for the fourth quarter 2020 compared to $3.5 million for the third quarter 2020.

The average cost of total deposits was 0.15% for the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of seven basis points compared to the third quarter of 2020, mainly due to a lower average cost of time deposits and money market accounts, as well as a favorable change in deposit mix. Average non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased $19.1 million, while average time deposits decreased by $67.8 million. Average non-interest-bearing demand deposits were 36.3% of average total deposits for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 35.4% the third quarter of 2020.

Provision for Loan and Lease Losses

The provision for loan and lease losses was $10.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of $5.5 million compared to $15.7 million for the third quarter of 2020. The fourth quarter included allocations of $5.4 million for originated loans and leases, $1.4 million for acquired impaired loans, and $3.4 million for acquired non-impaired loans. The provision during the fourth quarter of 2020 included net specific impairments of $5.0 million primarily driven by the unguaranteed portion of government guaranteed loans.

Non-interest Income

The following table presents the components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Change from December 31, September 30, December 31, September 30, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 NON-INTEREST INCOME Fees and service charges on deposits $ 1,740 $ 1,603 $ 1,635 8.5 % 6.3 % Loan servicing revenue 2,645 2,936 2,834 (9.9 )% (6.7 )% Loan servicing asset revaluation (2,298 ) 1,122 (2,545 ) (304.7 )% (9.7 )% ATM and interchange fees 1,076 1,028 1,150 4.7 % (6.4 )% Net gains on sales of securities available-for-sale 2,889 1,037 — 178.7 % 100.0 % Change in fair value of equity securities, net 428 154 381 178.2 % 12.4 % Net gains on sales of loans 9,449 12,671 8,735 (25.4 )% 8.2 % Wealth management and trust income 710 693 704 2.5 % 0.9 % Other non-interest income 1,051 990 1,648 6.2 % (36.1 )% Total non-interest income $ 17,690 $ 22,234 $ 14,542 (20.4 )% 21.6 %

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $17.7 million, a decrease of $4.5 million, or 20.4%, compared to $22.2 million for the third quarter of 2020.

The decrease in total non-interest income was primarily due to:

A decrease of $3.2 million in net gains on sales of loans, mainly due to a decrease in volume of sales of government guaranteed loans and lower premiums received on loans sold;

A loan servicing asset revaluation charge of $2.3 million compared to an upward adjustment of $1.1 million in the prior quarter; and

Partially offset by:

An increase of $1.9 million in net gains on sales of securities available-for-sale resulting from increased volume of sales.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, we sold $108.1 million of U.S. government guaranteed loans compared to $121.2 million during the third quarter of 2020. The decrease in sales was driven by lower inventory of U.S. government guaranteed loans.

Non-interest Expense

The following table presents the components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Change from December 31, September 30, December 31, September 30, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits $ 22,559 $ 23,126 $ 24,228 (2.5 )% (6.9 )% Occupancy and equipment expense, net 6,854 5,220 5,241 31.3 % 30.8 % Loan and lease related expenses 1,324 2,053 2,648 (35.5 )% (50.2 )% Legal, audit and other professional fees 1,336 2,390 2,340 (44.1 )% (42.9 )% Data processing 2,748 2,661 2,678 3.3 % 2.6 % Net loss recognized on other real estate owned and other related expenses 495 349 122 42.1 % 306.4 % Other intangible assets amortization expense 1,892 1,947 2,002 (2.8 )% (5.5 )% Other non-interest expense 9,813 3,941 4,461 148.9 % 120.5 % Total non-interest expense $ 47,021 $ 41,687 $ 43,720 12.8 % 7.5 %

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $47.0 million, an increase of $5.3 million, or 12.8%, from $41.7 million for the third quarter of 2020.

The increase in total non-interest expense was primarily due to:

An increase of $5.9 million in other non-interest expense, mainly due to $4.0 million for impairment charges on assets held for sale and $2.8 million for branch consolidations; and

An increase of $1.6 million in occupancy and equipment expense, net, which includes $1.4 million of lease obligations related to branch consolidations;

Partially offset by:

A decrease of $1.1 million in legal, audit and other professional fees due to decreased legal expenses; and

A decrease of $729,000 in loan and lease related expenses due to decreases in the volume of, and broker fees on, U.S. Government guaranteed loan originations.

Our efficiency ratio was 61.22% for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 52.46% for the third quarter of 2020. Excluding impairment charges on assets held for sale, the Company's adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 55.77% for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with 52.42% for the third quarter of 2020.

INCOME TAXES

We recorded income tax expense of $4.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2020, an effective tax rate of 25.3%, reflecting a benefit from tax exempt income, compared to $5.3 million during the third quarter of 2020, an effective tax rate of 28.7%.

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

Total assets were $6.4 billion at December 31, 2020, a decrease of $105.9 million compared to $6.5 billion at September 30, 2020.

The current quarter decrease was primarily due to:

A decrease in securities of $61.6 million, principally a result of sales of mortgage backed securities during the quarter;

A decrease in loans held for sale of $41.1 million, due to the timing of government guaranteed loans sold during the previous quarter; and

A decrease in loans and leases of $34.0 million, due to $104.4 million decrease in the PPP portfolio offset by increases to new originations; Loans and leases excluding PPP increased $70.4 million during the quarter;



Partially offset by:

An increase in other assets of $59.2 million due to the timing of settlement of government guaranteed loans and securities sold during the quarter and not yet settled.

The following table shows our allocation of the originated, acquired impaired, and acquired non-impaired loans and leases at the dates indicated:

December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (dollars in thousands) Amount % of Total Amount % of Total Amount % of Total Originated loans and leases Commercial real estate $ 1,017,587 23.5 % $ 919,862 21.0 % $ 792,263 20.9 % Residential real estate 414,220 9.6 % 458,364 10.5 % 483,072 12.8 % Construction, land development, and other land 226,408 5.2 % 234,017 5.3 % 235,794 6.2 % Commercial and industrial 1,276,527 29.4 % 1,214,099 27.8 % 1,160,996 30.7 % Paycheck protection program 517,815 11.9 % 622,191 14.2 % — 0.0 % Installment and other 1,267 0.0 % 2,346 0.1 % 5,372 0.1 % Leasing financing receivables 214,636 4.9 % 185,700 4.2 % 158,155 4.2 % Total originated loans and leases $ 3,668,460 84.5 % $ 3,636,579 83.1 % $ 2,835,652 74.9 % Acquired impaired loans Commercial real estate $ 108,484 2.5 % $ 117,114 2.7 % $ 135,914 3.6 % Residential real estate 78,840 1.9 % 84,197 1.9 % 100,223 2.6 % Construction, land development, and other land 4,113 0.1 % 4,804 0.1 % 5,373 0.1 % Commercial and industrial 10,178 0.2 % 10,489 0.3 % 16,909 0.4 % Installment and other 202 0.0 % 214 0.0 % 249 0.1 % Total acquired impaired loans $ 201,817 4.7 % $ 216,818 5.0 % $ 258,668 6.8 % Acquired non-impaired loans and leases Commercial real estate $ 295,599 6.8 % $ 310,879 7.1 % $ 348,365 9.2 % Residential real estate 79,211 1.8 % 90,835 2.1 % 128,527 3.4 % Construction, land development, and other land 212 0.0 % 213 0.0 % 37,490 1.0 % Commercial and industrial 82,195 1.9 % 104,221 2.4 % 153,660 4.1 % Installment and other 536 0.0 % 583 0.0 % 944 0.0 % Leasing financing receivables 12,505 0.3 % 14,389 0.3 % 22,355 0.6 % Total acquired non-impaired loans and leases $ 470,258 10.8 % $ 521,120 11.9 % $ 691,341 18.3 % Total loans and leases $ 4,340,535 100.0 % $ 4,374,517 100.0 % $ 3,785,661 100.0 % Allowance for loan and lease losses (66,347 ) (61,258 ) (31,936 ) Total loans and leases, net of allowance for loan and lease losses $ 4,274,188 $ 4,313,259 $ 3,753,725

ASSET QUALITY

Non-Performing Assets

The following table sets forth the amounts of non-performing loans and leases (excluding acquired impaired), other real estate owned, and accruing troubled debt restructured loans at the dates indicated:

December 31, 2020 Change from (dollars in thousands) December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Non-performing assets: Non-accrual loans and leases $ 41,103 $ 43,196 $ 36,272 (4.8 )% 13.3 % Past due loans and leases 90 days or more and still accruing interest — — — — % — % Total non-performing loans and leases $ 41,103 $ 43,196 $ 36,272 (4.8 )% 13.3 % Other real estate owned 6,350 8,150 9,896 (22.1 )% (35.8 )% Total non-performing assets $ 47,453 $ 51,346 $ 46,168 (7.6 )% 2.8 % Accruing troubled debt restructured loans (1) $ 2,495 $ 2,293 $ 1,771 8.8 % 40.9 % Total non-performing loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases 0.95 % 0.99 % 0.96 % Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets 0.74 % 0.79 % 0.84 % Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of non-performing loans and leases 161.42 % 141.81 % 88.05 % Non-performing assets guaranteed by U.S. government: Non-accrual loans guaranteed $ 3,645 $ 3,749 $ 4,232 (2.8 )% (13.9 )% Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing interest guaranteed — — — — % — % Total non-performing loans guaranteed $ 3,645 $ 3,749 $ 4,232 (2.8 )% (13.9 )% Accruing troubled debt restructured loans guaranteed (1) $ — $ — $ — — % — % Total non-performing loans and leases not guaranteed as a percentage of total loans and leases 0.86 % 0.90 % 0.85 % Total non-performing assets not guaranteed as a percentage of total assets 0.69 % 0.73 % 0.76 %

(1) Accruing troubled debt restructured loans are not included in total non-performing loans and leases or in non-performing assets.

Variances in non-performing assets were:

Non-performing loans and leases were $41.1 million at December 31, 2020, a decrease of $2.1 million from $43.2 million at September 30, 2020; and

Other real estate owned was $6.4 million at December 31, 2020, a decrease of $1.8 million from $8.2 million at September 30, 2020 mainly due to sales.

U.S. government guaranteed balances of non-performing loans were $3.6 million at December 31, 2020 and $3.7 million at September 30, 2020.

Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses

The following table presents the balance and activity within the allowance for loan and lease losses for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 Allowance for loan and lease losses, beginning of period $ 61,258 $ 51,300 $ 31,585 Provision for loan and lease losses 10,236 15,740 4,387 Net charge-offs of loans and leases (5,147 ) (5,782 ) (4,036 ) Allowance for loan and lease losses, end of period $ 66,347 $ 61,258 $ 31,936 Allowance for loan and lease losses to period end total loans and leases held for investment 1.53 % 1.40 % 0.84 % Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans and leases outstanding during the period 0.47 % 0.53 % 0.42 % Provision for loan and lease losses to net charge-offs during the period 1.99 x 2.72 x 1.09 x

The allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases held for investment increased to 1.53% at December 31, 2020 compared to 1.40% at September 30, 2020. The allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases held for investment excluding PPP loans increased to 1.74% at December 31, 2020 from 1.63% at September 30, 2020.

In June 2016, the Financial Accounting Standards Board (“FASB”) issued new guidance on the recognition of credit losses, which replaces the incurred loss impairment methodology with a methodology that reflects expected credit losses. In November 2019, the FASB delayed the effective date of the standard for smaller reporting companies, which includes emerging growth companies. Assuming we remain an emerging growth company, the standard is effective for fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2022. We are in the process of implementation and determining the impact that this new authoritative guidance will have on our consolidated financial statements.

Net Charge-Offs

Net charge-offs during the fourth quarter of 2020 were $5.1 million, or 0.47% of average loans and leases, on an annualized basis, a decrease of $635,000 compared to $5.8 million, or 0.53% of average loans and leases, during the third quarter of 2020.

Net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2020 included $5.0 million in the unguaranteed portion of U.S. government guaranteed loans, while net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2020 included $4.1 million in the unguaranteed portion of U.S. government guaranteed loans.

Deposits and Other Liabilities

The following table presents the composition of deposits at the dates indicated:

December 31, 2020 Percentage Change from (dollars in thousands) December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,762,676 $ 1,718,682 $ 1,279,641 2.6 % 37.7 % Interest-bearing checking accounts 494,424 584,682 338,185 (15.4 )% 46.2 % Money market demand accounts 1,142,709 1,153,433 881,387 (0.9 )% 29.6 % Other savings 564,700 542,741 475,839 4.0 % 18.7 % Time deposits (below $250,000) 600,810 622,328 916,723 (3.5 )% (34.5 )% Time deposits ($250,000 and above) 186,712 188,379 255,802 (0.9 )% (27.0 )% Total deposits $ 4,752,031 $ 4,810,245 $ 4,147,577 (1.2 )% 14.6 %

Total deposits were $4.8 billion at December 31, 2020, a decrease of $58.2 million, or 1.2%, compared to September 30, 2020. Non-interest-bearing deposits were 37.1% and 35.7% of total deposits at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively.

The decrease in the current quarter was primarily due to:

A decrease in interest-bearing checking accounts of $90.3 million, mostly due to seasonal decreases in public funds; and

A decrease in time deposits of $23.2 million, principally driven by decreases in personal certificates;

Partially offset by:

An increase in non-interest-bearing deposits of $44.0 million, mostly due to increases in business deposits.

Total borrowings and other liabilities were $833.2 million at December 31, 2020, a decrease of $58.4 million from $891.6 million at September 30, 2020, primarily driven by a $77.7 million decrease in the Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility resulting from forgiveness of loans.

Stockholders’ Equity

Total stockholders’ equity was $805.5 million at December 31, 2020, an increase of $10.8 million from $794.7 million at September 30, 2020. The increase was primarily due to net income generated during the quarter less dividends declared.

The following table presents the actual regulatory capital dollar amounts and ratios of the Company and Byline Bank as of December 31, 2020:

Actual Minimum Capital Required Required to be Considered Well Capitalized December 31, 2020 Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Total capital to risk weighted assets: Company $ 774,522 16.18 % $ 383,069 8.00 % N/A N/A Bank 675,977 14.16 % 381,775 8.00 % $ 477,219 10.00 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets: Company $ 639,564 13.36 % $ 287,302 6.00 % N/A N/A Bank 616,219 12.91 % 286,331 6.00 % $ 381,775 8.00 % Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) to risk weighted assets: Company $ 584,126 12.20 % $ 215,476 4.50 % N/A N/A Bank 616,219 12.91 % 214,748 4.50 % $ 310,192 6.50 % Tier 1 capital to average assets: Company $ 639,564 11.12 % $ 230,056 4.00 % N/A N/A Bank 616,219 10.72 % 229,870 4.00 % $ 287,337 5.00 %

Capital ratios for the period presented are based on the Basel III regulatory capital framework as applied to our current business and operations, and are subject to, among other things, completion and filing of our regulatory reports and ongoing regulatory review and implementation guidance.

On December 10, 2020, the Company announced that its Board of Directors approved a new stock repurchase program authorizing the purchase of up to an aggregate of 1,250,000 shares of the Company’s outstanding common stock over a two year period ending December 31, 2022.

About Byline Bancorp, Inc.

Headquartered in Chicago, Byline Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Byline Bank, a full service commercial bank serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors, and consumers. Byline Bank has approximately $6.4 billion in assets and operates more than 40 full service branch locations throughout the Chicago and Milwaukee metropolitan areas. Byline Bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking products and services including small ticket equipment leasing solutions and is one of the top five Small Business Administration lenders in the United States.

BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (unaudited) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 41,432 $ 47,433 $ 51,818 $ 45,233 $ 48,228 Interest bearing deposits with other banks 41,988 53,645 88,113 74,386 32,509 Cash and cash equivalents 83,420 101,078 139,931 119,619 80,737 Equity and other securities, at fair value 8,764 8,335 8,181 7,413 8,031 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 1,447,230 1,509,211 1,426,871 1,299,483 1,186,292 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 4,395 4,400 4,404 4,408 4,412 Restricted stock, at cost 10,507 9,652 6,232 24,197 22,127 Loans held for sale 7,924 49,049 3,031 13,299 11,732 Loans and leases: Loans and leases 4,340,535 4,374,517 4,391,122 3,860,259 3,785,661 Allowance for loan and lease losses (66,347 ) (61,258 ) (51,300 ) (41,840 ) (31,936 ) Net loans and leases 4,274,188 4,313,259 4,339,822 3,818,419 3,753,725 Servicing assets, at fair value 22,042 21,267 18,351 17,800 19,471 Premises and equipment, net 86,728 94,638 95,546 96,446 96,140 Other real estate owned, net 6,350 8,150 8,652 9,273 9,896 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 172,631 174,523 176,470 178,362 180,255 Bank-owned life insurance 10,009 9,952 9,896 9,898 9,750 Deferred tax assets, net 40,181 35,945 37,082 33,845 38,315 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 216,283 157,054 119,049 102,292 100,926 Total assets $ 6,390,652 $ 6,496,513 $ 6,393,518 $ 5,734,754 $ 5,521,809 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,762,676 $ 1,718,682 $ 1,768,675 $ 1,290,896 $ 1,279,641 Interest-bearing deposits 2,989,355 3,091,563 3,189,670 2,947,940 2,867,936 Total deposits 4,752,031 4,810,245 4,958,345 4,238,836 4,147,577 Other borrowings 647,901 710,560 510,414 640,647 539,638 Subordinated notes, net 73,342 73,299 48,777 — — Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts, net 36,451 36,331 36,206 37,462 37,334 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 75,463 71,382 58,841 55,142 47,145 Total liabilities 5,585,188 5,701,817 5,612,583 4,972,087 4,771,694 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock 10,438 10,438 10,438 10,438 10,438 Common stock 384 383 381 380 379 Additional paid-in capital 587,165 586,057 583,307 582,517 580,965 Retained earnings 191,098 180,162 168,444 160,652 159,033 Treasury stock (1,668 ) (1,668 ) (1,668 ) (1,668 ) — Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 18,047 19,324 20,033 10,348 (700 ) Total stockholders’ equity 805,464 794,696 780,935 762,667 750,115 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 6,390,652 $ 6,496,513 $ 6,393,518 $ 5,734,754 $ 5,521,809

BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 53,441 $ 51,036 $ 50,153 $ 54,158 $ 58,203 $ 208,788 $ 235,501 Interest on securities 6,252 7,070 7,530 8,016 7,212 28,868 27,019 Other interest and dividend income 232 128 222 992 500 1,574 2,294 Total interest and dividend income 59,925 58,234 57,905 63,166 65,915 239,230 264,814 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 1,814 2,760 4,246 7,804 9,325 16,624 36,325 Other borrowings 480 465 476 1,897 1,989 3,318 9,255 Subordinated notes and debentures 1,611 1,485 574 640 687 4,310 2,949 Total interest expense 3,905 4,710 5,296 10,341 12,001 24,252 48,529 Net interest income 56,020 53,524 52,609 52,825 53,914 214,978 216,285 PROVISION FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES 10,236 15,740 15,518 14,455 4,387 55,949 20,708 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 45,784 37,784 37,091 38,370 49,527 159,029 195,577 NON-INTEREST INCOME Fees and service charges on deposits 1,740 1,603 1,455 1,673 1,635 6,471 6,458 Loan servicing revenue 2,645 2,936 2,980 2,758 2,834 11,319 10,695 Loan servicing asset revaluation (2,298 ) 1,122 (711 ) (3,064 ) (2,545 ) (4,951 ) (6,639 ) ATM and interchange fees 1,076 1,028 845 1,216 1,150 4,165 3,785 Net gains on sales of securities available-for-sale 2,889 1,037 — 1,375 — 5,301 1,151 Change in fair value of equity securities, net 428 154 766 (619 ) 381 729 1,416 Net gains on sales of loans 9,449 12,671 6,456 4,773 8,735 33,349 31,845 Wealth management and trust income 710 693 608 669 704 2,680 2,578 Other non-interest income 1,051 990 430 526 1,648 2,997 4,259 Total non-interest income 17,690 22,234 12,829 9,307 14,542 62,060 55,548 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 22,559 23,126 19,405 24,666 24,228 89,756 95,309 Occupancy and equipment expense, net 6,854 5,220 5,359 5,524 5,241 22,957 19,771 Loan and lease related expenses 1,324 2,053 1,260 1,318 2,648 5,955 8,015 Legal, audit, and other professional fees 1,336 2,390 2,078 2,334 2,340 8,138 11,453 Data processing 2,748 2,661 2,826 2,665 2,678 10,900 13,733 Net loss recognized on other real estate owned and other related expenses 495 349 456 519 122 1,819 665 Other intangible assets amortization expense 1,892 1,947 1,892 1,893 2,002 7,624 7,737 Other non-interest expense 9,813 3,941 3,777 4,742 4,461 22,273 17,147 Total non-interest expense 47,021 41,687 37,053 43,661 43,720 169,422 173,830 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 16,453 18,331 12,867 4,016 20,349 51,667 77,295 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 4,162 5,260 3,728 1,050 4,497 14,200 20,293 NET INCOME 12,291 13,071 9,139 2,966 15,852 37,467 57,002 Dividends on preferred shares 196 196 195 196 196 783 783 INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 12,095 $ 12,875 $ 8,944 $ 2,770 $ 15,656 $ 36,684 $ 56,219 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE Basic $ 0.32 $ 0.34 $ 0.24 $ 0.07 $ 0.41 $ 0.96 $ 1.51 Diluted $ 0.31 $ 0.34 $ 0.24 $ 0.07 $ 0.41 $ 0.96 $ 1.48