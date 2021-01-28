Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020

Including income from discontinued operations related to the insurance business, income applicable to common stockholders was $116.4 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $49.3 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, and $447.8 million, or $5.01 per diluted share, for full year 2020, compared to $225.3 million, or $2.44 per diluted share, for full year 2019.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) (“Hilltop”) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020. Hilltop produced income from continuing operations to common stockholders of $112.7 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $43.7 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. Income from continuing operations to common stockholders for the full year 2020 was $409.4 million, or $4.58 per diluted share, compared to $211.3 million, or $2.29 per diluted share, for the full year 2019. Hilltop’s financial results from continuing operations for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 reflect a significant increase in mortgage origination segment net gains from sale of loans and other mortgage production income.

Hilltop also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per common share, a 33% increase from the prior quarter, payable on February 26, 2021, to all common stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 15, 2021.

Additionally, during 2020, Hilltop paid $208.7 million to repurchase approximately 8.78 million shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $23.76 pursuant to the 2020 stock repurchase program, and inclusive of the tender offer completed in November 2020. These shares were returned to the pool of authorized but unissued shares of common stock. The previously authorized stock repurchase program was active through April 2020 when, in light of the uncertain outlook for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hilltop Board of Directors suspended the stock repurchase program. Based on Hilltop’s expected ability to maintain strong capital and liquidity to meet the needs of its customers and communities during this exceptional period of economic uncertainty, and given that the previously noted stock repurchase program expired in January 2021, the Hilltop Board of Directors authorized, subject to regulatory review, a new stock repurchase program through January 2022, under which Hilltop may repurchase, in the aggregate, up to $75.0 million of its outstanding common stock.

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted financial markets and overall economic conditions, and is expected to continue to have implications on our business and operations. The extent of the impact of COVID-19 on our operational and financial performance for 2021 is dependent on certain developments, including, among others, the broader adverse implications of COVID-19 on our customers and clients, potential further disruption and deterioration in the financial services industry, including the mortgage servicing and commercial paper markets, and additional, or extended, federal, state and local government orders and regulations that might be imposed in response to the pandemic, all of which are uncertain.

Jeremy B. Ford, President and CEO of Hilltop, said, “Hilltop’s strong fourth quarter caps off a remarkable, yet unprecedented year. 2020 was a record-breaking year for our company, as PrimeLending funded a record 84 thousand residential mortgage loans, HilltopSecurities generated record net revenue of over $530 million, and Hilltop produced record consolidated earnings. While the pandemic created unique challenges, I could not be prouder of our teammates across the franchise and how they responded to take care of our clients and the communities we serve. Notably, our team at PlainsCapital Bank originated approximately 2,800 PPP loans and deferred loan payments for their commercial and consumer clients that were most impacted by the pandemic.

“Although the pandemic caused Hilltop to change the way we work, it did not deter our team from making progress on large and complex initiatives. By leveraging shared services, the coordinated efforts of our technology, properties management and human resources groups enabled us to effectively transition to a work-from-home model for a majority of our employees since last March. Further, we completed the implementation of our new mortgage loan origination system at PrimeLending and the core operating system at HilltopSecurities, both of which are foundational for the future growth in these businesses.

“As we embark upon 2021, we believe Hilltop is well positioned with established businesses, synchronized leadership and robust capital. We also believe our dividend increase and share repurchase authorization demonstrate the strength and momentum of our franchise.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights for Hilltop:

For the fourth quarter of 2020, net gains from sale of loans and other mortgage production income and mortgage loan origination fees within our mortgage origination segment was $297.6 million, compared to $157.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, an 88.9% increase; Mortgage loan origination production volume was $6.8 billion during the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $4.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The reversal of credit losses was $3.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2020; The reversal of credit losses during the fourth quarter of 2020 primarily reflected improvements in Bank loan portfolio macroeconomic factor assumptions and qualitative factors from the prior quarter, partially offset by the identified changes in the loan portfolio composition and credit quality.

Hilltop’s consolidated annualized return on average assets and return on average equity for the fourth quarter of 2020 were 2.83% and 20.56%, respectively, compared to 1.40% and 9.43%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2019;

Hilltop’s book value per common share increased to $28.28 at December 31, 2020, compared to $26.72 at September 30, 2020;

Hilltop’s total assets were $16.9 billion at both December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020;

Loans 1 , net of allowance for credit losses, were $7.1 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to $7.3 billion September 30, 2020; Includes supporting our impacted banking clients through funding of over 2,800 loans through the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, with a remaining balance of approximately $487 million as of December 31, 2020, compared to approximately $671 million as of September 30, 2020.

, net of allowance for credit losses, were $7.1 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to $7.3 billion September 30, 2020; Non-performing loans were $79.9 million, or 0.76% of total loans, at December 31, 2020, compared to $84.0 million, or 0.80% of total loans, at September 30, 2020;

During the fourth quarter of 2020, we further supported our impacted banking clients through the approval of COVID-19 related loan modifications, resulting in active deferrals that have not reached the end of their deferral period of approximately $240 million as of December 31, 2020; As of September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, active COVID-19 related loan modifications totaled approximately $291 million and $968 million, respectively; During the third and fourth quarters of 2020, COVID-19 related loan modifications of approximately $714 million have made at least one payment pursuant to agreed-upon contractual terms; The extent of these loans progressing into non-performing loans during future periods is uncertain.

Loans held for sale increased by 9.4% from September 30, 2020 to $2.8 billion at December 31, 2020;

Total deposits were $11.2 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to $11.3 billion at September 30, 2020;

Hilltop maintained strong capital levels with a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 2 of 12.64% and a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 18.97% at December 31, 2020; Capital ratios reflect Hilltop’s decision to elect the transition option as issued by the federal banking regulatory agencies in March 2020 that permits banking institutions to mitigate the estimated cumulative regulatory capital effects from CECL over a five-year transitionary period.

of 12.64% and a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 18.97% at December 31, 2020; Hilltop’s consolidated net interest margin 3 increased to 2.71% for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 2.56% in the third quarter of 2020;

increased to 2.71% for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 2.56% in the third quarter of 2020; For the fourth quarter of 2020, noninterest income from continuing operations was $447.9 million, compared to $263.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, a 69.9% increase;

For the fourth quarter of 2020, noninterest expense from continuing operations was $402.3 million, compared to $307.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, a 30.7% increase; and

Hilltop’s effective tax rate from continuing operations was 25.1% during the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 22.8% during the same period in 2019.

________________________________________ Note: “Consolidated” refers to our consolidated financial position and consolidated results of operations, including discontinued operations and assets and liabilities of discontinued operations. 1 “Loans” reflect loans held for investment excluding broker-dealer margin loans, net of allowance for credit losses, of $436.8 million and $502.1 million at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively. 2 Based on the end of period Tier 1 capital divided by total average assets during the quarter, excluding goodwill and intangible assets. 3 Net interest margin is defined as net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Discontinued Operations

On June 30, 2020, Hilltop completed the sale of National Lloyds Corporation, or NLC, which comprised the operations of its former insurance segment, for cash proceeds of $154.1 million. Insurance segment results and its assets and liabilities have been presented as discontinued operations. Included within discontinued operations of corporate for the fourth quarter of 2020 is the recognition of a pre-tax post-closing adjustment gain of $3.7 million related to the finalization of the June 30, 2020 closing balance sheet, resulting in an aggregate gain on sale of NLC of $36.8 million, net of transaction costs. The resulting book gain from this sale transaction was not recognized for tax purposes pursuant to the rules promulgated under the Internal Revenue Code.

Consolidated Financial and Other Information

Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (in 000's) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Cash and due from banks $ 1,062,560 $ 1,277,865 $ 1,655,492 $ 524,370 $ 433,626 Federal funds sold 386 420 385 401 394 Assets segregated for regulatory purposes 290,357 221,621 194,626 178,805 157,436 Securities purchased under agreements to resell 80,319 90,103 161,457 23,356 59,031 Securities: Trading, at fair value 694,255 667,751 648,037 393,581 689,576 Available for sale, at fair value, net 1,462,205 1,310,240 1,091,348 972,318 911,493 Held to maturity, at amortized cost, net 311,944 323,299 343,198 355,110 386,326 Equity, at fair value 140 117 122 107 166 2,468,544 2,301,407 2,082,705 1,721,116 1,987,561 Loans held for sale 2,788,386 2,547,975 2,592,307 2,433,407 2,106,361 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 7,693,141 7,945,560 7,849,904 7,345,250 7,381,400 Allowance for credit losses (149,044 ) (155,214 ) (156,383 ) (106,739 ) (61,136 ) Loans held for investment, net 7,544,097 7,790,346 7,693,521 7,238,511 7,320,264 Broker-dealer and clearing organization receivables 1,404,727 1,363,478 1,222,627 1,838,789 1,780,280 Premises and equipment, net 211,595 208,078 210,975 215,261 210,375 Operating lease right-of-use assets 105,757 109,354 119,954 113,395 114,320 Mortgage servicing assets 143,742 127,712 81,264 30,299 55,504 Other assets 555,983 607,932 627,982 846,316 404,754 Goodwill 267,447 267,447 267,447 267,447 267,447 Other intangible assets, net 20,364 21,814 23,374 25,019 26,666 Assets of discontinued operations — — — 249,758 248,429 Total assets $ 16,944,264 $ 16,935,552 $ 16,934,116 $ 15,706,250 $ 15,172,448 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 3,612,384 $ 3,557,603 $ 3,467,500 $ 2,865,192 $ 2,769,556 Interest-bearing 7,629,935 7,704,312 8,182,098 7,082,297 6,262,658 Total deposits 11,242,319 11,261,915 11,649,598 9,947,489 9,032,214 Broker-dealer and clearing organization payables 1,368,373 1,310,835 1,158,628 1,259,181 1,605,518 Short-term borrowings 695,798 780,109 720,164 1,329,948 1,424,010 Securities sold, not yet purchased, at fair value 79,789 56,023 55,340 22,768 43,817 Notes payable 381,987 396,006 450,158 244,042 256,269 Operating lease liabilities 125,450 122,402 131,411 124,123 125,619 Junior subordinated debentures 67,012 67,012 67,012 67,012 67,012 Other liabilities 632,889 502,517 409,672 408,224 348,519 Liabilities of discontinued operations — — — 139,730 140,674 Total liabilities 14,593,617 14,496,819 14,641,983 13,542,517 13,043,652 Common stock 822 902 902 901 906 Additional paid-in capital 1,317,929 1,443,588 1,439,686 1,437,301 1,445,233 Accumulated other comprehensive income 17,763 23,790 23,813 20,939 11,419 Retained earnings 986,792 942,461 797,331 676,946 644,860 Deferred compensation employee stock trust, net 771 774 778 774 776 Employee stock trust (138 ) (143 ) (150 ) (150 ) (155 ) Total Hilltop stockholders' equity 2,323,939 2,411,372 2,262,360 2,136,711 2,103,039 Noncontrolling interests 26,708 27,361 29,773 27,022 25,757 Total stockholders' equity 2,350,647 2,438,733 2,292,133 2,163,733 2,128,796 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 16,944,264 $ 16,935,552 $ 16,934,116 $ 15,706,250 $ 15,172,448

Three Months Ended Year Ended Consolidated Income Statements December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (in 000's, except per share data) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 109,328 $ 104,955 $ 115,696 $ 433,311 $ 460,471 Securities borrowed 14,445 10,705 16,196 51,360 69,582 Securities: Taxable 9,845 11,035 15,174 48,273 58,493 Tax-exempt 1,862 1,687 1,572 6,698 6,159 Other 1,381 1,446 3,180 6,853 15,991 Total interest income 136,861 129,828 151,818 546,495 610,696 Interest expense: Deposits 9,269 10,700 17,480 47,040 71,509 Securities loaned 12,014 8,729 13,989 42,816 60,086 Short-term borrowings 2,154 2,346 6,244 11,611 26,778 Notes payable 4,807 4,904 2,337 15,897 8,948 Junior subordinated debentures 609 608 909 2,772 3,851 Other 636 641 99 2,193 545 Total interest expense 29,489 27,928 41,058 122,329 171,717 Net interest income 107,372 101,900 110,760 424,166 438,979 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses (3,482 ) (602 ) 6,880 96,491 7,206 Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 110,854 102,502 103,880 327,675 431,773 Noninterest income: Net gains from sale of loans and other mortgage production income 247,360 307,896 120,573 1,001,059 504,935 Mortgage loan origination fees 50,193 47,681 36,939 171,769 130,003 Securities commissions and fees 35,921 32,496 33,205 142,720 137,742 Investment and securities advisory fees and commissions 42,161 36,866 32,083 131,327 103,787 Other 72,296 77,772 40,846 243,605 186,350 Total noninterest income 447,931 502,711 263,646 1,690,480 1,062,817 Noninterest expense: Employees' compensation and benefits 291,489 294,907 212,498 1,059,645 844,602 Occupancy and equipment, net 27,596 26,124 30,617 99,416 113,336 Professional services 21,927 17,522 17,211 69,984 60,565 Other 61,336 60,792 47,542 224,758 193,386 Total noninterest expense 402,348 399,345 307,868 1,453,803 1,211,889 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 156,437 205,868 59,658 564,352 282,701 Income tax expense 39,295 46,820 13,579 133,071 63,714 Income from continuing operations 117,142 159,048 46,079 431,281 218,987 Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 3,734 736 5,623 38,396 13,990 Net income 120,876 159,784 51,702 469,677 232,977 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 4,431 6,505 2,426 21,841 7,686 Income attributable to Hilltop $ 116,445 $ 153,279 $ 49,276 $ 447,836 $ 225,291 Earnings per common share: Basic: Earnings from continuing operations $ 1.31 $ 1.69 $ 0.48 $ 4.59 $ 2.29 Earnings from discontinued operations 0.04 0.01 0.06 0.43 0.15 $ 1.35 $ 1.70 $ 0.54 $ 5.02 $ 2.44 Diluted: Earnings from continuing operations $ 1.30 $ 1.69 $ 0.48 $ 4.58 $ 2.29 Earnings from discontinued operations 0.05 0.01 0.06 0.43 0.15 $ 1.35 $ 1.70 $ 0.54 $ 5.01 $ 2.44 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.08 $ 0.36 $ 0.32 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 86,269 90,200 90,606 89,280 92,345 Diluted 86,420 90,200 90,711 89,304 92,394

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Segment Results Mortgage All Other and Continuing (in 000's) Banking Broker-Dealer Origination Corporate Eliminations Operations Net interest income (expense) $ 106,431 $ 8,907 $ (6,842 ) $ (4,710 ) $ 3,586 $ 107,372 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses (3,549 ) 67 — — — (3,482 ) Noninterest income 12,130 141,163 297,523 630 (3,515 ) 447,931 Noninterest expense 62,878 115,719 206,695 17,299 (243 ) 402,348 Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes $ 59,232 $ 34,284 $ 83,986 $ (21,379 ) $ 314 $ 156,437

Year Ended December 31, 2020 Segment Results Mortgage All Other and Continuing (in 000's) Banking Broker-Dealer Origination Corporate Eliminations Operations Net interest income (expense) $ 390,871 $ 39,912 $ (10,489 ) $ (14,192 ) $ 18,064 $ 424,166 Provision for credit losses 96,326 165 — — — 96,491 Noninterest income 41,376 491,355 1,172,450 3,945 (18,646 ) 1,690,480 Noninterest expense 232,447 415,463 753,917 53,040 (1,064 ) 1,453,803 Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes $ 103,474 $ 115,639 $ 408,044 $ (63,287 ) $ 482 $ 564,352

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, Selected Financial Data 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Hilltop Consolidated (1): Return on average stockholders' equity 20.56% 25.94% 9.43% 20.03% 11.18% Return on average assets 2.83% 3.71% 1.40% 2.88% 1.66% Net interest margin (2) 2.71% 2.56% 3.30% 2.85% 3.48% Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) (3): As reported 2.72% 2.57% 3.31% 2.85% 3.48% Impact of purchase accounting 15 bps 10 bps 19 bps 14 bps 25 bps Book value per common share ($) 28.28 26.72 23.20 28.28 23.20 Shares outstanding, end of period (000's) 82,185 90,238 90,641 82,185 90,641 Dividend payout ratio (4) 6.67% 5.30% 14.71% 7.18% 13.12% Banking Segment: Net interest margin (2) 3.37% 3.03% 3.77% 3.31% 4.00% Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) (3): As reported 3.38% 3.03% 3.78% 3.31% 4.01% Impact of purchase accounting 20 bps 13 bps 25 bps 18 bps 33 bps Accretion of discount on loans ($000's) 5,629 3,346 5,698 18,831 28,745 Net charge-offs ($000's) 2,688 567 1,348 21,145 5,556 Return on average assets 1.37% 1.14% 1.17% 0.63% 1.36% Fee income ratio 10.2% 9.2% 10.8% 9.6% 9.9% Efficiency ratio 53.0% 52.7% 54.9% 53.8% 55.0% Employees' compensation and benefits ($000's) 34,007 29,808 31,455 127,745 127,985 Broker-Dealer Segment: Net revenue ($000's) (5) 150,070 149,190 113,128 531,267 455,719 Employees' compensation and benefits ($000's) 87,469 88,063 64,301 311,778 267,663 Variable compensation expense ($000's) 60,295 60,774 39,505 205,464 163,840 Compensation as a % of net revenue 58.3% 59.0% 56.8% 58.7% 58.7% Pre-tax margin (6) 22.8% 23.7% 21.4% 21.8% 19.7% Mortgage Origination Segment: Mortgage loan originations - volume ($000's): Home purchases 3,683,564 4,183,560 2,958,176 13,413,545 11,718,772 Refinancings 3,114,630 2,266,793 1,442,329 9,556,649 3,860,665 Total mortgage loan originations - volume 6,798,194 6,450,353 4,400,505 22,970,194 15,579,437 Mortgage loan sales - volume ($000's) 6,571,234 6,521,773 4,226,425 22,514,170 14,591,727 Net gains from mortgage loan sales (basis points): As reported 448 440 304 406 324 Impact of sales to banking segment (3 ) (1 ) (8 ) (3 ) (3 ) Mortgage servicing rights asset ($000's) (7) 143,742 127,712 55,504 143,742 55,504 Employees' compensation and benefits ($000's) 163,822 161,738 109,753 586,713 419,135 Variable compensation expense ($000's) 116,736 116,275 67,224 405,116 252,956

________________________________________ (1) Ratios and financial data presented on a consolidated basis and includes discontinued operations and those assets and liabilities of discontinued operations. (2) Net interest margin is defined as net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (3) Net interest margin (taxable equivalent), a non-GAAP measure, is defined as taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent adjustments are based on the applicable 21% federal income tax rate for all periods presented. The interest income earned on certain earning assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments. To provide more meaningful comparisons of net interest margins for all earning assets, we use net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis in calculating net interest margin by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable investments. The taxable equivalent adjustments to interest income for Hilltop (consolidated) were $0.3 million, $0.3 million, $0.1 million, $1.2 million, and $0.6 million, respectively, for the periods presented and for the banking segment were $0.2 million, $0.2 million, $0.1 million, $0.8 million, and $0.6 million, respectively, for the periods presented. (4) Dividend payout ratio is defined as cash dividends declared per common share divided by basic earnings per common share. (5) Net revenue is defined as the sum of total broker-dealer net interest income plus total broker-dealer noninterest income. (6) Pre-tax margin is defined as income before income taxes divided by net revenue. (7) Reported on a consolidated basis and therefore does not include mortgage servicing rights assets related to loans serviced for the banking segment, which are eliminated in consolidation.

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Capital Ratios 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Tier 1 capital (to average assets): PlainsCapital 10.44% 10.19% 10.37% 12.06% 11.61% Hilltop 12.64% 13.03% 12.60% 13.03% 12.71% Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets): PlainsCapital 14.40% 14.64% 14.03% 13.33% 13.45% Hilltop 18.97% 19.85% 18.46% 15.96% 16.70% Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets): PlainsCapital 14.40% 14.64% 14.03% 13.33% 13.45% Hilltop 19.57% 20.46% 19.06% 16.38% 17.13% Total capital (to risk-weighted assets): PlainsCapital 15.27% 15.49% 14.88% 14.26% 14.13% Hilltop 22.34% 23.22% 21.82% 17.00% 17.55%

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Non-Performing Assets Portfolio Data 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis ($000's) (1): Commercial real estate 11,133 14,079 13,743 23,352 7,308 Commercial and industrial 34,049 38,708 32,259 47,121 15,262 Construction and land development 507 528 1,404 1,402 1,316 1-4 family residential 32,263 28,707 20,552 15,237 12,204 Consumer 28 53 308 310 26 Broker-dealer — — — — — 77,980 82,075 68,266 87,422 36,116 Troubled debt restructurings included in accruing loans held for investment ($000's) 1,954 1,919 2,025 2,286 2,173 Non-performing loans ($000's) 79,934 83,994 70,291 89,708 38,289 Non-performing loans as a % of total loans (2) 0.76% 0.80% 0.67% 0.92% 0.40% Other real estate owned ($000's) 21,289 25,387 26,602 15,429 18,202 Other repossessed assets ($000's) 101 239 315 315 — Non-performing assets ($000's) (2) 101,324 109,620 97,208 105,452 56,491 Non-performing assets as a % of total assets (2) 0.60% 0.65% 0.57% 0.67% 0.37% Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing ($000's) 243,631 187,105 124,682 101,300 102,707

________________________________________ (1) Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis do not include COVID-19 related loan modifications. The Bank’s COVID-19 payment deferral programs allow for a deferral of principal and/or interest payments with such deferred principal payments due and payable on maturity date of the existing loan. During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Bank’s actions included approval of COVID-19 related loan modifications, resulting in active loan modifications of approximately $240 million as of December 31, 2020, down from approximately $291 million and $968 million as of September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively. The extent to which these measures will impact the Bank is uncertain, and any progression of loans, whether receiving COVID-19 payment deferrals or not, into non-accrual status, during future periods is uncertain and will depend on future developments that cannot be predicted. (2) Noted balances and percentages during all prior periods reflect reclassifications to conform to current period presentation.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Average Interest Annualized Average Interest Annualized Outstanding Earned or Yield or Outstanding Earned or Yield or Net Interest Margin (Taxable Equivalent) Details (1) Balance Paid Rate Balance Paid Rate Assets Interest-earning assets Loans held for sale $ 2,760,798 $ 18,692 2.71 % $ 1,914,703 $ 19,124 4.00 % Loans held for investment, gross (2) 7,732,754 90,636 4.62 % 7,258,086 96,572 5.24 % Investment securities - taxable 2,132,863 9,823 1.84 % 1,871,993 16,011 3.42 % Investment securities - non-taxable (3) 258,644 2,188 3.38 % 244,378 1,763 2.89 % Federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreements to resell 85,716 — 0.00 % 68,278 228 1.32 % Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 1,200,635 487 0.16 % 325,984 1,408 1.71 % Securities borrowed 1,501,389 14,445 3.76 % 1,589,465 16,196 3.99 % Other 49,648 913 7.31 % 87,188 1,654 7.55 % Interest-earning assets, gross (3) 15,722,447 137,184 3.45 % 13,360,075 152,956 4.52 % Allowance for credit losses (155,142 ) (56,124 ) Interest-earning assets, net 15,567,305 13,303,951 Noninterest-earning assets 1,420,479 1,367,068 Total assets $ 16,987,784 $ 14,671,019 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing deposits $ 7,523,955 $ 9,269 0.49 % $ 6,100,621 $ 17,480 1.14 % Securities loaned 1,398,943 12,014 3.42 % 1,487,288 13,989 3.73 % Notes payable and other borrowings 1,150,439 8,206 2.84 % 1,526,567 10,021 2.59 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,073,337 29,489 1.17 % 9,114,476 41,490 1.80 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,669,230 2,789,662 Other liabilities 965,150 669,798 Total liabilities 14,707,717 12,573,936 Stockholders’ equity 2,252,989 2,072,865 Noncontrolling interest 27,078 24,218 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 16,987,784 $ 14,671,019 Net interest income (3) $ 107,695 $ 111,466 Net interest spread (3) 2.28 % 2.72 % Net interest margin (3) 2.72 % 3.31 %

Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Average Interest Annualized Average Interest Annualized Outstanding Earned or Yield or Outstanding Earned or Yield or Net Interest Margin (Taxable Equivalent) Details (1) Balance Paid Rate Balance Paid Rate Assets Interest-earning assets Loans held for sale $ 2,306,203 $ 74,467 3.23 % $ 1,501,154 $ 64,830 4.32 % Loans held for investment, gross (2) 7,618,723 358,844 4.71 % 7,088,208 395,641 5.58 % Investment securities - taxable 1,897,859 49,936 2.63 % 1,803,622 61,983 3.44 % Investment securities - non-taxable (3) 231,824 7,918 3.42 % 233,713 6,803 2.91 % Federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreements to resell 90,961 138 0.15 % 63,598 1,236 1.94 % Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 1,257,902 3,165 0.25 % 371,312 8,469 2.28 % Securities borrowed 1,435,572 51,360 3.58 % 1,550,322 69,582 4.49 % Other 59,412 3,687 6.21 % 75,298 6,869 9.12 % Interest-earning assets, gross (3) 14,898,456 549,515 3.69 % 12,687,227 615,413 4.85 % Allowance for credit losses (122,148 ) (57,690 ) Interest-earning assets, net 14,776,308 12,629,537 Noninterest-earning assets 1,537,269 1,397,420 Total assets $ 16,313,577 $ 14,026,957 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing deposits $ 7,397,121 $ 47,040 0.64 % $ 5,916,491 $ 71,509 1.21 % Securities loaned 1,336,873 42,817 3.20 % 1,423,847 60,086 4.22 % Notes payable and other borrowings 1,222,044 33,249 2.72 % 1,398,559 41,928 3.00 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,956,038 123,106 1.24 % 8,738,897 173,523 1.99 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,304,475 2,635,924 Other liabilities 791,002 614,164 Total liabilities 14,051,515 11,988,985 Stockholders’ equity 2,235,690 2,014,535 Noncontrolling interest 26,372 23,437 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 16,313,577 $ 14,026,957 Net interest income (3) $ 426,409 $ 441,890 Net interest spread (3) 2.45 % 2.86 % Net interest margin (3) 2.85 % 3.48 %

________________________________________ (1) Information presented on a consolidated basis and includes discontinued operations and those assets and liabilities classified of discontinued operations. (2) Average balance includes non-accrual loans. (3) Presented on a taxable-equivalent basis with annualized taxable equivalent adjustments based on the applicable 21% federal income tax rates for the periods presented. The adjustment to interest income was $0.3 million and $0.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $1.2 million and $0.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Conference Call Information

Hilltop will host a live webcast and conference call at 8:00 AM Central (9:00 AM Eastern) on Friday, January 29, 2021. Hilltop President and CEO Jeremy B. Ford and Hilltop CFO William B. Furr will review fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 1-877-508-9457 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0789 (international). The conference call also will be webcast simultaneously on Hilltop’s Investor Relations website (http://ir.hilltop-holdings.com).

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings is a Dallas-based financial holding company. Its primary line of business is to provide business and consumer banking services from offices located throughout Texas through PlainsCapital Bank. PlainsCapital Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary, PrimeLending, provides residential mortgage lending throughout the United States. Hilltop Holdings’ broker-dealer subsidiaries, Hilltop Securities Inc. and Hilltop Securities Independent Network Inc., provide a full complement of securities brokerage, institutional and investment banking services in addition to clearing services and retail financial advisory. At December 31, 2020, Hilltop employed approximately 4,900 people and operated approximately 420 locations in 48 states. Hilltop Holdings’ common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “HTH.” Find more information at Hilltop-Holdings.com, PlainsCapital.com, PrimeLending.com and Hilltopsecurities.com.

