 

First Republic Bank Announces Pricing of $650 Million Series L Preferred Stock Offering

First Republic Bank (“First Republic”) (NYSE: FRC), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced the pricing of a public offering of 26,000,000 depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of its 4.250% Noncumulative Perpetual Series L Preferred Stock, at a public offering price of $25.00 per depositary share. First Republic has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,900,000 depositary shares from First Republic. The offering is expected to close on or about February 9, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

First Republic intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, funding loans or purchasing investment securities for its portfolio. First Republic may also use net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, to redeem, in whole or in part and subject to all applicable regulatory approvals, its 5.50% Noncumulative Perpetual Series G Preferred Stock, which is redeemable at its option on or after March 30, 2021.

BofA Securities, Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, UBS Securities LLC, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, are serving as joint book-running managers.

The offering will be made only by means of an offering circular. The offering circular relating to the offering is available at www.frc-offering.com and furnished on a Current Report on Form 8-K that will be filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Copies of the offering circular may also be obtained from: BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or email: dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10179, by telephone at (212) 834 4533; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, New York, New York 10014, by telephone at (866) 718-1649 or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; UBS Securities LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, by telephone at (888) 827-7275; and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 608 2nd Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attention: WFS Customer Service, email: wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com or by calling toll-free at 1-800-645-3751.

