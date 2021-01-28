United States Steel Corporation Declares Dividend

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (“U. S. Steel”) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.01 per share of U. S. Steel Common Stock. The dividend is payable on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on Monday, February 8, 2021.

