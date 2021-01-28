Ares Capital Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for Calendar Year 2020
Ares Capital Corporation (“Ares Capital” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ARCC) announced today the tax treatment of the Company’s 2020 common stock distributions (CUSIP #: 04010L103).
|
Ordinary Income Per Share
Record Date
Payable
Date
Total Paid
Per Share
Ordinary
Rate
20% Rate
(1)
Long Term
Capital Gains
per Share (2)
Interest -
Related
Dividends (3)
3/16/2020
3/31/2020
$0.4000
$0.3947
$0.0053
$0.0000
90.3327%
6/15/2020
6/30/2020
$0.4000
$0.3947
$0.0053
$0.0000
90.3327%
9/15/2020
9/30/2020
$0.4000
$0.3968
$0.0032
$0.0000
|
