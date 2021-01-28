 

Ares Capital Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for Calendar Year 2020

Ares Capital Corporation (“Ares Capital” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ARCC) announced today the tax treatment of the Company’s 2020 common stock distributions (CUSIP #: 04010L103).

 

 

 

Ordinary Income Per Share

 

 

 

Record Date

 

Payable

Date

 

Total Paid

Per Share

 

Ordinary

Rate

 

20% Rate

(1)

 

Long Term

Capital Gains

per Share (2)

 

Interest -

Related

Dividends (3)

3/16/2020

 

3/31/2020

 

$0.4000

 

$0.3947

 

$0.0053

 

$0.0000

 

90.3327%

6/15/2020

 

6/30/2020

 

$0.4000

 

$0.3947

 

$0.0053

 

$0.0000

 

90.3327%

9/15/2020

 

9/30/2020

 

$0.4000

 

$0.3968

 

$0.0032

 

$0.0000

