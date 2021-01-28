 

Granite Names Executives for Strategy, Finance, and Human Resources to Lead Growth and Cultural Change

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced three top executive appointments to expand profitable growth, drive innovation to transform its business, and strengthen its culture: Jigisha Desai is chief strategy officer, Lisa Curtis is chief financial officer, and Tim Gruber is senior vice president, human resources.

Jigisha Desai, Granite Chief Strategy Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

“Granite has begun to transform its business and culture which includes reshaping our strategy to expand profitable growth and create value. With the appointment of these three leaders, we are taking steps to clearly define our strategic path and to capitalize on technology and innovation in the infrastructure and materials markets while making sure that we have the right controls and teams in place,” stated Granite President Kyle Larkin.

Jigisha Desai has been appointed to the new position of executive vice president and chief strategy officer to lead the development, alignment, and execution of company strategy and innovation to drive profitable growth.

Lisa Curtis has been appointed as executive vice president and chief financial officer. In this position, she will be responsible for leading all of Granite’s global financial functions including accounting, treasury, and corporate finance. Curtis will also oversee information technology and investor relations, and will ensure alignment between her functions and Granite’s cultural transformation.

Tim Gruber has been appointed as senior vice president, human resources where he will oversee the strategic development of Granite’s human resources initiatives including recruitment, compensation, benefits, inclusive diversity, training and development, labor relations, and employee relations.

“Each of these leaders has the breadth and depth of experience to excel in their new roles and are valued members of Granite’s executive committee. Jigisha brings a long tenure with Granite and she provides unique insight into our history and business. Lisa brings a fresh perspective into her role, and her counsel is highly valued. Having worked in both our field operations and corporate human resources department, Tim brings an invaluable understanding of our human resources needs across the enterprise,” added Larkin.

