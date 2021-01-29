 

Piper Sandler Expands European Healthcare Investment Banking with the Hiring of Vincenzo di Nicola

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, is pleased to announce the addition of Vincenzo di Nicola as a managing director within the firm’s healthcare investment banking group. He will expand the firm’s European healthcare team and the global pharma outsourcing coverage, and will be based in the firm’s London office.

Prior to joining the firm, di Nicola was a managing director, head of healthcare Europe and co-head of pharma outsourcing at Cantor Fitzgerald. Prior to that, he was a managing director and head of healthcare Europe at Robert W. Baird & Co.

“We are excited to welcome Vincenzo to our healthcare platform,” said Peter Day, co-head of healthcare investment banking at Piper Sandler. “With 20 years of investment banking experience predominantly focused on healthcare, we look forward to leveraging Vincenzo’s deep industry expertise as we expand our European healthcare investment banking platform as well as strengthen our global pharma outsourcing coverage.”

Di Nicola earned a bachelor’s degree in international economics from the University of Naples and a Masters in Finance from the London Business School.

ABOUT PIPER SANDLER

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in Europe through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Private equity strategies and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.

2021. Since 1895. Piper Sandler Companies. 800 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402-7036

