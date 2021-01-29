TrueBlue is excited to announce that its PeopleReady, PeopleScout and PeopleManagement segments all earned the Top Workplaces USA Award issued by Energage.

TrueBlue’s PeopleReady, PeopleScout and PeopleManagement Win Top Workplaces in USA Award (Graphic: Business Wire)

Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey conducted by Energage. Results are calculated by comparing the survey’s research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

“At TrueBlue our employees are united in our mission to connect people and work as a force for good in the communities we serve,” said Patrick Beharelle, CEO of TrueBlue. “Through the unprecedented challenges of the past year, their remarkable character and fierce commitment to our purpose-driven work has never been more evident. It is truly an honor to be recognized on the Top Workplaces USA list—and it strengthens our resolve to give our employees a voice, redouble our employee engagement efforts, and build a culture where everyone can advance and thrive.”

This is the inaugural year for Top Workplaces USA, built on Energage’s 14-year history surveying more than 20 million employees across 54 markets for the regional Top Workplaces awards. More than 1,100 companies participated in the Top Workplaces USA survey.

“During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business.”

About TrueBlue’s Top Workplaces:

PeopleReady specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly-skilled workers. PeopleReady supports a wide range of blue-collar industries, including construction, manufacturing and logistics, waste and recycling, and hospitality. Leveraging its game-changing JobStack platform and 600 branch offices across all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada, PeopleReady served approximately 98,000 businesses and put approximately 221,000 people to work in 2020. Learn more at www.peopleready.com.