American Riviera Bank Reports Record Earnings and Growth

Jeff DeVine, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “American Riviera Bank is proud to serve an important role in providing economic stability to the Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties while also reporting strong earnings to our shareholders. During these unprecedented times, the Bank originated tremendous SBA PPP loan volume while still growing non-PPP loans at a double digit pace. Our branch network, drive-ups, ATMs, and robust digital banking capabilities allowed us to deliver uninterrupted depository services despite the COVID-19 pandemic and related stay-at-home orders. I thank our frontline team members, and those working from their office or remotely from home, who quickly adapted and safely helped our clients and communities in 2020.”

American Riviera Bank (OTC Markets: ARBV) announced today record unaudited net income of $7,378,000 ($1.45 per share) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. This represents a 15% increase in net income from the $6,393,000 ($1.27 per share) for the same reporting period in the prior year. The Bank reported unaudited net income of $2,379,000 ($0.47 per share) for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020. This represents a 51% increase from the $1,572,000 ($0.31 per share) for the same quarter last y

The Bank has seen a continued decrease in temporary loan payment deferrals for clients negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Total loans on deferral at December 31, 2020 were approximately $9.6 million, representing 1.5% of total loans excluding SBA PPP, and have fallen from the $18 million reported at September 30, 2020. The deferrals are primarily to borrowers wishing to conserve cash for the economic uncertainty, and who have asked for the principal portion of their payments to be deferred while continuing to pay interest (see detail on Loan Deferrals exhibit). The sizeable increase in loan loss provision in 2020 was primarily driven by qualitative factors in our loan loss methodology related to COVID-19 pandemic economic uncertainty, and not by actual delinquencies or defaults. At December 31, 2020, the Bank had no other real estate owned, no loans 90 days or more past due, and only $3.4 million or 0.53% of total loans excluding PPP on non-accrual status which are well supported by collateral.

The Bank has experienced tremendous growth in new and existing relationships, reporting $972 million in total assets as of December 31, 2020, which represents a $253 million or 35% increase from December 31, 2019. Total loans including SBA PPP increased 26% from December 31, 2019, reaching $726 million at December 31, 2020. Total loans excluding SBA PPP increased $63 million or 11% from December 31, 2019, reaching $642 million at December 31, 2020. Total deposits increased 40% from December 31, 2019, reaching $872 million at December 31, 2020. Non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts increased $116 million or 54% from the same reporting period in the prior year.

As of December 31, 2020, American Riviera Bank was highly liquid with $217 million in cash and available-for-sale securities, and well capitalized with a Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 11% (well above the regulatory guideline of 8% for well capitalized institutions). The tangible book value per share of American Riviera Bank common stock was $15.58 at December 31, 2020.

American Riviera Bank is a full-service community bank focused on serving the lending and deposit needs of businesses and consumers on the Central Coast of California. The state-chartered bank opened for business on July 18, 2006, with the support of local shareholders. Full-service branches are located in Santa Barbara, Montecito, Goleta, San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles. The Bank provides commercial, residential mortgage, construction and Small Business Administration lending services as well as convenient online and mobile technology. For ten consecutive years the Bank has been recognized for strong financial performance by the Findley Reports, and has received the highest “Super Premier” rating from Findley every year since 2016. As of September 30, 2020, the Bank was rated five stars by BauerFinancial. The Bank was rated “Outstanding” by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in 2020 for its performance under the Community Reinvestment Act.

Statements concerning future performance, developments or events concerning expectations for growth and market forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods, constitute forward looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, effects of interest rate changes, ability to control costs and expenses, impact of consolidation in the banking industry, financial policies of the US government, and general economic conditions.

Balance Sheets (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Dec 31, Dec 31, One Year 2020 2019 Change Assets Cash & Due From Banks $ 129,732 $ 66,472 95 % Securities 86,942 43,403 100 % Loans (excluding PPP) 641,603 578,458 11 % PPP Loans 84,464 - n/a Allowance For Loan Losses (8,467 ) (6,366 ) 33 % Net Loans 717,600 572,092 25 % Premise & Equipment 6,458 6,878 -6 % Goodwill and Other Intangibles 5,158 5,337 -3 % Other Assets 25,733 24,753 4 % Total Assets $ 971,623 $ 718,935 35 % Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity Demand Deposits $ 332,995 $ 216,671 54 % NOW Accounts 128,266 87,906 46 % Other Interest Bearing Deposits 410,837 316,585 30 % Total Deposits 872,098 621,162 40 % Borrowed Funds 5,000 10,000 -50 % Other Liabilities 9,606 11,630 -17 % Total Liabilities 886,704 642,792 38 % Common Stock 55,738 55,034 1 % Retained Earnings 28,603 21,224 35 % Other Capital 578 (115 ) n/a Total Shareholders' Equity 84,919 76,143 12 % Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 971,623 $ 718,935 35 %

Balance Sheets (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) December, 31 September, 30 June, 30 March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Assets Cash & Due From Banks $ 129,732 $ 105,157 $ 84,722 $ 59,793 $ 66,472 Securities 86,942 73,886 57,099 50,518 43,403 Loans (excluding PPP) 641,603 604,728 615,367 603,631 578,458 PPP Loans 84,464 117,361 116,531 - - Allowance For Loan Losses (8,467 ) (8,040 ) (7,890 ) (7,171 ) (6,366 ) Net Loans 717,600 714,049 724,008 596,460 572,092 Premise & Equipment 6,458 6,634 6,731 6,832 6,878 Goodwill and Other Intangibles 5,158 5,203 5,248 5,293 5,337 Other Assets 25,733 25,287 24,846 24,514 24,753 Total Assets $ 971,623 $ 930,216 $ 902,654 $ 743,410 $ 718,935 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity Demand Deposits $ 332,995 $ 331,035 $ 328,748 $ 219,331 $ 216,671 NOW Accounts 128,266 110,476 121,741 117,453 87,906 Other Interest Bearing Deposits 410,837 387,293 342,668 308,666 316,585 Total Deposits 872,098 828,804 793,157 645,450 621,162 Borrowed Funds 5,000 10,000 20,000 10,000 10,000 Other Liabilities 9,606 9,311 9,772 10,723 11,630 Total Liabilities 886,704 848,115 822,929 666,173 642,792 Common Stock 55,738 55,571 55,418 55,084 55,034 Retained Earnings 28,603 26,224 23,960 22,395 21,224 Other Capital 578 306 347 (242 ) (115 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 84,919 82,101 79,725 77,237 76,143 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 971,623 $ 930,216 $ 902,654 $ 743,410 $ 718,935

Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Interest Income Interest and Fees on Loans $ 7,589 $ 7,387 3 % $ 30,715 $ 28,283 9 % Fees on PPP Loans 1,374 - n/a 2,324 - n/a Net Fair Value Amortization Income 14 62 -77 % 180 442 -59 % Interest on Securities 274 247 11 % 1,149 1,025 12 % Interest on Fed Funds - - n/a - 1 -100 % Interest on Due From Banks 74 290 -74 % 400 984 -59 % Total Interest Income 9,325 7,986 17 % 34,768 30,735 13 % Interest Expense Interest Expense on Deposits 295 1,085 -73 % 1,991 3,973 -50 % Interest Expense on Borrowings - 43 -100 % 123 276 -55 % Total Interest Expense 295 1,128 -74 % 2,114 4,249 -50 % Net Interest Income 9,030 6,858 32 % 32,654 26,486 23 % Provision for Loan Losses 418 205 104 % 2,120 806 163 % Net Interest Income After Provision 8,612 6,653 29 % 30,534 25,680 19 % Non-Interest Income Service Charges, Commissions and Fees 543 566 -4 % 2,117 2,096 1 % Other Non-Interest Income 251 199 26 % 751 695 8 % Total Non-Interest Income 794 765 4 % 2,868 2,791 3 % Non-Interest Expense Salaries and Employee Benefits 3,847 3,212 20 % 14,398 11,922 21 % Occupancy and Equipment 722 665 9 % 2,750 2,358 17 % Other Non-Interest Expense 1,562 1,309 19 % 5,913 5,292 12 % Total Non-Interest Expense 6,131 5,186 18 % 23,061 19,572 18 % Net Income Before Provision for Taxes 3,275 2,232 47 % 10,341 8,899 16 % Provision for Taxes 896 660 36 % 2,963 2,506 18 % Net Income $ 2,379 $ 1,572 51 % $ 7,378 $ 6,393 15 % Shares (end of period) 5,083,648 5,033,348 1 % 5,083,648 5,033,348 1 % Earnings Per Share - Basic $ 0.47 $ 0.31 52 % $ 1.45 $ 1.27 14 % Return on Average Assets 0.96 % 0.85 % 13 % 0.86 % 0.97 % -11 % Return on Average Equity 11.16 % 8.04 % 39 % 9.20 % 9.01 % 2 % Net Interest Margin 3.85 % 4.06 % -5 % 3.97 % 4.24 % -6 %

Five Quarter Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Interest Income Interest and Fees on Loans $ 7,589 $ 7,822 $ 7,766 $ 7,537 $ 7,387 Fees on PPP Loans 1,374 559 391 - - Net Fair Value Amortization Income 14 5 46 115 62 Interest on Securities 274 306 246 323 247 Interest on Fed Funds - - - - - Interest on Due From Banks 74 67 72 187 290 Total Interest Income 9,325 8,759 8,521 8,162 7,986 Interest Expense Interest Expense on Deposits 295 333 501 862 1,085 Interest Expense on Borrowings - 22 48 53 43 Total Interest Expense 295 355 549 915 1,128 Net Interest Income 9,030 8,404 7,972 7,247 6,858 Provision for Loan Losses 418 209 710 783 205 Net Interest Income After Provision 8,612 8,195 7,262 6,464 6,653 Non-Interest Income Service Charges, Commissions and Fees 543 609 463 502 566 Other Non-Interest Income 251 149 159 193 199 Total Non-Interest Income 794 758 622 695 765 Non-Interest Expense Salaries and Employee Benefits 3,847 3,604 3,495 3,452 3,212 Occupancy and Equipment 722 677 666 685 665 Other Non-Interest Expense 1,562 1,434 1,534 1,383 1,309 Total Non-Interest Expense 6,131 5,715 5,695 5,520 5,186 Net Income Before Provision for Taxes 3,275 3,238 2,189 1,639 2,232 Provision for Taxes 896 974 624 468 660 Net Income $ 2,379 $ 2,264 $ 1,565 $ 1,171 $ 1,572 Shares (end of period) 5,083,648 5,070,556 5,069,523 5,047,696 5,033,348 Earnings Per Share - Basic $ 0.47 $ 0.45 $ 0.31 $ 0.23 $ 0.31

Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) At or for the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Income and performance ratios: Net Income $ 2,379 $ 2,264 $ 1,565 $ 1,171 $ 1,572 Earnings per share - basic 0.47 0.45 0.31 0.23 0.31 Return on average assets 0.96 % 0.98 % 0.76 % 0.67 % 0.85 % Return on average equity 11.16 % 10.95 % 8.18 % 6.27 % 8.04 % Net interest margin 3.85 % 3.86 % 3.98 % 4.27 % 4.06 % Net interest margin (excluding PPP loans) 3.53 % 3.99 % 4.12 % n/a n/a Efficiency ratio (d) 62.65 % 62.64 % 65.96 % 69.18 % 68.49 % Asset quality: Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 8,467 $ 8,040 $ 7,890 $ 7,171 $ 6,366 Nonperforming assets $ 3,446 $ 12 $ 40 $ 341 $ 284 Allowance for loan and lease losses / total loans and leases 1.17 % 1.11 % 1.08 % 1.19 % 1.10 % Allowance for loan and lease losses / total loans and leases (excluding PPP loans) (b) 1.32 % 1.33 % 1.28 % n/a n/a Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized) -0.01 % 0.03 % -0.01 % ‐0.01% -0.01 % Texas ratio (c) 3.91 % 0.01 % 0.05 % 0.43 % 0.37 % Other ratios: Tier 1 risk-based capital (a) 11.45 % 11.82 % 11.31 % 11.17 % 11.35 % Total risk-based capital (a) 12.70 % 13.07 % 12.54 % 12.30 % 12.40 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (a) 11.45 % 11.82 % 11.31 % 11.17 % 11.35 % Tier 1 leverage ratio (a) 8.16 % 8.49 % 8.87 % 10.04 % 10.04 % Equity and share related: Common equity $ 84,919 82,101 79,725 77,237 $ 76,143 Book value per share 16.59 16.13 15.66 15.35 15.15 Tangible book value per share 15.58 15.11 14.62 14.30 14.09 Stock closing price per share 16.50 12.10 12.25 12.00 19.80 Number of shares issued and outstanding 5,084 5,071 5,070 5,048 5,033 Notes: (a) Presented as projected for most recent quarter and actual for the remaining periods. (b) PPP loans are 100% guaranteed by the Small Business Administration. (c) The sum of Nonperforming assets and Other Real Estate Owned, divided by the sum of Total Shareholder Equity and Total Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (less Preferred Stock and Intangible Assets). (d) Annualized Operating Expense excluding Loan Loss Provisions minus Annualized Extraordinary Expense, divided by Annualized Interest Income including Loan Fees minus Annualized Interest Expense plus Annualized Non-Interest Income minus Annualized Extraordinary Income, expressed as a percentage.

Loan Deferrals As of December 31, 2020 Principal Only Principal and Interest Total Deferred Loans (e) Percentage of Total Loans excluding PPP CRE - Retail $ 8,727,555 $ - $ 8,727,555 1.36 % CRE - Special Purpose $ - $ - $ - 0.00 % CRE - Hospitality $ - $ - $ - 0.00 % C&I $ 651,239 $ 236,269 $ 887,508 0.14 % $ 9,378,794 $ 236,269 $ 9,615,063 1.50 % Total Loans excluding PPP $ 641,603,130 Notes: (e) Ten separate loans are included in total loans on deferral

