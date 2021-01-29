American Riviera Bank Reports Record Earnings and Growth
American Riviera Bank (OTC Markets: ARBV) announced today record unaudited net income of $7,378,000 ($1.45 per share) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. This represents a 15% increase in net income from the $6,393,000 ($1.27 per share) for the same reporting period in the prior year. The Bank reported unaudited net income of $2,379,000 ($0.47 per share) for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020. This represents a 51% increase from the $1,572,000 ($0.31 per share) for the same quarter last y
Jeff DeVine, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “American Riviera Bank is proud to serve an important role in providing economic stability to the Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties while also reporting strong earnings to our shareholders. During these unprecedented times, the Bank originated tremendous SBA PPP loan volume while still growing non-PPP loans at a double digit pace. Our branch network, drive-ups, ATMs, and robust digital banking capabilities allowed us to deliver uninterrupted depository services despite the COVID-19 pandemic and related stay-at-home orders. I thank our frontline team members, and those working from their office or remotely from home, who quickly adapted and safely helped our clients and communities in 2020.”
The Bank has seen a continued decrease in temporary loan payment deferrals for clients negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Total loans on deferral at December 31, 2020 were approximately $9.6 million, representing 1.5% of total loans excluding SBA PPP, and have fallen from the $18 million reported at September 30, 2020. The deferrals are primarily to borrowers wishing to conserve cash for the economic uncertainty, and who have asked for the principal portion of their payments to be deferred while continuing to pay interest (see detail on Loan Deferrals exhibit). The sizeable increase in loan loss provision in 2020 was primarily driven by qualitative factors in our loan loss methodology related to COVID-19 pandemic economic uncertainty, and not by actual delinquencies or defaults. At December 31, 2020, the Bank had no other real estate owned, no loans 90 days or more past due, and only $3.4 million or 0.53% of total loans excluding PPP on non-accrual status which are well supported by collateral.
The Bank has experienced tremendous growth in new and existing relationships, reporting $972 million in total assets as of December 31, 2020, which represents a $253 million or 35% increase from December 31, 2019. Total loans including SBA PPP increased 26% from December 31, 2019, reaching $726 million at December 31, 2020. Total loans excluding SBA PPP increased $63 million or 11% from December 31, 2019, reaching $642 million at December 31, 2020. Total deposits increased 40% from December 31, 2019, reaching $872 million at December 31, 2020. Non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts increased $116 million or 54% from the same reporting period in the prior year.
As of December 31, 2020, American Riviera Bank was highly liquid with $217 million in cash and available-for-sale securities, and well capitalized with a Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 11% (well above the regulatory guideline of 8% for well capitalized institutions). The tangible book value per share of American Riviera Bank common stock was $15.58 at December 31, 2020.
Company Profile
American Riviera Bank is a full-service community bank focused on serving the lending and deposit needs of businesses and consumers on the Central Coast of California. The state-chartered bank opened for business on July 18, 2006, with the support of local shareholders. Full-service branches are located in Santa Barbara, Montecito, Goleta, San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles. The Bank provides commercial, residential mortgage, construction and Small Business Administration lending services as well as convenient online and mobile technology. For ten consecutive years the Bank has been recognized for strong financial performance by the Findley Reports, and has received the highest “Super Premier” rating from Findley every year since 2016. As of September 30, 2020, the Bank was rated five stars by BauerFinancial. The Bank was rated “Outstanding” by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in 2020 for its performance under the Community Reinvestment Act.
Statements concerning future performance, developments or events concerning expectations for growth and market forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods, constitute forward looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, effects of interest rate changes, ability to control costs and expenses, impact of consolidation in the banking industry, financial policies of the US government, and general economic conditions.
|Balance Sheets (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands)
|
Dec 31,
|
|
Dec 31,
|
|
One Year
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
Change
|Assets
|Cash & Due From Banks
|
$ 129,732
|
|
$ 66,472
|
|
95
|
%
|Securities
|
86,942
|
|
43,403
|
|
100
|
%
|Loans (excluding PPP)
|
641,603
|
|
578,458
|
|
11
|
%
|PPP Loans
|
84,464
|
|
-
|
|
n/a
|
|Allowance For Loan Losses
|
(8,467
|
)
|
(6,366
|
)
|
33
|
%
|Net Loans
|
717,600
|
|
572,092
|
|
25
|
%
|Premise & Equipment
|
6,458
|
|
6,878
|
|
-6
|
%
|Goodwill and Other Intangibles
|
5,158
|
|
5,337
|
|
-3
|
%
|Other Assets
|
25,733
|
|
24,753
|
|
4
|
%
|Total Assets
|
$ 971,623
|
|
$ 718,935
|
|
35
|
%
|Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
|Demand Deposits
|
$ 332,995
|
|
$ 216,671
|
|
54
|
%
|NOW Accounts
|
128,266
|
|
87,906
|
|
46
|
%
|Other Interest Bearing Deposits
|
410,837
|
|
316,585
|
|
30
|
%
|Total Deposits
|
872,098
|
|
621,162
|
|
40
|
%
|Borrowed Funds
|
5,000
|
|
10,000
|
|
-50
|
%
|Other Liabilities
|
9,606
|
|
11,630
|
|
-17
|
%
|Total Liabilities
|
886,704
|
|
642,792
|
|
38
|
%
|Common Stock
|
55,738
|
|
55,034
|
|
1
|
%
|Retained Earnings
|
28,603
|
|
21,224
|
|
35
|
%
|Other Capital
|
578
|
|
(115
|
)
|
n/a
|
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|
84,919
|
|
76,143
|
|
12
|
%
|Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 971,623
|
|
$ 718,935
|
|
35
|
%
|Balance Sheets (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands)
|
December, 31
|
|
September, 30
|
|
June, 30
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
2020
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|Assets
|Cash & Due From Banks
|
$ 129,732
|
|
$ 105,157
|
|
$ 84,722
|
|
$ 59,793
|
|
$ 66,472
|
|Securities
|
86,942
|
|
73,886
|
|
57,099
|
|
50,518
|
|
43,403
|
|Loans (excluding PPP)
|
641,603
|
|
604,728
|
|
615,367
|
|
603,631
|
|
578,458
|
|PPP Loans
|
84,464
|
|
117,361
|
|
116,531
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|Allowance For Loan Losses
|
(8,467
|
)
|
(8,040
|
)
|
(7,890
|
)
|
(7,171
|
)
|
(6,366
|
)
|Net Loans
|
717,600
|
|
714,049
|
|
724,008
|
|
596,460
|
|
572,092
|
|Premise & Equipment
|
6,458
|
|
6,634
|
|
6,731
|
|
6,832
|
|
6,878
|
|Goodwill and Other Intangibles
|
5,158
|
|
5,203
|
|
5,248
|
|
5,293
|
|
5,337
|
|Other Assets
|
25,733
|
|
25,287
|
|
24,846
|
|
24,514
|
|
24,753
|
|Total Assets
|
$ 971,623
|
|
$ 930,216
|
|
$ 902,654
|
|
$ 743,410
|
|
$ 718,935
|
|Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
|Demand Deposits
|
$ 332,995
|
|
$ 331,035
|
|
$ 328,748
|
|
$ 219,331
|
|
$ 216,671
|
|NOW Accounts
|
128,266
|
|
110,476
|
|
121,741
|
|
117,453
|
|
87,906
|
|Other Interest Bearing Deposits
|
410,837
|
|
387,293
|
|
342,668
|
|
308,666
|
|
316,585
|
|Total Deposits
|
872,098
|
|
828,804
|
|
793,157
|
|
645,450
|
|
621,162
|
|Borrowed Funds
|
5,000
|
|
10,000
|
|
20,000
|
|
10,000
|
|
10,000
|
|Other Liabilities
|
9,606
|
|
9,311
|
|
9,772
|
|
10,723
|
|
11,630
|
|Total Liabilities
|
886,704
|
|
848,115
|
|
822,929
|
|
666,173
|
|
642,792
|
|Common Stock
|
55,738
|
|
55,571
|
|
55,418
|
|
55,084
|
|
55,034
|
|Retained Earnings
|
28,603
|
|
26,224
|
|
23,960
|
|
22,395
|
|
21,224
|
|Other Capital
|
578
|
|
306
|
|
347
|
|
(242
|
)
|
(115
|
)
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|
84,919
|
|
82,101
|
|
79,725
|
|
77,237
|
|
76,143
|
|Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 971,623
|
|
$ 930,216
|
|
$ 902,654
|
|
$ 743,410
|
|
$ 718,935
|
|Statements of Income (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
Dec 31,
|
|
Dec 31,
|
|
|
|
Dec 31,
|
|
Dec 31,
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
Change
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
Change
|Interest Income
|Interest and Fees on Loans
|
$ 7,589
|
|
$ 7,387
|
|
3
|
%
|
$ 30,715
|
|
$ 28,283
|
|
9
|
%
|Fees on PPP Loans
|
1,374
|
|
-
|
|
n/a
|
|
2,324
|
|
-
|
|
n/a
|
|Net Fair Value Amortization Income
|
14
|
|
62
|
|
-77
|
%
|
180
|
|
442
|
|
-59
|
%
|Interest on Securities
|
274
|
|
247
|
|
11
|
%
|
1,149
|
|
1,025
|
|
12
|
%
|Interest on Fed Funds
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
n/a
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
-100
|
%
|Interest on Due From Banks
|
74
|
|
290
|
|
-74
|
%
|
400
|
|
984
|
|
-59
|
%
|Total Interest Income
|
9,325
|
|
7,986
|
|
17
|
%
|
34,768
|
|
30,735
|
|
13
|
%
|Interest Expense
|Interest Expense on Deposits
|
295
|
|
1,085
|
|
-73
|
%
|
1,991
|
|
3,973
|
|
-50
|
%
|Interest Expense on Borrowings
|
-
|
|
43
|
|
-100
|
%
|
123
|
|
276
|
|
-55
|
%
|Total Interest Expense
|
295
|
|
1,128
|
|
-74
|
%
|
2,114
|
|
4,249
|
|
-50
|
%
|Net Interest Income
|
9,030
|
|
6,858
|
|
32
|
%
|
32,654
|
|
26,486
|
|
23
|
%
|Provision for Loan Losses
|
418
|
|
205
|
|
104
|
%
|
2,120
|
|
806
|
|
163
|
%
|Net Interest Income After Provision
|
8,612
|
|
6,653
|
|
29
|
%
|
30,534
|
|
25,680
|
|
19
|
%
|Non-Interest Income
|Service Charges, Commissions and Fees
|
543
|
|
566
|
|
-4
|
%
|
2,117
|
|
2,096
|
|
1
|
%
|Other Non-Interest Income
|
251
|
|
199
|
|
26
|
%
|
751
|
|
695
|
|
8
|
%
|Total Non-Interest Income
|
794
|
|
765
|
|
4
|
%
|
2,868
|
|
2,791
|
|
3
|
%
|Non-Interest Expense
|Salaries and Employee Benefits
|
3,847
|
|
3,212
|
|
20
|
%
|
14,398
|
|
11,922
|
|
21
|
%
|Occupancy and Equipment
|
722
|
|
665
|
|
9
|
%
|
2,750
|
|
2,358
|
|
17
|
%
|Other Non-Interest Expense
|
1,562
|
|
1,309
|
|
19
|
%
|
5,913
|
|
5,292
|
|
12
|
%
|Total Non-Interest Expense
|
6,131
|
|
5,186
|
|
18
|
%
|
23,061
|
|
19,572
|
|
18
|
%
|Net Income Before Provision for Taxes
|
3,275
|
|
2,232
|
|
47
|
%
|
10,341
|
|
8,899
|
|
16
|
%
|Provision for Taxes
|
896
|
|
660
|
|
36
|
%
|
2,963
|
|
2,506
|
|
18
|
%
|Net Income
|
$ 2,379
|
|
$ 1,572
|
|
51
|
%
|
$ 7,378
|
|
$ 6,393
|
|
15
|
%
|Shares (end of period)
|
5,083,648
|
|
5,033,348
|
|
1
|
%
|
5,083,648
|
|
5,033,348
|
|
1
|
%
|Earnings Per Share - Basic
|
$ 0.47
|
|
$ 0.31
|
|
52
|
%
|
$ 1.45
|
|
$ 1.27
|
|
14
|
%
|Return on Average Assets
|
0.96
|
%
|
0.85
|
%
|
13
|
%
|
0.86
|
%
|
0.97
|
%
|
-11
|
%
|Return on Average Equity
|
11.16
|
%
|
8.04
|
%
|
39
|
%
|
9.20
|
%
|
9.01
|
%
|
2
|
%
|Net Interest Margin
|
3.85
|
%
|
4.06
|
%
|
-5
|
%
|
3.97
|
%
|
4.24
|
%
|
-6
|
%
|Five Quarter Statements of Income (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|Interest Income
|Interest and Fees on Loans
|
$ 7,589
|
$ 7,822
|
$ 7,766
|
$ 7,537
|
$ 7,387
|Fees on PPP Loans
|
1,374
|
559
|
391
|
-
|
-
|Net Fair Value Amortization Income
|
14
|
5
|
46
|
115
|
62
|Interest on Securities
|
274
|
306
|
246
|
323
|
247
|Interest on Fed Funds
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|Interest on Due From Banks
|
74
|
67
|
72
|
187
|
290
|Total Interest Income
|
9,325
|
8,759
|
8,521
|
8,162
|
7,986
|Interest Expense
|Interest Expense on Deposits
|
295
|
333
|
501
|
862
|
1,085
|Interest Expense on Borrowings
|
-
|
22
|
48
|
53
|
43
|Total Interest Expense
|
295
|
355
|
549
|
915
|
1,128
|Net Interest Income
|
9,030
|
8,404
|
7,972
|
7,247
|
6,858
|Provision for Loan Losses
|
418
|
209
|
710
|
783
|
205
|Net Interest Income After Provision
|
8,612
|
8,195
|
7,262
|
6,464
|
6,653
|Non-Interest Income
|Service Charges, Commissions and Fees
|
543
|
609
|
463
|
502
|
566
|Other Non-Interest Income
|
251
|
149
|
159
|
193
|
199
|Total Non-Interest Income
|
794
|
758
|
622
|
695
|
765
|Non-Interest Expense
|Salaries and Employee Benefits
|
3,847
|
3,604
|
3,495
|
3,452
|
3,212
|Occupancy and Equipment
|
722
|
677
|
666
|
685
|
665
|Other Non-Interest Expense
|
1,562
|
1,434
|
1,534
|
1,383
|
1,309
|Total Non-Interest Expense
|
6,131
|
5,715
|
5,695
|
5,520
|
5,186
|Net Income Before Provision for Taxes
|
3,275
|
3,238
|
2,189
|
1,639
|
2,232
|Provision for Taxes
|
896
|
974
|
624
|
468
|
660
|Net Income
|
$ 2,379
|
$ 2,264
|
$ 1,565
|
$ 1,171
|
$ 1,572
|Shares (end of period)
|
5,083,648
|
5,070,556
|
5,069,523
|
5,047,696
|
5,033,348
|Earnings Per Share - Basic
|
$ 0.47
|
$ 0.45
|
$ 0.31
|
$ 0.23
|
$ 0.31
|Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
At or for the Three Months Ended
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
2020
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|Income and performance ratios:
|Net Income
|
$ 2,379
|
|
$ 2,264
|
|
$ 1,565
|
|
$ 1,171
|
|
$ 1,572
|
|Earnings per share - basic
|
0.47
|
|
0.45
|
|
0.31
|
|
0.23
|
|
0.31
|
|Return on average assets
|
0.96
|
%
|
0.98
|
%
|
0.76
|
%
|
0.67
|
%
|
0.85
|
%
|Return on average equity
|
11.16
|
%
|
10.95
|
%
|
8.18
|
%
|
6.27
|
%
|
8.04
|
%
|Net interest margin
|
3.85
|
%
|
3.86
|
%
|
3.98
|
%
|
4.27
|
%
|
4.06
|
%
|Net interest margin (excluding PPP loans)
|
3.53
|
%
|
3.99
|
%
|
4.12
|
%
|
n/a
|
|
n/a
|
|Efficiency ratio (d)
|
62.65
|
%
|
62.64
|
%
|
65.96
|
%
|
69.18
|
%
|
68.49
|
%
|Asset quality:
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
|
$ 8,467
|
|
$ 8,040
|
|
$ 7,890
|
|
$ 7,171
|
|
$ 6,366
|
|Nonperforming assets
|
$ 3,446
|
|
$ 12
|
|
$ 40
|
|
$ 341
|
|
$ 284
|
|Allowance for loan and lease losses / total loans and leases
|
1.17
|
%
|
1.11
|
%
|
1.08
|
%
|
1.19
|
%
|
1.10
|
%
|Allowance for loan and lease losses / total loans and leases (excluding PPP loans) (b)
|
1.32
|
%
|
1.33
|
%
|
1.28
|
%
|
n/a
|
|
n/a
|
|Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized)
|
-0.01
|
%
|
0.03
|
%
|
-0.01
|
%
|‐0.01%
|
-0.01
|
%
|Texas ratio (c)
|
3.91
|
%
|
0.01
|
%
|
0.05
|
%
|
0.43
|
%
|
0.37
|
%
|Other ratios:
|Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)
|
11.45
|
%
|
11.82
|
%
|
11.31
|
%
|
11.17
|
%
|
11.35
|
%
|Total risk-based capital (a)
|
12.70
|
%
|
13.07
|
%
|
12.54
|
%
|
12.30
|
%
|
12.40
|
%
|Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (a)
|
11.45
|
%
|
11.82
|
%
|
11.31
|
%
|
11.17
|
%
|
11.35
|
%
|Tier 1 leverage ratio (a)
|
8.16
|
%
|
8.49
|
%
|
8.87
|
%
|
10.04
|
%
|
10.04
|
%
|Equity and share related:
|Common equity
|
$ 84,919
|
|
82,101
|
|
79,725
|
|
77,237
|
|
$ 76,143
|
|Book value per share
|
16.59
|
|
16.13
|
|
15.66
|
|
15.35
|
|
15.15
|
|Tangible book value per share
|
15.58
|
|
15.11
|
|
14.62
|
|
14.30
|
|
14.09
|
|Stock closing price per share
|
16.50
|
|
12.10
|
|
12.25
|
|
12.00
|
|
19.80
|
|Number of shares issued and outstanding
|
5,084
|
|
5,071
|
|
5,070
|
|
5,048
|
|
5,033
|
|Notes:
|(a) Presented as projected for most recent quarter and actual for the remaining periods.
|(b) PPP loans are 100% guaranteed by the Small Business Administration.
|(c) The sum of Nonperforming assets and Other Real Estate Owned, divided by the sum of Total Shareholder Equity and Total Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (less Preferred Stock and Intangible Assets).
|(d) Annualized Operating Expense excluding Loan Loss Provisions minus Annualized Extraordinary Expense, divided by Annualized Interest Income including Loan Fees minus Annualized Interest Expense plus Annualized Non-Interest Income minus Annualized Extraordinary Income, expressed as a percentage.
|Loan Deferrals
|As of December 31, 2020
|Principal Only
|Principal and Interest
|Total Deferred Loans (e)
|Percentage of Total Loans excluding PPP
|CRE - Retail
|
$ 8,727,555
|
$ -
|
$ 8,727,555
|
1.36
|
%
|CRE - Special Purpose
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
0.00
|
%
|CRE - Hospitality
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
0.00
|
%
|C&I
|
$ 651,239
|
$ 236,269
|
$ 887,508
|
0.14
|
%
|
$ 9,378,794
|
$ 236,269
|
$ 9,615,063
|
1.50
|
%
|Total Loans excluding PPP
|
$ 641,603,130
|Notes:
|(e) Ten separate loans are included in total loans on deferral
