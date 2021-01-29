Kennedy Wilson Prices $1.0 Billion Senior Notes Offering

The notes will accrue interest at a rate of 4.750% (in the case of the 2029 notes) and 5.000% (in the case of the 2031 notes) per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on March 1 and September 1 of each year, beginning on September 1, 2021. The notes will mature on March 1, 2029 (in the case of the 2029 notes) and March 1, 2031 (in the case of the 2031 notes), in each case unless earlier repurchased or redeemed. At any time prior to March 1, 2024 (in the case of the 2029 notes) or March 1, 2026 (in the case of the 2031 notes), Kennedy Wilson may redeem the notes of the applicable series, in whole or in part, at a redemption price equal to 100% of their principal amount, plus an applicable “make-whole” premium and accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to the redemption date. At any time and from time to time on or after March 1, 2024 (in the case of the 2029 notes) or March 1, 2026 (in the case of the 2031 notes), Kennedy Wilson may redeem the notes of the applicable series, in whole or in part, at specified redemption prices set forth in the indenture governing the notes of the applicable series, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to the redemption date. In addition, prior to March 1, 2024, Kennedy Wilson may redeem up to 40% of the notes of either series from the proceeds of certain equity offerings. No sinking fund will be provided for the notes. Upon the occurrence of certain change of control or termination of trading events, holders of the notes may require Kennedy Wilson to repurchase their notes for cash equal to 101% of the principal amount of the notes to be repurchased, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but excluding, the applicable repurchase date.

