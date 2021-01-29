 

Faraday Future and Geely Holding Group Sign a Cooperation Agreement

Faraday Future, a global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company and China’s largest privately owned automotive group, Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, have jointly signed a framework cooperation agreement. The two sides will cooperate in technology and engineering support, and will explore the possibility of using OEM production services provided by the joint venture between Foxconn and Geely.

At the same time, Geely Holding Group has also signed a subscription agreement to become a minority investor in Faraday Future in connection with the previously announced business combination between Faraday Future and Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: PSAC), which remains subject to customary terms and conditions including the consummation of such business combination.

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Established in May 2014, Faraday Future (FF) is a global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, headquartered in Los Angeles, California. FF’s vision is to create a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem that empowers everyone to move, connect, breathe, and live freely. FF aims to perpetually improve the way people move by creating a forward-thinking mobility ecosystem that integrates clean energy, AI, the Internet and new usership models. With the FF 91, FF has envisioned a vehicle that redefines transportation, mobility, and connectivity, creating a true “third Internet living space,” complementing users’ home and smartphone Internet experience.

