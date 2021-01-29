 

 Lattice Biologics Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Highlights

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.01.2021, 04:00  |  35   |   |   

Lattice Biologics Ltd. (TSX-V: LBL) (OTCBB: LBLTF) (“Lattice Biologics” or the “Company”) announces financial results for Q4 2020 and year end 2020.

Highlights of Year Ended September 30, 2020

Sales and Product Offerings

  • Sales increased 57.8% fourth quarter 2020 over third quarter 2020.
  • For the year ended September 30, 2020, sales increased 12.6% year over year.
  • Cash from operations was $0.5 million for the year ended September 30, 2020 compared to $0.2 million for the year ended September 30, 2019.
  • Gross profit margin was 41.4% for the year ended September 30, 2020, compared to 43.1% for the year ended September 30, 2019.

Finance

  • Gross profit of $1.0 million on sales of $2.5 million for the year ended September 30, 2020 compared to $0.94 million on sales of $2.2 million for the year ended September 30, 2019.
  • Incurred a net loss of $1.5 million ($0.01 per share) for the year ended September 30, 2020 compared to $1.0 million ($0.01 per share) for the year ended September 30, 2019.
  • Total liabilities increased to $9.4 million from $8.6 million for September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively. Current liabilities increased to $7.8 million from $7.7 million for September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively.

Research and Development

  • Development of room temperature AmnioBoost and room temperature dermis for dental markets.
  • Development of allograft fiber plug for dental markets.
  • Developed proprietary liquid nitrogen shipping containers.

2020 Business Update:

“I am pleased to announce that the Company has maintained its distribution relationships during the COVID19 pandemic. Business conditions have been exceptionally trying this year, and Lattice Biologics is no exception. The American Dental Association issued guidance in mid-March 2020 that all US dental procedures be considered non essential. The announcement significantly impacted revenues in March 2020, and continues to affect supply chain issues. The Company has secured long term contracts that we expect to significantly enhance revenues in FY 2021 and beyond. As we continue to focus on higher margin product lines, and to re-position the AmnioBoost line for additional indications, we are confident we have turned the corner and positioned the company for profitable and continued growth,” said Guy Cook, CEO of Lattice Biologics Ltd.

With strong distribution partners and an enhanced product line intended for dental indications, we expect sales to continue to grow in the long term. Operationally, the company is much more efficient and has lowered its operating and overhead costs to effectively compete in the dental market space.

Lattice Biologics maintains its commitment to honoring the gift of donation by implementing a strong quality control environment for the recovery and processing of donors. The Company has significantly increased its processing efficiencies, and has substantial inventory reserves to meet customer demand.

As indicated below, the Company continues efforts to diversify the sales mix across the new higher margin product lines added in prior years.

Year End Financial Results (all figures denoted in USD):

The following table sets out selected unaudited financial information, prepared in accordance with IFRS. The information contained herein is drawn from interim financial statements of the Company for each of the following quarterly periods ending:

Sep-30 Jun-30 Mar-31 Dec-31 Sep-30 Jun-30 Mar-31 Dec-31

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

 
Revenue

$ 795,779

$ 504,217

$ 464,450

$ 699,898

$ 522,263

$ 447,973

$ 751,084

$ 467,311

Cost of sales

583,509

357,593

202,634

300,011

640,749

287,484

172,788

144,849

Gross profit

212,270

146,624

261,816

399,887

(118,486)

160,489

578,296

322,462

Operating costs (i)

232,949

336,838

274,539

291,843

398,711

331,795

344,397

283,062

EBITDA (ii)

96,030

(175,476)

2,015

122,468

(502,485)

(156,771)

246,648

52,149

Net income (loss)

(239,285)

(319,739)

(853,717)

(69,893)

(667,941)

(291,203)

61,975

(114,743)

(i)

Operating costs are defined as all general and administrative costs, professional fees, rent, salaries and benefits, sales and marketing, and utilities expenses.

(ii)

EBITDA is defined as gross profit less operating costs (as defined above).

Sep-30 Jun-30 Mar-31 Dec-31 Sep-30 Jun-30 Mar-31 Dec-31

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

 
ADM dermis

$ -

0%

$ -

0%

$ -

0%

$ -

0%

$ -

0%

$ -

0%

$ -

0%

$ -

DBM putty

-

0%

-

0%

-

0%

-

0%

-

0%

-

0%

-

0%

-

Bone scaffold

795,779

100%

504,217

100%

464,450

100%

699,898

100%

508,458

97%

432,400

97%

725,435

97%

453,111

Other

-

0%

-

0%

-

0%

-

0%

13,805

3%

15,573

3%

25,649

3%

14,200

 
Total revenue

$ 795,779

100%

$ 504,217

100%

$ 464,450

100%

$ 699,898

100%

$ 522,263

100%

$ 447,973

100%

$ 751,084

100%

$ 467,311

About Lattice Biologics Ltd.:

Lattice Biologics is traded on the TSX-V under the symbol: LBL.

Lattice Biologics develops and manufactures biologic products to domestic and international markets. The Company’s products are used in a variety of surgical applications.

Lattice Biologics maintains its headquarters, laboratory and manufacturing facilities in Belgrade, Montana .The facility includes ISO Class 1000 and ISO Class 100 clean rooms, and specialized equipment capable of crafting traditional allografts and precision specialty allografts for various clinical applications. The Lattice Biologics team includes highly trained tissue bank specialists, surgical technicians, certified sterile processing and distribution technicians, and CNC operators who maintain the highest standards of aseptic technique throughout each step of the manufacturing process. From donor acceptance to the final packaging and distribution of finished allografts, Lattice is committed to maintaining the highest standards of allograft quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

Lattice Biologics maintains all necessary licensures to process and sell its tissue engineered products within the U.S. and internationally.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:

Certain information contained in this news release constitutes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the ‘safe harbour’ provisions of Canadian securities laws. All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “planned”, “potential”, “future”, “expected”, “could”, “possible”, “goal”, “intends”, “will” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation: information pertaining to the Company’s strategy, plans, or future financial performance, such as statements with respect to the Transaction, and other statements that express management’s expectations or estimates of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Lattice to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management as of the date such statements are made, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. The factors and assumptions that could prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to: that market prices will be consistent with expectations, the continued availability of capital and financing, and that general economic, market and business conditions will be consistent with expectations. The forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. We disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

United States Advisory: The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and may not be offered, sold, or resold in the United States or to, or for the account of or benefit of, a U.S. Person (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act is available. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in the state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Subscribe to Lattice News Updates
Follow us on Twitter: @LatticeBio

Lattice Biologics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

 Lattice Biologics Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Highlights Lattice Biologics Ltd. (TSX-V: LBL) (OTCBB: LBLTF) (“Lattice Biologics” or the “Company”) announces financial results for Q4 2020 and year end 2020. Highlights of Year Ended September 30, 2020 Sales and Product Offerings Sales increased 57.8% fourth …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Altria Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results; Provides 2021 Full-Year Earnings ...
SandRidge Mississippian Trust I Announces Quarterly Distribution
Raven Aerostar and Persistent Systems Network Constellation of Stratospheric Balloons in Comms Demo
MSCI Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020
Interactive Brokers Takes Action on Actively Traded Symbols
Byline Bancorp, Inc. Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Reports Record Revenue and Earnings Results for its Fiscal 2021 Second ...
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Cresco Labs Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
The GEO Group Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends
TILRAY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Tilray, Inc. - TLRY
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.01.21
Lattice Unaware of Any Material Change