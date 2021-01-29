 

Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Exxon Mobil Corporation and Certain Officers - XOM

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
29.01.2021, 05:24  |  50   |   |   

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Exxon Mobil Corporation ("Exxon" or the "Company") (NYSE: XOM) and certain of its officers.   The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, and docketed under 21-cv-000194, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise, acquired Exxon securities between November 6, 2019 and January 14, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased Exxon securities during the Class Period, you have until March 29, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class.  A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.   To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased. 

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Exxon Mobil!
Long
Basispreis 40,73€
Hebel 8,79
Ask 0,43
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 50,97€
Hebel 8,60
Ask 0,44
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

Exxon explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the U.S. and abroad.  One of the Company's most important oil and gas properties is in the Permian Basin, which is currently the highest-producing oil field in the U.S.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements, and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operational, and compliance policies.  Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Exxon forced its employees to use unrealistic assumptions regarding the timelines for well drilling in the Permian Basin; (ii) the foregoing assumptions served to artificially inflate the value of the Company's well operations in the Permian Basin; (iii) the foregoing conduct, when revealed, subjected Exxon to a heightened risk of regulatory investigation and oversight; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On January 15, 2021, pre-market, the Wall Street Journal published an article entitled "Exxon Draws SEC Probe Over Permian Basin Asset Valuation."  The article reported that the SEC probe stemmed from a whistleblower complaint that, during a 2019 internal assessment, workers were forced to use unrealistic assumptions about how quickly wells in the Permian Basin could be drilled to reach a higher valuation, and that at least one worker who complained about the assumptions was fired.

On this news, Exxon's stock price fell $2.42 per share, or 4.81%, to close at $47.89 per share on January 15, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com 
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

 

Exxon Mobil Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Exxon Mobil Corporation and Certain Officers - XOM NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Exxon Mobil Corporation ("Exxon" or the "Company") (NYSE: XOM) and certain of its officers.   The class action, filed in the United …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gold Mining Operations Expected to See High Rates Of Return In 2021
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Real Reason Electric Vehicle Stocks Exploded In 2020
Trade Volume Explodes as Retail Traders Make Their Mark
Fantasy Sports and Sports Betting to Surge as Major Leagues Return to Play
Data analytics software company Phocas positions for rapid growth in the U.S. and UK with AU$45 ...
Neobanking Market Size Worth $722.60 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 47.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Curv And Algorand Partner To Advance Institutional Digital Asset Security
Johnson Controls Customers Prioritize New Integrated Technologies for Healthy Buildings; Solutions ...
Manulife Investment Management completes majority acquisition of Chilean fruit exporter, David Del ...
Titel
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Gold Mining Operations Expected to See High Rates Of Return In 2021
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Online Betting Companies Positioned to Continue Momentum into 2021
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
The Real Reason Electric Vehicle Stocks Exploded In 2020
Bulls on the Street Watching Billion Dollar Electric Vehicle (EV) Market Shift into High Gear
Hisense Creates Bold New Campaign With Partner Club Paris Saint-Germain
Senior Management Executive Alphan Gogus Appointed as Regional GM for Huobi Russia , Turkey and ...
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares First Quarter Dividend
27.01.21
ExxonMobil Comments on Engine No. 1 Nomination of Director Candidates
26.01.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Kaum Bewegung nach Quartalszahlen - S&P 500 mit Rekord
25.01.21
Arca Oil Index: Das darf jetzt nicht passieren!
25.01.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Verluste - Tech-Indizes nach Rekorden nun im Minus
25.01.21
ExxonMobil to Release Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
25.01.21
Chevron: Das könnte jetzt prekär werden!
22.01.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Intel und IBM beenden die Börsen-Rally
22.01.21
Aktien New York Schluss: Intel und IBM beenden die Börsen-Rally
22.01.21
Aktien New York: Intel und IBM beenden vorerst die Börsen-Rally

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15.01.21
242
EXXON - zahlt kontinuierlich steigende Dividenden...