 

EANS-DD European Lithium Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) - ATTACHMENT

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by
euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


personal data:


responsible party:

name: Okewood Pty Ltd (legal person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with
managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Antony Willian Paul Sage
function: board member

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


issuer information:

name: European Lithium Limited
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900CXY50A8Q4OBQ93

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


information about deal:

ISIN: AU000000EUR7
description of the financial instrument: Fully paid ordinary shares
type: Issue of Shares from share purchase plan
date: 28.01.2021; UTC+01:00
market: ASX
currency: Euro


price volume
0 631,578

total volume: 631,578
total price: 60,000 AUD
average price: 0


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Further inquiry note:
info@europeanlithium.com

end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Attachments with Announcement:
----------------------------------------------
http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/10207074/4/10655325/1/2170202.pdf

issuer: European Lithium Limited
Harrogate Street 32
AU-WA6007 West Leederville
phone: +61 8 6181 9792
FAX:
mail: ir@europeanlithium.com
WWW: www.europeanlithium.com
ISIN: AU000000EUR7
indexes:
stockmarkets: Frankfurt, Wien
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/131952/4824730
OTS: European Lithium Limited
Wertpapier


