 

Largest Single Investment Into Disability Business Inclusion As The Nippon Foundation Invests $5 Million Into The Valuable 500

- The Nippon Foundation is announced as the Global Impact Partner of The Valuable 500, the largest global network of CEOs committed to disability inclusion

54 corporations announce membership of The Valuable 500, bringing total members to 415

LONDON, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Valuable 500 announces that Japan's biggest private foundation, The Nippon Foundation, is joining as Global Impact Partner and investing $5 million into the largest network of global CEOs committed to disability inclusion in business.

The largest ever single investment into disability business inclusion, it allows The Valuable 500 to launch Phase 2 of its global campaign designed to activate the community of 500 CEOs and brands for global change.

This announcement comes as the International Disability Alliance join the World Economic Forum as The Valuable 500's new high impact partner. Bringing together a leading philanthropic organisation with the most prestigious global business network and the voice of the global disability community.

Mr Yohei Sasakawa, Chairman of The Nippon Foundation, said: "It is truly a special day as we officially announce our partnership with The Valuable 500. The Nippon Foundation has been in constant pursuit of supporting persons with disabilities around the world since our establishment in 1962."

Today a further 54 corporations sign up to The Valuable 500, bringing the total to 415 companies committed to improving disability inclusion in their businesses.

These include: AESC, Akbank, Alstom, Axel Springer, Baker Mckenzie, Bayer AG, Bristol Myers Squibb, BUPA Global, Burberry, Canada Post, Close Brothers Group, The Coca-Cola Company, Credit Suisse, DMM.com, DTE Energy, Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc, Expo 2020 Dubai, Fast Retailing, Hempel A/S, Intertek, KBZ Bank, Kidzania, Lidl Ireland, Logitech, Maxon Group, Mazars, Mazda Motor Corporation, Michelin, Mintel Group, Micron Technology, Monex Group, Nestlé, News UK, Norsk Rikskringkasting, Old National Bank, OMRON, Onest Mexico, Partner Communications, Prada Group, Raiffeisen Bank International AG, Santen, Seiko Holdings Corporation, Serco Group, Shimizu Corporation, Siemens AG, Sompo Group, Sony Life Insurance, Springer Nature, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMBC Group), Suntory Holdings Limited, United States Steel Corporation, and Vontier.

The combined revenue of The Valuable 500's current members is $5.4 trillion with 14.8 million employees and reaching across 35 countries. Launched at Davos in January 2019, it remains the only global CEO community dedicated to transforming the business system for the benefit of all with a disability.



