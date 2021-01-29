Alain Baumgartner joins Zug Estates Group Management

About Zug Estate AG:

The Zug Estates Group conceives, develops, markets and manages properties in the Zug region. It focuses on central sites which are suitable for a wide range of uses and allow sustainable development. The real estate portfolio comprises the two sites in Zug and Risch Rotkreuz. The Group also runs a city resort in Zug incorporating the two leading business hotels Parkhotel Zug and City Garden, augmented by a range of restaurant outlets. As at June 30, 2020, the total portfolio value was CHF 1.63 bn.

Zug Estates Holding AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Zurich, (ticker symbol: ZUGN; securities number: 14 805 212).