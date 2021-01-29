 

EQS-Adhoc Alain Baumgartner joins Zug Estates Group Management

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.01.2021, 07:00  |  40   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Zug Estates Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Real Estate
Alain Baumgartner joins Zug Estates Group Management

29-Jan-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release
Zug, 29 January 2021

The Board of Directors and Group Management of Zug Estates Holding AG have named Alain Baumgartner (40) as the Head of Portfolio Management and a Member of Group Management at Zug Estates AG. He will start in the newly created position at Zug Estates on 1 May 2021.

7d982842-a31e-4d0b-babe-64e3dfc54b40

Alain Baumgartner, MRICS, has been Head of Real Estate Portfolio Management and a Member of the Extended Executive Board at the Avobis Group AG in Zurich since October 2019. Before that, he worked in portfolio management at Swiss Life Asset Management AG for over 10 years, working his way up to become Head of the Commercial Centres Portfolio and Deputy Head of Portfolio Management. Mr Baumgartner has a Master in Advanced Studies (MAS) in Real Estate Management from the University of Applied Sciences in Business Administration in Zurich (HWZ).

Upcoming events:

05.03.2021
13.04.2021
27.08.2021

Publication of 2020 annual report
General meeting of shareholders
Publication of 2021 half-yearly report

For further information, please contact:

Patrik Stillhart, CEO

T +41 729 10 10, ir@zugestates.ch

About Zug Estate AG:
The Zug Estates Group conceives, develops, markets and manages properties in the Zug region. It focuses on central sites which are suitable for a wide range of uses and allow sustainable development. The real estate portfolio comprises the two sites in Zug and Risch Rotkreuz. The Group also runs a city resort in Zug incorporating the two leading business hotels Parkhotel Zug and City Garden, augmented by a range of restaurant outlets. As at June 30, 2020, the total portfolio value was CHF 1.63 bn.
Zug Estates Holding AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Zurich, (ticker symbol: ZUGN; securities number: 14 805 212).

Zug Estates Holding AG | Industriestrasse 12 | CH-6300 Zug | T +41 41 729 10 10 | www.zugestates.ch


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Zug Estates Holding AG
Industriestrasse 12
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 729 10 10
E-mail: ir@zugestates.ch
Internet: www.zugestates.ch
ISIN: CH0148052126, CH0148052118
Valor: A1J0M6
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1164276

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1164276  29-Jan-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1164276&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet
Seite 1 von 2
Zug Estates Holding (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Alain Baumgartner joins Zug Estates Group Management EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Zug Estates Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Real Estate Alain Baumgartner joins Zug Estates Group Management 29-Jan-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HQIB beteiligt sich an der Ergosign-Gruppe
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA announces intention to exercise option to redeem outstanding amount of series 35 ...
DGAP-News: Sweet Earth: Sweet Earth beginnt mit Markteinführung einer Linie von CBD-Zigaretten, die unter dem ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Commerzbank veröffentlicht Eckdaten ihres neuen Strategieprogramms
DGAP-DD: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. english
DGAP-News: 2G Energy AG: Korrektur zur Meldung vom 27. Januar 2021
DGAP-DD: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. english
DGAP-Adhoc: Daimler AG: Vorläufige Ergebnisse für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 deutlich über Prognose und ...
DGAP-News: Sernova gibt Kooperationsvereinbarungen mit mehreren führenden Pharmakonzernen bekannt
DGAP-News: Sernova Announces Collaboration Agreements with Multiple Pharmaceutical Industry Leaders
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Just - Evotec Biologics erweitert Vertrag mit dem US-amerikanischen Verteidigungsministerium zur ...
HORN & COSIFAN und PK Office gründen mit Harald Quandt Industriebeteiligungen als ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest: CFO and board member buys MGI shares
HQIB beteiligt sich an der Ergosign-Gruppe
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Alain Baumgartner ergänzt Geschäftsleitung der Zug Estates (deutsch)
07:00 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Alain Baumgartner ergänzt Geschäftsleitung der Zug Estates