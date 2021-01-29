Adjusted revenue of CHF 981.3m in 2020, growth of 2.4% at constant exchange rates

Compagnie Financière Tradition activity grew in the year, up 3.4% at constant exchange rates. At current exchange rates, reported consolidated revenue was CHF 903.1m compared with CHF 924.1m in 2019, down 2.3%.

For the same period, the Group’s consolidated adjusted1) revenue was CHF 981.3m, compared with CHF 1,012.5m in 2019, nonetheless increasing by 2.4% at constant exchange rates with the interdealer broking business (IDB) up 2.6% at constant exchange rates while the forex trading business for retail investors in Japan (Non-IDB) was down 3.0%.

In the fourth quarter, reported consolidated revenue was CHF 204.6m compared with CHF 219.0m in the fourth quarter 2019, however up 0.6% at constant exchange rates. While the US elections did not generate additional volatility, we saw an increase in activity over the months of November and December. The Group’s consolidated adjusted revenue was CHF 220.9m against CHF 238.1m in 2019, down 0.2% at constant exchange rates with IDB flat and Non-IDB down 3.9%.





1) Proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures ("Adjusted")



Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in over 30 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,300 people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products, and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

