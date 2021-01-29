 

DGAP-News Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: First Buyside Transaction in 2021: Mutares acquires the Ericsson Services Italia S.p.A. from Ericsson Telecomunicazioni S.p.A.

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.01.2021, 07:25  |  25   |   |   

DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Takeover/Investment
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: First Buyside Transaction in 2021: Mutares acquires the Ericsson Services Italia S.p.A. from Ericsson Telecomunicazioni S.p.A.

29.01.2021 / 07:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

First Buyside Transaction in 2021: Mutares acquires the Ericsson Services Italia S.p.A. from Ericsson Telecomunicazioni S.p.A.

- Leading company for network rollout, field and maintenance services in Italy

- First platform investment in 2021 strengthens the Goods & Services segment

- Acquired business with approx. EUR 45 million in revenues

Munich/Milan, 29 January 2021 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has signed an agreement on the acquisition of the Ericsson Services Italia S.p.A. from Ericsson Telecomunicazioni S.p.A. The company is a leading provider of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) services to service providers. The closing of the transaction is expected in Q1 2021.

Ericsson Services Italia operates telecommunication services throughout Italy. It is headquartered in Rome and employs more than 260 employees. The company is a dedicated service company for network rollout and onsite maintenance services. The main clients are the Italian mobile operators. In 2019, the company generated revenues of approx. EUR 45 million.

Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares comments: "We are excited to welcome Ericsson Services Italia to our Portfolio and I am confident that Mutares is the right partner to accelerate the company's potential. We will continue to strengthen the presence in the Italian network rollout market as an Ericsson partner and we are happy to continue being a prime Ericsson supplier in such key industry."

Company profile Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.de), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Vienna, acquires medium-sized companies and parts of larger groups with headquarters in Europe that show a clear potential for operational improvement and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. Mutares actively supports and develops its portfolio companies with its own investment and consulting teams as well as through acquisitions of strategic add-ons. With for aim a ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) of 7 to 10 times on the total investment with a focus on sustainable growth of the portfolio companies. In 2020, Mutares SE & Co. KGaA expects generated consolidated revenues of approx. EUR 1.8 billion employing more than 15,000 people worldwide. Based on this, consolidated revenues are expected to increase to approximately EUR 3.0 billion by 2023. Mutares is strongly committed to a sustainable dividend policy consisting of a base dividend and a performance dividend, which has been stable above 10% yield in the past years. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

Seite 1 von 2
mutares Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: First Buyside Transaction in 2021: Mutares acquires the Ericsson Services Italia S.p.A. from Ericsson Telecomunicazioni S.p.A. DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Takeover/Investment Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: First Buyside Transaction in 2021: Mutares acquires the Ericsson Services Italia S.p.A. from Ericsson Telecomunicazioni S.p.A. 29.01.2021 / 07:25 The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HQIB beteiligt sich an der Ergosign-Gruppe
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA announces intention to exercise option to redeem outstanding amount of series 35 ...
DGAP-News: Sweet Earth: Sweet Earth beginnt mit Markteinführung einer Linie von CBD-Zigaretten, die unter dem ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Commerzbank veröffentlicht Eckdaten ihres neuen Strategieprogramms
DGAP-DD: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. english
DGAP-News: 2G Energy AG: Korrektur zur Meldung vom 27. Januar 2021
DGAP-DD: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. english
DGAP-Adhoc: Daimler AG: Vorläufige Ergebnisse für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 deutlich über Prognose und ...
DGAP-News: Sernova gibt Kooperationsvereinbarungen mit mehreren führenden Pharmakonzernen bekannt
DGAP-News: Sernova Announces Collaboration Agreements with Multiple Pharmaceutical Industry Leaders
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Just - Evotec Biologics erweitert Vertrag mit dem US-amerikanischen Verteidigungsministerium zur ...
HORN & COSIFAN und PK Office gründen mit Harald Quandt Industriebeteiligungen als ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest: CFO and board member buys MGI shares
HQIB beteiligt sich an der Ergosign-Gruppe
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:25 Uhr
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Erste Buy-Side-Transaktion im Jahr 2021: Mutares erwirbt die Ericsson Services Italia S.p.A. von Ericsson Telecomunicazioni S.p.A. (deutsch)
07:25 Uhr
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Erste Buy-Side-Transaktion im Jahr 2021: Mutares erwirbt die Ericsson Services Italia S.p.A. von Ericsson Telecomunicazioni S.p.A.
06.01.21
Kissigs Investor-Update Q4/20 mit Energiekontor, MBB, Funkwerk, PayPal, Amazon, Square, Hypoport , SBF, Dr. Hönle, Mutares
04.01.21
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares schließt die Übernahme von Japy Tech SAS und Royal de Boer Stalinrichtingen B.V. erfolgreich ab (deutsch)
04.01.21
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares schließt die Übernahme von Japy Tech SAS und Royal de Boer Stalinrichtingen B.V. erfolgreich ab
04.01.21
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares successfully completes the acquisition of Japy Tech SAS and Royal de Boer Stalinrichtingen B.V.
04.01.21
Kissigs Nebenwertefavoriten für 2021: Dr. Hönle, HelloFresh, Hypoport, Mutares, PNE

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
07:32 Uhr
1.671
Mutares AG