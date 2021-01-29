 

Legal Documents Most Downloaded by DocPro Users in 2020 Show COVID-19 Impact on Businesses and Individuals

LONDON, HONG KONG and NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DocPro Limited, a leading online document creator and legal tech community announced today the company's most downloaded legal contracts, letters and documents of 2020. Reflecting the turbulent global events impacting DocPro users last year, the most downloaded documents marked COVID-19 related personal and professional events.

"It's safe to say that 2020 was a year like no other," said Kim Chan, CEO, DocPro. "In reviewing the most used contracts, letters and documents downloaded by the DocPro community this year, we see that our members used DocPro to overcome challenges related to COVID-19 in 2020."

DocPro has released the most downloaded contracts, letters and documents of 2020, with some surprising results. From asking for COVID relief to resolving relationship issues, users turned to these key documents for help. The most downloaded contract of 2020 was the Brand Ambassador Agreement, as more companies signed up social media and KOL marketing support personnel to serve as corporate brand ambassadors. The second most used contract was the Memorandum of understanding (MOU) - Joint Venture, use by businesses adapting to COVID-19, including partnering to achieve key business goals.

One of the biggest surprises on the list of most downloaded contracts in 2020 is number three on the top ten list, the Relationship Contract. COVID-19 impacted relationships in many ways and DocPro members entered into relationship contracts in greater numbers, to help govern difficult issues and maintain relationship. In addition, the Engagement Letter and Success Fee Agreement from Advisor/Consultant contract placed fourth on the list, followed by the Drop Shipping Agreement, each a product of the trend towards remote working and free agent entrepreneurship by the new Slash workforce in 2020.

The most downloaded letters in 2020 were also COVID-19 related, generally used to ask for relief from service providers. This included the Letter to School for School Fees Relief, Letter to Bank on Suspension/Extension of Deadline on Loan Repayment and Leave Letter for School from Parent. In addition, the Complaint Letter to Police on Adverse Possession of Property and Letter to Supplier Requesting for Additional Credit Terms made the top five list, as landlords and business owners were impacted by the pandemic.

For more information on documents use trends around the world, check out DocPro's news release:  https://docpro.com/blog76/docpro-s-list-of-most-downloaded-documents-in-2020 .

Top Contracts in 2020

  1. Brand Ambassador Agreement
  2. Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) - Joint Venture
  3. Relationship Contract / Consent
  4. Engagement Letter and Success Fee Agreement from Advisor / Consultant
  5. Dropshipping Agreement
  6. Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) - Sale of Business
  7. NDA / Confidentiality Agreement for Business (One way / Unilateral)
  8. Mortgage Deed on Real Property
  9. Service Agreement - Consulting Work
  10. Investment Agreement - Single Investor

Top Letters in 2020

  • Letter to School for School Fees Relief
  • Letter to Bank on Suspension / Extension of Deadline on Loan Repayment
  • Leave Letter for School from Parent
  • Complaint Letter to Police on Adverse Possession
  • Letter to Supplier Requesting for Additional Credit Terms
  • Internship Completion Letter / Certificate – Reference
  • Letter to Gym / Club on Suspension of Membership / Waiver of Fees
  • Complaint Letter – Product
  • Complaint Letter to Supplier
  • Cease and Desist Letter

Top Other Documents in 2020

  • Account Opening Form
  • Minutes of Meeting of Directors
  • Terms and Conditions of Service
  • Privacy Policy (with GDPR)
  • Cookie Policy for Website
  • Handover Note - Departure from Duties
  • Enduring Power of Attorney
  • COVID-19 Safety Protocol and Liability Disclaimer / Waiver / Declaration from Customer
  • Register of Members (Shareholders) and Share Ledger
  • Last Will and Testament

About DocPro

DocPro is the leading online provider of automated documents to businesses and individuals. DocPro's mission is to make legal documentation affordable and accessible to everyone. Currently, DocPro operates a legaltech platform (DocPro.com) by combining legal documentation services with cutting edge technology.



