Legal Documents Most Downloaded by DocPro Users in 2020 Show COVID-19 Impact on Businesses and Individuals

"It's safe to say that 2020 was a year like no other," said Kim Chan, CEO, DocPro. "In reviewing the most used contracts, letters and documents downloaded by the DocPro community this year, we see that our members used DocPro to overcome challenges related to COVID-19 in 2020."

LONDON, HONG KONG and NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DocPro Limited, a leading online document creator and legal tech community announced today the company's most downloaded legal contracts, letters and documents of 2020. Reflecting the turbulent global events impacting DocPro users last year, the most downloaded documents marked COVID-19 related personal and professional events.

DocPro has released the most downloaded contracts, letters and documents of 2020, with some surprising results. From asking for COVID relief to resolving relationship issues, users turned to these key documents for help. The most downloaded contract of 2020 was the Brand Ambassador Agreement, as more companies signed up social media and KOL marketing support personnel to serve as corporate brand ambassadors. The second most used contract was the Memorandum of understanding (MOU) - Joint Venture, use by businesses adapting to COVID-19, including partnering to achieve key business goals.

One of the biggest surprises on the list of most downloaded contracts in 2020 is number three on the top ten list, the Relationship Contract. COVID-19 impacted relationships in many ways and DocPro members entered into relationship contracts in greater numbers, to help govern difficult issues and maintain relationship. In addition, the Engagement Letter and Success Fee Agreement from Advisor/Consultant contract placed fourth on the list, followed by the Drop Shipping Agreement, each a product of the trend towards remote working and free agent entrepreneurship by the new Slash workforce in 2020.

The most downloaded letters in 2020 were also COVID-19 related, generally used to ask for relief from service providers. This included the Letter to School for School Fees Relief, Letter to Bank on Suspension/Extension of Deadline on Loan Repayment and Leave Letter for School from Parent. In addition, the Complaint Letter to Police on Adverse Possession of Property and Letter to Supplier Requesting for Additional Credit Terms made the top five list, as landlords and business owners were impacted by the pandemic.

For more information on documents use trends around the world, check out DocPro's news release: https://docpro.com/blog76/docpro-s-list-of-most-downloaded-documents-in-2020 .

Top Contracts in 2020

Brand Ambassador Agreement Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) - Joint Venture Relationship Contract / Consent Engagement Letter and Success Fee Agreement from Advisor / Consultant Dropshipping Agreement Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) - Sale of Business NDA / Confidentiality Agreement for Business (One way / Unilateral) Mortgage Deed on Real Property Service Agreement - Consulting Work Investment Agreement - Single Investor

Top Letters in 2020

Letter to School for School Fees Relief

Letter to Bank on Suspension / Extension of Deadline on Loan Repayment

Leave Letter for School from Parent

Complaint Letter to Police on Adverse Possession

Letter to Supplier Requesting for Additional Credit Terms

Internship Completion Letter / Certificate – Reference

Letter to Gym / Club on Suspension of Membership / Waiver of Fees

Complaint Letter – Product

Complaint Letter to Supplier

Cease and Desist Letter

Top Other Documents in 2020

Account Opening Form

Minutes of Meeting of Directors

Terms and Conditions of Service

Privacy Policy (with GDPR)

Cookie Policy for Website

Handover Note - Departure from Duties

Enduring Power of Attorney

COVID-19 Safety Protocol and Liability Disclaimer / Waiver / Declaration from Customer

Register of Members (Shareholders) and Share Ledger

Last Will and Testament

