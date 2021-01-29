fuboTV Announces Pricing of $350 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering

fuboTV Inc. (“fuboTV”) (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, today announced the pricing of $350 million aggregate principal amount of 3.25% convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “notes”) in a private offering to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The offering is expected to close on February 2, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. fuboTV also granted the initial purchaser a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $52.5 million aggregate principal amount of notes.

The notes will be general unsecured obligations of fuboTV and will accrue interest payable semiannually in arrears on February 15 and August 15 of each year, beginning on August 15, 2021, at a rate of 3.25% per year. The notes will mature on February 15, 2026, unless earlier converted, repurchased or redeemed. The initial conversion rate will be 17.3063 shares of fuboTV’s common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes (equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $57.78 per share). The initial conversion price of the notes represents a premium of approximately 45% over the closing price of fuboTV’s common stock on January 28, 2021. The notes will be convertible under certain circumstances into cash, shares of fuboTV’s common stock or a combination of cash and shares of fuboTV’s common stock, at fuboTV’s election.

fuboTV may redeem for cash all or any portion of the notes, at its option, on or after February 20, 2024 and prior to the 41st scheduled trading day immediately preceding the maturity date if the last reported sale price of fuboTV’s common stock has been at least 130% of the conversion price then in effect for at least 20 trading days (whether or not consecutive) during any 30 consecutive trading day period (including the last trading day of such period) ending on, and including, the trading day immediately preceding the date on which fuboTV provides notice of redemption at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date.