 

DGAP-News LION E-Mobility AG: Roll out of 400V battery system and further development of 800V solution

DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Market Report/Miscellaneous
LION E-Mobility AG: Roll out of 400V battery system and further development of 800V solution

29.01.2021 / 07:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Roll out of 400V battery system and further development of 800V solution
 

- Delivery of BMW i3 Battery packs to North American customer

- Scalable energy range of 84 - 252 kWh

- Solution is adaptable and ready to use in different bus and truck types

- Next steps will focus on further development of the 800V system

 

Zug, 29 January 2021 - LION E-Mobility AG subsidiary LION Smart GmbH, a developer of electrical energy storage systems and lithium-ion battery system technology, has delivered battery packs to be used in a 400V system for a North American customer. The BMW i3 batteries can be adapted for various types of buses, trucks and public transit vehicles, with possible energy capacity ranging from 84 - 252 kWh depending on the number of packs and configuration.

"We are happy to announce fulfillment of our client's order has been delivered on schedule and series production of the 400V buses moves forward", says Thomas Hetmann, CEO of LION Smart. "The BMW i3 battery pack we are using is one of the safest and most reliable battery packs currently on the market. This, combined with our engineering expertise in custom battery pack integration, makes the 400V solution an ideal solution for public transit agencies and logistic companies looking to convert existing fleets to electric or hybrid power."

After fulfilling the 400V battery pack order requirements and completing series production, next steps will be the further development of the 800V system. The higher power and energy capacity of an 800V system would be suitable for a variety of larger vehicles, including Class 8 heavy-duty trucks.

 

About LION E-Mobility AG
LION E-Mobility AG is a listed Swiss holding company founded in 2011 with promising strategic investments in the e-mobility sector, particularly in the field of electrical energy storage and lithium-ion battery system technology. The company owns 100% of the German LION Smart GmbH, a developer of battery packs and battery management systems. LION Smart GmbH also holds a 30% stake in TÜV SÜD Battery Testing GmbH, a joint venture with TÜV SÜD AG.

07:45 Uhr
DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: Roll-out des 400V Batteriesystems und Weiterentwicklung der 800V Lösung (deutsch)
07:45 Uhr
DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: Roll-out des 400V Batteriesystems und Weiterentwicklung der 800V Lösung
20.01.21
Lion E-Mobility meldet Großauftrag - Aktie gewinnt deutlich
20.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: Positiver Ausblick der LION E-Mobility AG für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 (deutsch)
20.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: Positiver Ausblick der LION E-Mobility AG für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
20.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: Positive outlook for LION E-Mobility AG for the financial year 2021

07:53 Uhr
6.156
LION E-Mobility AG - Zukunftsbranche