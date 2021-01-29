 

Half Year Report of Intrasense’s Liquidity Contract Signed With TSAF – Tradition Securities And Futures

Intrasense (Paris:ALINS)(FR0011179886 - ALINS), a specialist in medical imaging software solutions and designer of Myrian, announces the publication of its half year liquidity contract signed with TSAF – Tradition Securities And Futures.

For the liquidity contract signed with TSAF – Tradition Securities And Futures, the following means were included in the account on 31/12/2020:

  • 31 000 shares,
  • 24 312,12 €.

The following means were included in the account on 30/06/2020:

  • 29 000 shares,
  • 23 943,86 €.

In the second half of the year, the liquidity contract negotiated:

S2 2020

BUY

SELL

Number of shares

38 797

36 797

Number of transactions

36

32

Amount

36 763,57 €

37 131,83 €

About Intrasense

Founded in 2004, Intrasense develops and markets a unique medical device named Myrian, a software platform facilitating and ensuring diagnosis, decision-making and therapeutic follow-up. Thanks to Myrian, more than 1000 hospitals and clinics spread over 40 countries use a unique and integrated platform supporting all types of imaging modalities (MRI, scanner…). Enriched with expert clinical modules dedicated to specific pathologies and organs, Myrian provides a universal medical image processing solution which can be fully integrated into any healthcare information system. Intrasense has more than 40 employees among which 15 are dedicated to Research & Development. Intrasense has been labelled ‘innovative company’ by the BPI and has invested more than 10 million euros in Research & Development since its creation. More information on: www.intrasense.fr

Appendix 1

Transaction for each day
 

Date

B/S

Number

Price

Amount in €

03/07/2020

B

2 016

0,858

1 729,73

03/07/2020

S

1 016

0,866

879,86

06/07/2020

S

2 000

0,948

1 896,00

10/07/2020

B

1 000

0,916

916,00

10/07/2020

S

1 000

0,948

948,00

13/07/2020

B

1 000

0,928

928,00

13/07/2020

S

1 000

0,938

938,00

14/07/2020

B

2 000

0,862

1 724,00

14/07/2020

S

1 000

0,898

898,00

17/07/2020

B

1

0,844

0,84

17/07/2020

S

1

0,89

0,89

30/07/2020

B

1 000

0,802

802,00

12/08/2020

B

1 000

0,784

784,00

12/08/2020

S

1 000

0,798

798,00

14/08/2020

B

1 000

0,83

830,00

14/08/2020

S

1 000

0,83

830,00

17/08/2020

B

1 000

0,808

808,00

17/08/2020

S

1 000

0,838

838,00

07/09/2020

B

1 000

0,722

722,00

10/09/2020

B

500

0,6368

318,40

15/09/2020

B

263

0,656

172,53

15/09/2020

S

263

0,678

178,31

16/09/2020

S

5 030

0,9

4 527,00

17/09/2020

B

2 030

1,0127

2 055,78

17/09/2020

S

1 000

1,05

1 050,00

18/09/2020

B

1 000

0,85

850,00

24/09/2020

B

1 000

1

1 000,00

24/09/2020

S

1 000

1

1 000,00

29/09/2020

B

1 000

0,9

900,00

30/09/2020

B

500

0,95

475,00

01/10/2020

B

1 000

0,9

900,00

05/10/2020

B

1 000

0,9068

906,80

05/10/2020

S

1 000

0,912

912,00

09/10/2020

B

1 000

1

1 000,00

09/10/2020

S

4 000

1,1425

4 570,00

13/10/2020

B

1 000

1,1

1 100,00

13/10/2020

S

1 000

1,15

1 150,00

14/10/2020

S

1 000

1,05

1 050,00

16/10/2020

S

1 000

1,2

1 200,00

20/10/2020

S

1 000

1,1

1 100,00

20/10/2020

S

1 000

1,2

1 200,00

22/10/2020

B

1 000

1,15

1 150,00

22/10/2020

S

1 000

1,195

1 195,00

23/10/2020

B

1 000

1,15

1 150,00

23/10/2020

S

1 000

1,19

1 190,00

26/10/2020

B

1 000

1,1

1 100,00

28/10/2020

B

1 000

0,96

960,00

28/10/2020

S

1 000

0,99

990,00

29/10/2020

S

1 000

1,05

1 050,00

09/11/2020

B

3 000

0,8894

2 668,20

09/11/2020

S

1 000

0,984

984,00

12/11/2020

B

987

1,055

1 041,29

12/11/2020

S

987

1,095

1 080,77

16/11/2020

B

1 000

0,92

920,00

16/11/2020

S

1 000

0,98

980,00

18/11/2020

B

1 000

0,95

950,00

08/12/2020

S

1 000

1,095

1 095,00

10/12/2020

B

2 000

1,165

2 330,00

10/12/2020

S

1 000

1,295

1 295,00

14/12/2020

B

1 000

1,07

1 070,00

15/12/2020

B

500

0,98

490,00

16/12/2020

B

500

0,968

484,00

16/12/2020

S

500

0,998

499,00

17/12/2020

S

500

0,988

494,00

21/12/2020

B

1 000

0,902

902,00

21/12/2020

S

1 000

0,93

930,00

28/12/2020

B

1 000

0,95

950,00

28/12/2020

S

1 000

1,06

1 060,00

 

Wertpapier


Half Year Report of Intrasense’s Liquidity Contract Signed With TSAF – Tradition Securities And Futures Regulatory News: Intrasense (Paris:ALINS)(FR0011179886 - ALINS), a specialist in medical imaging software solutions and designer of Myrian, announces the publication of its half year liquidity contract signed with TSAF – Tradition Securities And …

