Half Year Report of Intrasense’s Liquidity Contract Signed With TSAF – Tradition Securities And Futures
Intrasense (Paris:ALINS)(FR0011179886 - ALINS), a specialist in medical imaging software solutions and designer of Myrian, announces the publication of its half year liquidity contract signed with TSAF – Tradition Securities And Futures.
For the liquidity contract signed with TSAF – Tradition Securities And Futures, the following means were included in the account on 31/12/2020:
- 31 000 shares,
- 24 312,12 €.
The following means were included in the account on 30/06/2020:
- 29 000 shares,
- 23 943,86 €.
In the second half of the year, the liquidity contract negotiated:
|
S2 2020
|
BUY
|
SELL
|
Number of shares
|
38 797
|
36 797
|
Number of transactions
|
36
|
32
|
Amount
|
36 763,57 €
|
37 131,83 €
About Intrasense
Founded in 2004, Intrasense develops and markets a unique medical device named Myrian, a software platform facilitating and ensuring diagnosis, decision-making and therapeutic follow-up. Thanks to Myrian, more than 1000 hospitals and clinics spread over 40 countries use a unique and integrated platform supporting all types of imaging modalities (MRI, scanner…). Enriched with expert clinical modules dedicated to specific pathologies and organs, Myrian provides a universal medical image processing solution which can be fully integrated into any healthcare information system. Intrasense has more than 40 employees among which 15 are dedicated to Research & Development. Intrasense has been labelled ‘innovative company’ by the BPI and has invested more than 10 million euros in Research & Development since its creation. More information on: www.intrasense.fr
Appendix 1
|Transaction for each day
|
Date
|
B/S
|
Number
|
Price
|
Amount in €
|
03/07/2020
|
B
|
2 016
|
0,858
|
1 729,73
|
03/07/2020
|
S
|
1 016
|
0,866
|
879,86
|
06/07/2020
|
S
|
2 000
|
0,948
|
1 896,00
|
10/07/2020
|
B
|
1 000
|
0,916
|
916,00
|
10/07/2020
|
S
|
1 000
|
0,948
|
948,00
|
13/07/2020
|
B
|
1 000
|
0,928
|
928,00
|
13/07/2020
|
S
|
1 000
|
0,938
|
938,00
|
14/07/2020
|
B
|
2 000
|
0,862
|
1 724,00
|
14/07/2020
|
S
|
1 000
|
0,898
|
898,00
|
17/07/2020
|
B
|
1
|
0,844
|
0,84
|
17/07/2020
|
S
|
1
|
0,89
|
0,89
|
30/07/2020
|
B
|
1 000
|
0,802
|
802,00
|
12/08/2020
|
B
|
1 000
|
0,784
|
784,00
|
12/08/2020
|
S
|
1 000
|
0,798
|
798,00
|
14/08/2020
|
B
|
1 000
|
0,83
|
830,00
|
14/08/2020
|
S
|
1 000
|
0,83
|
830,00
|
17/08/2020
|
B
|
1 000
|
0,808
|
808,00
|
17/08/2020
|
S
|
1 000
|
0,838
|
838,00
|
07/09/2020
|
B
|
1 000
|
0,722
|
722,00
|
10/09/2020
|
B
|
500
|
0,6368
|
318,40
|
15/09/2020
|
B
|
263
|
0,656
|
172,53
|
15/09/2020
|
S
|
263
|
0,678
|
178,31
|
16/09/2020
|
S
|
5 030
|
0,9
|
4 527,00
|
17/09/2020
|
B
|
2 030
|
1,0127
|
2 055,78
|
17/09/2020
|
S
|
1 000
|
1,05
|
1 050,00
|
18/09/2020
|
B
|
1 000
|
0,85
|
850,00
|
24/09/2020
|
B
|
1 000
|
1
|
1 000,00
|
24/09/2020
|
S
|
1 000
|
1
|
1 000,00
|
29/09/2020
|
B
|
1 000
|
0,9
|
900,00
|
30/09/2020
|
B
|
500
|
0,95
|
475,00
|
01/10/2020
|
B
|
1 000
|
0,9
|
900,00
|
05/10/2020
|
B
|
1 000
|
0,9068
|
906,80
|
05/10/2020
|
S
|
1 000
|
0,912
|
912,00
|
09/10/2020
|
B
|
1 000
|
1
|
1 000,00
|
09/10/2020
|
S
|
4 000
|
1,1425
|
4 570,00
|
13/10/2020
|
B
|
1 000
|
1,1
|
1 100,00
|
13/10/2020
|
S
|
1 000
|
1,15
|
1 150,00
|
14/10/2020
|
S
|
1 000
|
1,05
|
1 050,00
|
16/10/2020
|
S
|
1 000
|
1,2
|
1 200,00
|
20/10/2020
|
S
|
1 000
|
1,1
|
1 100,00
|
20/10/2020
|
S
|
1 000
|
1,2
|
1 200,00
|
22/10/2020
|
B
|
1 000
|
1,15
|
1 150,00
|
22/10/2020
|
S
|
1 000
|
1,195
|
1 195,00
|
23/10/2020
|
B
|
1 000
|
1,15
|
1 150,00
|
23/10/2020
|
S
|
1 000
|
1,19
|
1 190,00
|
26/10/2020
|
B
|
1 000
|
1,1
|
1 100,00
|
28/10/2020
|
B
|
1 000
|
0,96
|
960,00
|
28/10/2020
|
S
|
1 000
|
0,99
|
990,00
|
29/10/2020
|
S
|
1 000
|
1,05
|
1 050,00
|
09/11/2020
|
B
|
3 000
|
0,8894
|
2 668,20
|
09/11/2020
|
S
|
1 000
|
0,984
|
984,00
|
12/11/2020
|
B
|
987
|
1,055
|
1 041,29
|
12/11/2020
|
S
|
987
|
1,095
|
1 080,77
|
16/11/2020
|
B
|
1 000
|
0,92
|
920,00
|
16/11/2020
|
S
|
1 000
|
0,98
|
980,00
|
18/11/2020
|
B
|
1 000
|
0,95
|
950,00
|
08/12/2020
|
S
|
1 000
|
1,095
|
1 095,00
|
10/12/2020
|
B
|
2 000
|
1,165
|
2 330,00
|
10/12/2020
|
S
|
1 000
|
1,295
|
1 295,00
|
14/12/2020
|
B
|
1 000
|
1,07
|
1 070,00
|
15/12/2020
|
B
|
500
|
0,98
|
490,00
|
16/12/2020
|
B
|
500
|
0,968
|
484,00
|
16/12/2020
|
S
|
500
|
0,998
|
499,00
|
17/12/2020
|
S
|
500
|
0,988
|
494,00
|
21/12/2020
|
B
|
1 000
|
0,902
|
902,00
|
21/12/2020
|
S
|
1 000
|
0,93
|
930,00
|
28/12/2020
|
B
|
1 000
|
0,95
|
950,00
|
28/12/2020
|
S
|
1 000
|
1,06
|
1 060,00
