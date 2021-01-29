Half Year Report of Intrasense’s Liquidity Contract Signed With TSAF – Tradition Securities And Futures

For the liquidity contract signed with TSAF – Tradition Securities And Futures, the following means were included in the account on 31/12/2020:

Intrasense (Paris:ALINS)(FR0011179886 - ALINS), a specialist in medical imaging software solutions and designer of Myrian, announces the publication of its half year liquidity contract signed with TSAF – Tradition Securities And Futures.

31 000 shares,

24 312,12 €.

The following means were included in the account on 30/06/2020:

29 000 shares,

23 943,86 €.

In the second half of the year, the liquidity contract negotiated:

S2 2020 BUY SELL Number of shares 38 797 36 797 Number of transactions 36 32 Amount 36 763,57 € 37 131,83 €

About Intrasense

Founded in 2004, Intrasense develops and markets a unique medical device named Myrian, a software platform facilitating and ensuring diagnosis, decision-making and therapeutic follow-up. Thanks to Myrian, more than 1000 hospitals and clinics spread over 40 countries use a unique and integrated platform supporting all types of imaging modalities (MRI, scanner…). Enriched with expert clinical modules dedicated to specific pathologies and organs, Myrian provides a universal medical image processing solution which can be fully integrated into any healthcare information system. Intrasense has more than 40 employees among which 15 are dedicated to Research & Development. Intrasense has been labelled ‘innovative company’ by the BPI and has invested more than 10 million euros in Research & Development since its creation. More information on: www.intrasense.fr

Appendix 1

Transaction for each day Date B/S Number Price Amount in € 03/07/2020 B 2 016 0,858 1 729,73 03/07/2020 S 1 016 0,866 879,86 06/07/2020 S 2 000 0,948 1 896,00 10/07/2020 B 1 000 0,916 916,00 10/07/2020 S 1 000 0,948 948,00 13/07/2020 B 1 000 0,928 928,00 13/07/2020 S 1 000 0,938 938,00 14/07/2020 B 2 000 0,862 1 724,00 14/07/2020 S 1 000 0,898 898,00 17/07/2020 B 1 0,844 0,84 17/07/2020 S 1 0,89 0,89 30/07/2020 B 1 000 0,802 802,00 12/08/2020 B 1 000 0,784 784,00 12/08/2020 S 1 000 0,798 798,00 14/08/2020 B 1 000 0,83 830,00 14/08/2020 S 1 000 0,83 830,00 17/08/2020 B 1 000 0,808 808,00 17/08/2020 S 1 000 0,838 838,00 07/09/2020 B 1 000 0,722 722,00 10/09/2020 B 500 0,6368 318,40 15/09/2020 B 263 0,656 172,53 15/09/2020 S 263 0,678 178,31 16/09/2020 S 5 030 0,9 4 527,00 17/09/2020 B 2 030 1,0127 2 055,78 17/09/2020 S 1 000 1,05 1 050,00 18/09/2020 B 1 000 0,85 850,00 24/09/2020 B 1 000 1 1 000,00 24/09/2020 S 1 000 1 1 000,00 29/09/2020 B 1 000 0,9 900,00 30/09/2020 B 500 0,95 475,00 01/10/2020 B 1 000 0,9 900,00 05/10/2020 B 1 000 0,9068 906,80 05/10/2020 S 1 000 0,912 912,00 09/10/2020 B 1 000 1 1 000,00 09/10/2020 S 4 000 1,1425 4 570,00 13/10/2020 B 1 000 1,1 1 100,00 13/10/2020 S 1 000 1,15 1 150,00 14/10/2020 S 1 000 1,05 1 050,00 16/10/2020 S 1 000 1,2 1 200,00 20/10/2020 S 1 000 1,1 1 100,00 20/10/2020 S 1 000 1,2 1 200,00 22/10/2020 B 1 000 1,15 1 150,00 22/10/2020 S 1 000 1,195 1 195,00 23/10/2020 B 1 000 1,15 1 150,00 23/10/2020 S 1 000 1,19 1 190,00 26/10/2020 B 1 000 1,1 1 100,00 28/10/2020 B 1 000 0,96 960,00 28/10/2020 S 1 000 0,99 990,00 29/10/2020 S 1 000 1,05 1 050,00 09/11/2020 B 3 000 0,8894 2 668,20 09/11/2020 S 1 000 0,984 984,00 12/11/2020 B 987 1,055 1 041,29 12/11/2020 S 987 1,095 1 080,77 16/11/2020 B 1 000 0,92 920,00 16/11/2020 S 1 000 0,98 980,00 18/11/2020 B 1 000 0,95 950,00 08/12/2020 S 1 000 1,095 1 095,00 10/12/2020 B 2 000 1,165 2 330,00 10/12/2020 S 1 000 1,295 1 295,00 14/12/2020 B 1 000 1,07 1 070,00 15/12/2020 B 500 0,98 490,00 16/12/2020 B 500 0,968 484,00 16/12/2020 S 500 0,998 499,00 17/12/2020 S 500 0,988 494,00 21/12/2020 B 1 000 0,902 902,00 21/12/2020 S 1 000 0,93 930,00 28/12/2020 B 1 000 0,95 950,00 28/12/2020 S 1 000 1,06 1 060,00

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210128005979/en/