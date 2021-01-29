FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business Combination with Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp.

FREYR AS, (the “Company” or “FREYR”), a Norway-based developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, today announced that it will become a publicly listed company through a business combination with Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (“Alussa Energy”) (NYSE: ALUS), a Cayman Islands exempted, publicly listed special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”). The transaction represents a pro forma equity value of $1.4 billion for the combined company upon closing which will be named “FREYR Battery” (“Pubco”). Pubco’s common stock is expected to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FREY upon closing, expected in the second quarter of 2021.

FREYR is targeting development of up to 43 GWh of battery cell production capacity in Norway by 2025 to position the Company as one of Europe’s largest battery cell suppliers. FREYR expects to deliver safer, higher energy density and lower cost clean battery cells made with renewable energy from an ethically and sustainably sourced supply chain. The Company’s ambition is to become the battery cell producer with the lowest lifecycle carbon footprint in the world. FREYR plans to utilize Norway’s inherent advantages, including access to renewable energy, some of Europe’s lowest electricity prices and shorter delivery distances to main markets in Europe and the US as compared to competitors in Asia.