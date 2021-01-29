FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business Combination with Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp.
FREYR AS, (the “Company” or “FREYR”), a Norway-based developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, today announced that it will become a publicly listed company through a business combination with Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (“Alussa Energy”) (NYSE: ALUS), a Cayman Islands exempted, publicly listed special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”). The transaction represents a pro forma equity value of $1.4 billion for the combined company upon closing which will be named “FREYR Battery” (“Pubco”). Pubco’s common stock is expected to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FREY upon closing, expected in the second quarter of 2021.
FREYR is targeting development of up to 43 GWh of battery cell production capacity in Norway by 2025 to position the Company as one of Europe’s largest battery cell suppliers. FREYR expects to deliver safer, higher energy density and lower cost clean battery cells made with renewable energy from an ethically and sustainably sourced supply chain. The Company’s ambition is to become the battery cell producer with the lowest lifecycle carbon footprint in the world. FREYR plans to utilize Norway’s inherent advantages, including access to renewable energy, some of Europe’s lowest electricity prices and shorter delivery distances to main markets in Europe and the US as compared to competitors in Asia.
The Company is partnering strategically on next-generation semi-solid battery cell technology that is expected to materially reduce manufacturing costs and provide a highly competitive market position for FREYR. The Company’s solutions will address the rapidly growing global markets for electric vehicles, energy storage, and marine applications, representing an estimated addressable market of about 5,000 GWh per year by 2030.
Daniel Barcelo, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Alussa Energy, commented, “We are excited and privileged to partner with FREYR, as this transaction represents a compelling investment opportunity to address the rapidly growing market for electrification of global transportation and energy systems. Furthermore, Norway with its entrepreneurial cities like Mo i Rana provide a great foundation for FREYR’s Gigafactories. We evaluated over 75 investment opportunities across the global energy and energy transition sectors since our IPO in late 2019, and FREYR clearly stood out as a frontline player in adopting leading-edge battery technology to address a significant and growing market with a unique commitment to full-cycle sustainability. We have full confidence that FREYR’s experienced execution team, combined with the capital resources from this transaction, including strategic investors Koch Strategic Platforms and Glencore, makes the Company well-positioned to play a transformational role in decarbonizing global energy and transportation markets.”
