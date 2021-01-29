DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Dividend ATOSS Software AG: Growth course unbroken - 15 record sales and earnings years in succession confirm the company's excellent future prospects 29.01.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ATOSS Software AG has concluded the financial year 2020 with new record sales and earnings figures. Despite the challenges the Covid-19 pandemic presented, the company once again succeeded in expanding its dynamic development and even markedly exceeded the financial targets set for 2020. ATOSS achieved double-digit consolidated sales growth of 21 percent to EUR 86.1 million. The operating result was up overproportionately by 36 percent to EUR 26.2 million.



Munich, January 29, 2021

With the figures now presented, ATOSS Software AG can look back on a financially extremely successful financial year 2020, once again demonstrating the strength of its business model. For the 15th year in a row, the Munich-based specialist for workforce management has succeeded in impressively exceeding the already high record figures of the previous years in terms of sales and earnings and in convincing a large number of renowned new customers of its innovative and value-adding solutions.rhe company has thereby continued and further expanded its strategic growth course at a high level - even in economically uncertain times. Most notably, the share of annually recurring revenues was sustainably increased through the planned expansion of the cloud business.

Software sales in the period from January to December 2020 showed marked double-digit growth of 20 percent, coming in at EUR 56.0 million (previous year: EUR 46.5 million). This equates to a 65 percent share of the Group's total sales (previous year: 65 percent). The greatest boost to growth in software revenues was from recurring revenues of cloud solutions and subscriptions, which increased by 66 percent to EUR 12.9 million (previous year: EUR 7.8 million). The growth in software maintenance, which has been consistently positive for years, also continued. Here, sales here rose by 10 percent to EUR 26.6 million (previous year: EUR 24.2 million). Overall, recurring revenues as a share of software revenues rose by 2 percent to 71 percent. Sales from consulting services advanced by 23 percent to EUR 24.1 million, a significant year-on-year increase (previous year: EUR 19.5 million).

Not only in terms of sales is ATOSS sizing up new record figures. Especially operating earnings (EBIT) rose by 36 percent to EUR 26.2 million (previous year: EUR 19.3 million) thanks to the successful implementation of major projects, the company's prudent cost management and high productivity ratio. The company continued to drive its investments forward in expanding capacity, predominantly in the areas of Customer Services and Support, Research and Development and internal digitization projects. Consequently, the EBIT margin amounts to an impressive 30 percent (previous year: 27 percent).



The sustained strong demand for ATOSS workforce management solutions is also reflected in the outstanding orderbook figures. Take, for example, the key metric for the cloud transformation of the business model - Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR for short) - sales here rose by 61 percent to EUR 13.3 million (previous year: EUR 8.3 million). The ARR stands for the revenues generated by the company within the next 12 months on the basis of monthly cloud usage fees applicable on the closing date. The order backlog for software licenses as of December 31, 2020 was up by 9 percent to EUR 9.1 million (previous year: EUR 8.3 million).

And what is more, the interest in digital solutions for demand-oriented workforce scheduling continues unabated. Particularly in times of volatile market developments combined with high demands on internal control, management, and flexibility - as currently triggered by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic - effective and highly efficient software solutions for demand-optimized workforce management are essential for companies. In addition, there is the currently clearly visible enormous need of many companies to catch up in the context of digitalization.

Against the backdrop of the excellent business situation and long-term growth trends in all addressed markets, the Management Board expects the record development to continue in the 2021 financial year with sales exceeding EUR 95 million and an EBIT-margin of at least 27 percent.

The Management Board intends to propose that in approving the appropriation of net income, the Supervisory Board recommends a dividend payment of EUR 1.67 per share (previous year: EUR 1.275 per share). The recommendations for the appropriation of net income put forward by the Management and Supervisory Boards will be resolved upon at the annual general meeting on April 30, 2021.



CONSOLIDATED OVERVIEW AS PER IFRS: YEAR ON YEAR COMPARISON IN KEUR

01/01/2020

- 12/31/2020 Proportion of

Total sales 01/01/2019

- 12/31/2019 Proportion of

Total sales Change

2020 to 2019 Total sales 86,053 100% 71,392 100% 21% Software 56,045 65% 46,532 65% 20% Licenses 16,509 19% 14,515 20% 14% Maintenance 26,600 31% 24,208 34% 10% Cloud & Subsciption 12,937 15% 7,810 11% 66% Consulting 24,103 28% 19,546 27% 23% Hardware 3,915 5% 3,683 5% 6% Others 1,989 2% 1,630 2% 22% EBITDA 29,759 35% 22,506 32% 32% EBIT 26,165 30% 19,297 27% 36% EBT 26,198 30% 19,912 28% 32% Net profit 17,714 21% 13,519 19% 31% Cash flow 23,206 27% 15,267 21% 52% Liquidity (1/2) 40,488 30,363 33% EPS in euro(3) 2.23 1.70 31% Employees (4) 557 503 11%

CONSOLIDATED OVERVIEW AS PER IFRS: QUARTERLY COMPARISON IN KEUR

Q4/20 Q3/20 Q2/20 Q1/20 Q4/19 Total sales 24,932 20,486 20,885 19,750 19,708 Software 16,736 13,156 14,325 11,828 13,090 Licenses 6,090 3,021 4,684 2,714 4,499 Maintenance 6,868 6,734 6,582 6,416 6,236 Cloud & Subscription 3,779 3,401 3,059 2,698 2,355 Consulting 6,580 5,881 5,482 6,160 5,149 Hardware 1,162 965 565 1,223 1,004 Others 453 485 512 539 465 EBITDA 9,705 6,711 7,319 6,025 6,779 EBIT 8,808 5,825 6,425 5,107 5,846 EBIT margin in % 35% 28% 31% 26% 30% EBT 8,588 5,747 6,694 5,169 5,820 Net profit 5,795 3,667 4,826 3,426 4,403 Cash flow 744 10,610 5,832 6,020 907 Liquidity(1/2) 40,488 40,680 30,747 35,650 30,363 EPS in euro (3) 0.73 0.46 0.61 0.43 0.56 Employees (4) 557 540 524 520 503

(1) Cash and cash equivalents, other current and non-current financial assets (sight deposits, gold) as of the qualifying date, adjusted to exclude borrowings (loans)

(2) As a result of the share split carried out in June 2020, the dividends paid in previous periods have been adjusted retrospectively for comparison purposes: Dividend of EUR 1.275 per share on 06/03/2020 (KEUR 10,140) and dividend of EUR 2.00 per share on 06/05/2019 (KEUR 15,906).

Dividend of EUR 2.55 per share on 06/03/2020 (kEUR 10,140) and dividend of EUR 4.00 per share on 05/06/2019 (kEUR 15,906)

(3) In accordance with IAS 33.64, earnings per share (EPS) have been retrospectively adjusted for the previous period due to the share split carried out in June 2020.

(4) at the end of the quarter/year



Upcoming dates:



March 12, 2021 Publication of the annual report for 2020

March 12, 2021 Balance sheet press conference

April 26, 2021 Publication of the 3-monthly financial statements

April 30, 2021 Annual General Meeting

July 26, 2021 Press release announcing the 6-monthly financial statements

August 13, 2021 Publication of the 6-monthly financial statements

October 25, 2021 Publication of the 9-monthly financial statements

November 22 -24, 2021 ATOSS at the German Equity Forum

ATOSS

ATOSS Software AG is a provider of technology and consulting solutions for professional workforce management and demand-optimized workforce deployment. Whether conventional time management, mobile apps, detailed workforce forecasting, sophisticated workforce scheduling or strategic capacity and requirement planning, ATOSS has just the right solution - both in the cloud and on-premises. The modular product families feature the very highest level of functionality, browser-based high-end technology and platform independence. With around 10,000 customers in 46 countries, ATOSS workforce management solutions make a measurable contribution to increased value creation and competitiveness. At the same time, they ensure greater planning fairness and satisfaction at the workplace. Customers include companies such as ALDI SÜD, Coca-Cola, Deutsche Bahn, Douglas, Edeka, HUK-COBURG, Klinikum Leverkusen, Lufthansa, MEYER WERFT, Schmitz Cargobull, Sixt, Stadt Regensburg, thyssenkrupp Packaging Steel and W.L. Gore & Associates. Further information: www.atoss.com

ATOSS Software AG



Christof Leiber / Member of the Management Board

Rosenheimer Straße 141 h,

D-81671 Munich

Tel.: +49 (0) 89 4 27 71 - 0

Fax: +49 (0) 89 4 27 71 - 100

investor.relations@atoss.com

29.01.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: ATOSS Software AG Rosenheimer Str. 141 h 81671 München Germany Phone: +49 (0)89 4 27 71-0 Fax: +49 (0)89 4 27 71-100 E-mail: investor.relations@atoss.com Internet: www.atoss.com ISIN: DE0005104400 WKN: 510440 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1164232

End of News DGAP News Service

1164232 29.01.2021