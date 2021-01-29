 

DGAP-News Blue Elephant Energy AG: Blue Elephant Energy signs joint development agreement for 237 MWp Solar in Italy and the Netherlands with Greencells Group

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.01.2021, 08:00  |  32   |   |   

DGAP-News: Blue Elephant Energy AG / Key word(s): Agreement/Alliance
Blue Elephant Energy AG: Blue Elephant Energy signs joint development agreement for 237 MWp Solar in Italy and the Netherlands with Greencells Group

29.01.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
29.01.2021

Blue Elephant Energy AG (BEE), a Hamburg-based independent operator of solar and wind power plants and Greencells Group ("Greencells"), a global service provider for the development, construction, and maintenance of utility-scale solar power plants, have entered into a joint development agreement for a portfolio of 237 MWp of solar capacity in Italy and the Netherlands.

The portfolio includes six solar projects in the region of Puglia in Italy with a total planned capacity of 158 MWp and seven solar projects in the Netherlands with a total planned capacity of 79 MWp. The projects are at an advanced stage of development. The first projects will reach ready-to-built status by 2022. The complete connection of the entire portfolio to the electricity grids is expected by 2025 at the latest.

The portfolio will contribute to a reduction of global CO2 emissions by approximately 268,000 tons and will account for the annual electricity consumption of 96,000 households once completed.

"We are pleased to expand our long-standing business relationship with Greencells with the successful execution of this joint development agreement. By securing this portfolio at an advanced development stage, we will be able to expand our existing portfolio in our core markets and, moreover, do this at attractive conditions for our investors. At the same time, these projects will allow us to further contribute to a more sustainable and cleaner energy supply," comments Tim Kallas, Chief Investment Officer of Blue Elephant Energy AG.

Andreas Hoffmann, CEO of Greencells Group, adds: "The development agreement now concluded represents another important milestone in the cooperation with our long-standing partner Blue Elephant Energy. The project portfolio reflects the increased strategic commitment of our Group in the focus market of Europe. We look forward to providing full development, construction and O&M services for all projects under this cooperation, thereby leveraging our full range of services."
Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Blue Elephant Energy AG: Blue Elephant Energy signs joint development agreement for 237 MWp Solar in Italy and the Netherlands with Greencells Group DGAP-News: Blue Elephant Energy AG / Key word(s): Agreement/Alliance Blue Elephant Energy AG: Blue Elephant Energy signs joint development agreement for 237 MWp Solar in Italy and the Netherlands with Greencells Group 29.01.2021 / 08:00 The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HQIB beteiligt sich an der Ergosign-Gruppe
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA announces intention to exercise option to redeem outstanding amount of series 35 ...
DGAP-News: Sweet Earth: Sweet Earth beginnt mit Markteinführung einer Linie von CBD-Zigaretten, die unter dem ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Commerzbank veröffentlicht Eckdaten ihres neuen Strategieprogramms
DGAP-DD: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. english
DGAP-News: 2G Energy AG: Korrektur zur Meldung vom 27. Januar 2021
DGAP-DD: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. english
DGAP-Adhoc: Daimler AG: Vorläufige Ergebnisse für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 deutlich über Prognose und ...
DGAP-News: Sernova gibt Kooperationsvereinbarungen mit mehreren führenden Pharmakonzernen bekannt
DGAP-News: Sernova Announces Collaboration Agreements with Multiple Pharmaceutical Industry Leaders
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
HORN & COSIFAN und PK Office gründen mit Harald Quandt Industriebeteiligungen als ...
DGAP-News: Just - Evotec Biologics erweitert Vertrag mit dem US-amerikanischen Verteidigungsministerium zur ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest: CFO and board member buys MGI shares
HQIB beteiligt sich an der Ergosign-Gruppe
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...