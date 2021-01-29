Pherecydes Pharma Brings Forward the Closing of Its IPO to February 1, 2021, Given Its Strong Success With Investors
Regulatory News:
Pherecydes Pharma (Paris:ALPHE) (“Pherecydes” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company specializing in precision phage therapy to treat resistant and/or complicated bacterial infections, announces that it is bringing forward its Initial Public Offering with a view to listing its shares on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (ISIN: FR0011651694 / Ticker: ALPHE).
Pursuant to article 23.3.2 of the Document d’Information, and given the strong success of the capital increase undertaken within the framework of its IPO, Pherecydes has decided to bring forward to February 1, 2021 the closing of the Fixed-Price Offer (“FPO”) (5 pm CET, 8 pm for online subscriptions) and the Global Placement (5 pm CET).
Modified schedule of the operation
|
Feb. 1, 2021
|
|
Feb. 2, 2021
|
|
Feb. 4, 2021
|
|
Feb. 5, 2021
|
About Pherecydes Pharma
Founded in 2006, Pherecydes Pharma is a biotechnology company that develops treatments against resistant bacterial infections, responsible for many serious infections. The Company has developed an innovative approach, precision phage therapy, based on the use of phages, natural bacteria-killing viruses. Pherecydes Pharma is developing a portfolio of phages targeting 3 of the most resistant and dangerous bacteria, which alone account for more than two thirds of hospital-acquired resistant infections: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. The concept of precision phage therapy has been successfully applied in 22 patients in the context of compassionate use, under the supervision of the French National Agency for the Safety of Medicines (ANSM). Headquartered in Nantes, Pherecydes Pharma has a team of 21 experts from the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology sector and academic research.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare