Pherecydes Pharma Brings Forward the Closing of Its IPO to February 1, 2021, Given Its Strong Success With Investors

Regulatory News:

Pherecydes Pharma (Paris:ALPHE) (“Pherecydes” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company specializing in precision phage therapy to treat resistant and/or complicated bacterial infections, announces that it is bringing forward its Initial Public Offering with a view to listing its shares on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (ISIN: FR0011651694 / Ticker: ALPHE).

Pursuant to article 23.3.2 of the Document d’Information, and given the strong success of the capital increase undertaken within the framework of its IPO, Pherecydes has decided to bring forward to February 1, 2021 the closing of the Fixed-Price Offer (“FPO”) (5 pm CET, 8 pm for online subscriptions) and the Global Placement (5 pm CET).