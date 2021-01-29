 

Pherecydes Pharma Brings Forward the Closing of Its IPO to February 1, 2021, Given Its Strong Success With Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.01.2021, 08:00  |  25   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Pherecydes Pharma (Paris:ALPHE) (“Pherecydes” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company specializing in precision phage therapy to treat resistant and/or complicated bacterial infections, announces that it is bringing forward its Initial Public Offering with a view to listing its shares on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (ISIN: FR0011651694 / Ticker: ALPHE).

Pursuant to article 23.3.2 of the Document d’Information, and given the strong success of the capital increase undertaken within the framework of its IPO, Pherecydes has decided to bring forward to February 1, 2021 the closing of the Fixed-Price Offer (“FPO”) (5 pm CET, 8 pm for online subscriptions) and the Global Placement (5 pm CET).

Modified schedule of the operation

Feb. 1, 2021

  • Closing of the FPO at 5 pm CET (8 pm CET for online subscriptions)
  • Closing of the Global Placement at 5 pm CET

Feb. 2, 2021

  • Press release indicating the definitive number of New Shares and the results of the Offer
  • Publication by Euronext Paris of the notice of the results of the Offer

Feb. 4, 2021

  • Settlement-Delivery of the Fixed-Price Offer and Global Placement

Feb. 5, 2021

  • The Company’s shares begin trading on the Euronext Growth market in Paris

About Pherecydes Pharma

Founded in 2006, Pherecydes Pharma is a biotechnology company that develops treatments against resistant bacterial infections, responsible for many serious infections. The Company has developed an innovative approach, precision phage therapy, based on the use of phages, natural bacteria-killing viruses. Pherecydes Pharma is developing a portfolio of phages targeting 3 of the most resistant and dangerous bacteria, which alone account for more than two thirds of hospital-acquired resistant infections: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. The concept of precision phage therapy has been successfully applied in 22 patients in the context of compassionate use, under the supervision of the French National Agency for the Safety of Medicines (ANSM). Headquartered in Nantes, Pherecydes Pharma has a team of 21 experts from the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology sector and academic research.

Seite 1 von 2
Pherecydes Pharma SADIR Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pherecydes Pharma Brings Forward the Closing of Its IPO to February 1, 2021, Given Its Strong Success With Investors Regulatory News: Pherecydes Pharma (Paris:ALPHE) (“Pherecydes” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company specializing in precision phage therapy to treat resistant and/or complicated bacterial infections, announces that it is bringing forward its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Altria Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results; Provides 2021 Full-Year Earnings ...
SandRidge Mississippian Trust I Announces Quarterly Distribution
Appili Therapeutics Provides Enrollment Update for Its Phase 3 PRESECO Trial Evaluating the Oral ...
Raven Aerostar and Persistent Systems Network Constellation of Stratospheric Balloons in Comms Demo
Byline Bancorp, Inc. Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
MSCI Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020
Interactive Brokers Takes Action on Actively Traded Symbols
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Cresco Labs Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
The GEO Group Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends
TILRAY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Tilray, Inc. - TLRY
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update