PureTech Adds Bharatt Chowrira, PureTech’s President and Chief of Business and Strategy, to Board of Directors

PureTech Health plc (LSE: PRTC, Nasdaq: PRTC) (“PureTech” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, today announces the appointment of Bharatt Chowrira, Ph.D., J.D., to its Board of Directors as an executive director. Dr. Chowrira has served as PureTech’s President and Chief of Business and Strategy since March 2017 and will continue in that role as an executive director of the Company. Dr. Chowrira’s appointment is effective from February 1, 2021.

“Bharatt has made a big impact since joining PureTech in 2017 and he continues to make key contributions as we advance our clinical pipeline toward key value-driving milestones,” said Daphne Zohar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of PureTech Health, “We are pleased to have him join our board of directors as one of the three representatives of our executive team.”

As the President and Chief of Business and Strategy at PureTech, Dr. Chowrira oversees the Company’s strategy and business development initiatives.

“PureTech is making remarkable progress in the clinic as we pioneer potentially transformational therapies for patients with devastating diseases,” said Dr. Chowrira. “I’m pleased to join the distinguished members of our Board as we aim to fulfill our vision of giving life to science through innovative solutions to serious public health challenges.”

Dr. Chowrira has more than two decades of experience in the biopharma industry, combining a unique blend of R&D, business development, operations, financing and legal expertise. Prior to joining PureTech, Dr. Chowrira was the president of Synlogic, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing synthetic microbiome-based therapeutics, from September 2015 to February 2017, where he oversaw and managed corporate and business development, alliance management, financial, human resources, intellectual property and legal operations. Prior to joining Synlogic, Dr. Chowrira was the Chief Operating Officer of Auspex Pharmaceuticals Inc., from 2013 to 2015, which was acquired by Teva Pharmaceuticals in the Spring of 2015. Prior to that, Dr. Chowrira held various leadership and management positions, including at Nektar Therapeutics (Chief Operating Officer), Merck & Co, or Merck (Vice President), Sirna Therapeutics (General Counsel; acquired by Merck) and Ribozyme Pharmaceuticals (Chief Patent Counsel). Dr. Chowrira has been involved in the boards of several of PureTech’s Founded Entities. He is currently a member of the Board of Directors of Vedanta Biosciences, Inc., and he was previously on the boards of Vor Biopharma, Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRTX). Dr. Chowrira received a JD from the University of Denver’s Sturm College of Law, a PhD in molecular biology from the University of Vermont College of Medicine, an MS in molecular biology from Illinois State University and a BS in microbiology from the UAS, Bangalore, India.